IFS positioned highest on Ability to Execute and furthest on Completeness of Vision axes in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Field Service Management

·4 min read

IFS is a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for the 7th consecutive time

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise applications company, is proud to be named a Leader for the seventh consecutive time in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management. In the 2022 report, Gartner positioned IFS highest on the Ability to Execute axis and furthest overall on the Completeness of Vision axis.

The company attributes its continued Field Service Management position as a Leader to its commitment to enabling businesses to transform their service operations, deliver new revenue streams and provide amazing Moments of Service. Through its breadth of innovation in service management, superior workforce scheduling optimization, and a team of experts that truly understands field service and industry use cases, IFS has continued its revenue growth with 105% YOY service management license revenues increase.

"Once again, we believe, IFS has been recognized for our commitment to not only service management innovation and excellence, but also our customer-centric approach that enables our customers to become smarter, more digital businesses," commented Marne Martin President IFS Service Management. "At IFS our focus is to help service organizations leverage the latest innovations including IoT, machine learning, predictive service and merged reality, to deliver real value for their business, be that operational efficiency or transitioning to advanced or outcome-based service offerings. With each successive evolution of IFS Cloud, we are continuously looking to develop the solution to ensure it is fully aligned to how customers buy and use technology and that is what we believe sets us apart from the competition."

IFS's holistic and comprehensive service management suite includes these new enhancements along with long-standing differentiating capabilities:

  • The ability to operate within a platform that delivers a single source of truth

  • Dynamic, real-time-scheduling that uses AI and machine learning to optimize and automate up to 500,000 resources in less than an hour

  • End-to-end service logistics, reverse logistics, depot repair and spare parts management

  • Extensive asset, contract and warranty management

  • Mobile workers' solutions with extensive, customizable workflows

  • Complete customer engagement

The Business Value Engineering Tool has proven to be a powerful differentiator for IFS, establishing the foundation of Customer Success from the first engagement with IFS beyond deployment-it enables companies to benchmark, measure and monitor their return on investment and key performance indicators throughout their relationship with IFS technology.

A complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management report will be available on www.ifs.com on Monday October 31st at 4pm BST.

Learn more about how IFS supports service companies: www.ifs.com/corp/solutions/service-management/.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management, By Jim RobinsonLeif-Olof Wallin, 24 October 2022

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build, and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers-at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 5,000 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness and collaboration in how we support our 10,000+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

CONTACT:

IFS Press Contacts:

EUROPE / MEA / APJ: Adam Gillbe 
IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications 
Email: press@ifs.com    
Phone: +44 7775 114 856

NORTH AMERICA / CANADA / LATAM: Mairi Morgan  
IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications 
Email: press@ifs.com    
Phone: +1 520 396 2155

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/ifs/i/-fsm,c3108085

FSM

https://mb.cision.com/Public/855/3657980/959ddd7de47827c5.pdf

1 Final Gartner MQ Press Release

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ifs-positioned-highest-on-ability-to-execute-and-furthest-on-completeness-of-vision-axes-in-the-2022-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-field-service-management-301663189.html

