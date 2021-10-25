U.S. markets open in 34 minutes

IG Wealth Management Introduces Portfolio Solutions to Help Clients Address Climate Change

·3 min read

New suite of IG Climate Action Portfolios provides clients with the opportunity to both support and take advantage of the global transition to net zero emissions

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Continuing its longstanding commitment to sustainable investing, IG Wealth Management today introduced IG Climate Action Portfolios ("the Portfolios"), a suite of four diversified managed solutions it developed with leading global asset managers. These offerings provide clients with a new way to support the world's transition to net zero emissions and take advantage of the growth opportunities therein.

IG Wealth Management (CNW Group/IG Wealth Management)
IG Wealth Management (CNW Group/IG Wealth Management)

The four Portfolios being introduced today include:

  • IG Climate Action Portfolio - Global Fixed Income Balanced

  • IG Climate Action Portfolio - Global Neutral Balanced

  • IG Climate Action Portfolio - Global Equity Balanced

  • IG Climate Action Portfolio - Global Equity

The Portfolios will invest in both equity and fixed income securities that are believed to reduce the risks, or are expected to benefit from the opportunities, associated with climate change, or the transition to a net zero emissions global economy.

They are intended to deliver a variety of outcomes, from protecting capital and providing income, to a focus on providing investors with long-term capital appreciation. They have also been constructed to primarily allocate investments that apply to one or more of the following types of climate related approaches:

  • Best-in-class companies or issuers with leading climate policies and practices relative to peers;

  • thematic allocations to companies or instruments that enable a green transition such as organizations that produce climate solutions or green bonds;

  • portfolio construction that aims to tilt to lower carbon intensive sectors or avoidance of high greenhouse gas emissions; and/or

  • the employment of stewardship practices (engagements and proxy voting) that prioritize climate policies and outcomes.

"We expect the global shift to a net zero emissions future to present extraordinary investment opportunities as economies refocus their efforts to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions," said Damon Murchison, President and CEO, IG Wealth Management. "Working with our network of global asset managers, we've developed the IG Climate Action Portfolios so Canadians can invest in what matters to them. They can feel proud that their investments strive to positively impact the world around them while taking advantage of emerging investment opportunities in the sustainability space."

To transform the global infrastructure to support a sustainable future, the United Nations Climate Environment Program estimates that USD $60 trillion in investments is needed between now and 2050. "With 195 international parties having committed to climate action through the Paris Agreement, there are significant opportunities for investors to benefit from a global shift towards a sustainable future," observed Mr. Murchison.

"IG Wealth Management has more than 30 years of experience in sustainable investing and exclusive access to asset managers who are leaders in the space," concluded Mr. Murchison. "We're proud to leverage our knowledge and expertise to offer our clients investment solutions that can make a difference."

About IG Wealth Management
Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of advisors located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has $114 billion in assets under advisement as of September 30, 2021 and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $265 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of September 30, 2021.

