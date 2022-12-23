U.S. markets closed

IG Wealth Management Enhances Diversification in iProfile Managed Solutions with Sub-Advisor Additions

·2 min read

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management today announced the addition of new sub-advisors to the iProfile International Equity Private Pool. These changes reflect the firm's ongoing commitment to continually review and enhance its portfolio solutions line-up by leveraging proven third-party asset managers to help deliver enhanced performance for its clients.

IG Wealth Management Logo (CNW Group/IG Wealth Management)
IG Wealth Management Logo (CNW Group/IG Wealth Management)

"We're proud to continue to expand our relationship with leading global asset managers and enhance our portfolio solutions for Canadian investors," said Jon Kilfoyle, Senior Vice-President, IG Investments. "These sub-advisor additions to our iProfile programs will bring expert investment perspectives and experience with the goal of increasing diversification and enhancing long-term performance for our clients."

iProfile International Equity Private Pool

Effective on or about December 23, 2022, the following new sub-advisors are added to iProfile International Equity Private Pool.

Mandate

Sub-Advisors

Large Cap Core Mandate

  • JPMorgan Asset Management Canada Inc. (new)

  • 1832 Asset Management L.P. (new)

  • BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited

Large Cap Value Mandate

  • Mackenzie Financial Corporation of Toronto, Canada (new)

  • Wellington Management Canada ULC

Large Cap Growth Mandate

  • ClearBridge Investments, LLC (new)

  • JPMorgan Asset Management Canada Inc.

 

This is not a solicitation to purchase securities of these funds. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus of the mutual funds before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.  These funds are distributed across Canada by Investors Group Financial Services Inc., (in Quebec, a financial services firm) and Investors Group Securities Inc. (in Quebec, a firm in financial planning).

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of advisors located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has $113.7 billion in assets under advisement as of November 30, 2022 and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $257 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of November 30, 2022.

