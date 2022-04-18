U.S. markets close in 18 minutes

iGaming and Entertainment Virtual Investor Conference: Company Executives Present Live on April 21st

Virtual Investor Conferences
·2 min read
Virtual Investor Conferences
Virtual Investor Conferences

Company Executives share vision and answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming iGaming and Entertainment Virtual Investor Conference on April 21st. This virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on publicly traded technology companies.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3vnqKPO

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with company management.

NEW CONFERENCE FEATURE: Ability to schedule 1x1 meetings with presenting companies’ management.

“We are delighted to host the iGaming and Entertainment Virtual Investor Conference and provide a unique opportunity for this sector to more broadly engage and communicate their strategies with investors,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group.

April 21st Presentations

Eastern
Time (ET)

Presentation

Ticker(s)

10:30 AM

Play Magnus AS

OTCQX: PMGMF | Euronext Growth Oslo: PMG

11:00 AM

Fandifi Technology Corp.

OTCQB: FDMSF | CSE: FDM

11:30 AM

Good Gaming Inc.

OTCQB: GMER

12:00 PM

FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

OTCQX: FUNFF | CSE: FANS

12:30 PM

Rivalry Corp.

OTCQX: RVLCF | TSXV: RVLY

1:00 PM

G5 Entertainment AB

OTCQX: GENTF | Nasdaq Stockholm: G5EN

1:30 PM

OverActive Media Corp.

OTCQB: OAMCF | TSXV: OAM

2:00 PM

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.

Pink: SWMIF | CSE: SWRM

2:30 PM

GameLancer Gaming Corp

OTCQB: WDRGF | CSE: WDR

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


