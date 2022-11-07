iGan Partners Pitch to Heal Competition awarding $600k to leading Canadian healthcare start-up

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - iGan Partners is hosting their leading MedTech showcase Pitch to Heal contest this week. The Firm announced in August that they were seeking early-stage medical device and digital health companies from across Canada to apply for a chance to win up to $600k seed investment alongside partners Ontario Bioscience Innovation Organization and the Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation.

We were inundated with applications from startups which speaks to the amount of innovation happening here in healthcare.

iGan narrowed the over 100 applications received down to three companies. They will pitch to a panel of high-profile judges on Nov 10th including Canadian medical doctor and journalist Dr. Marla Shapiro and Kim Furlong, CEO of the CVCA. The three companies that have been selected are:

Medly Therapeutics: Empowers patients to take an active role in their self-management of heart failure, and supports clinicians by providing them with real-time, relevant and contextualized data on their patients' clinical status.

Rehabtronics: Using neuroscience innovations to improve the lives of people with mobility impairment. Their new product Prelivia, helps protect patients from pressure injuries.

FirstHX: A cloud-based system that can be quickly and easily deployed in 30 mins. It helps patients tell their medical history effectively to the healthcare team.

Each of these companies leverage novel technology to improve quality of care and patient outcomes, while reducing the cost of care.

Bestselling author, host of CBC's Radio's White Coat, Black Art and veteran emergency room physician Dr. Brian Goldman will be the MC for the evening. His latest book The Power of Teamwork reflects on the high-pressure and complex setting of healthcare, and how a new approach to teamwork is leading to healthier patients, happier staff and more efficient operations.

iGan have also selected Movember as their charity of choice this year with all donations made on the night going to the leading cause changing the face of men's health. A growing number of men – around 10.8M globally – are facing life with a prostate cancer diagnosis, and across the world males account for 69% of all suicides.

"It's been 3 years since our last Pitch to Heal event and we are excited to be back. This year is even bigger than previous years with close to 250 guests from all across the healthcare community in Canada. We were inundated with applications from startups which speaks to the amount of innovation happening here in the healthcare ecosystem. The winner on Nov 10th will receive a $600,000 cheque!" said Sam Ifergan, Managing Partner at iGan.

This year's event is being held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto and is by invitation only.

About iGan Partners:

iGan Partners is the largest medtech VC investor in Canadian companies. We partner with entrepreneurs to commercialize and scale their disruptive innovations. We empower visionary founders with capital and true resources required to grow extraordinary, high-impact companies in Healthcare Technology, Medical Devices, and Digital Health.

