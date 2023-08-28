IG Group Holdings' (LON:IGG) Dividend Will Be Increased To £0.3194

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 19th of October to £0.3194, which will be 2.2% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of £0.312. This takes the dividend yield to 6.8%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

See our latest analysis for IG Group Holdings

IG Group Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 117% of cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 18.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 45%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

IG Group Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.225 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.452. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.2% over that duration. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

IG Group Holdings Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that IG Group Holdings has been growing its earnings per share at 8.0% a year over the past five years. While on an earnings basis, this company looks appealing as an income stock, the cash payout ratio still makes us cautious.

Our Thoughts On IG Group Holdings' Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think IG Group Holdings will make a great income stock. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We don't think IG Group Holdings is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for IG Group Holdings that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.