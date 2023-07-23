IG Group Holdings (LON:IGG) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 2.2% on the 19th of October to £0.3194, up from last year's comparable payment of £0.312. This makes the dividend yield 6.3%, which is above the industry average.

IG Group Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last dividend, IG Group Holdings is earning enough to cover the payment, but then it makes up 119% of cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 19.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 45% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

IG Group Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.225 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.452. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.2% over that duration. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that IG Group Holdings has been growing its earnings per share at 7.8% a year over the past five years. The company is paying out a lot of its cash as a dividend, but it looks okay based on the payout ratio.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think IG Group Holdings will make a great income stock. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for IG Group Holdings that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

