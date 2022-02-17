U.S. markets open in 7 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.75
    -14.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,782.00
    -69.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,534.25
    -65.75 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,066.70
    -10.80 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.66
    -1.00 (-1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,877.00
    +5.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.55
    -0.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1366
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.29
    -1.41 (-5.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3593
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3020
    -0.1500 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,786.06
    -218.41 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,007.01
    -7.37 (-0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     

IGE+XAO: A year of growth +11.3%

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
IGE+XAO
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IGE.PA
IGE+XAO
IGE+XAO

Toulouse, IGE+XAO Group announces:

Annual consolidated financial statement for the 2021 financial period (in IFRS format)*

A year of growth +11.3%

Consolidated Profit & Loss

In EUR

31/12/2021

31/12/2020

Evolution

12 months

12 months

Revenues

36,358,008

32,676,814

11.3%

Operating income (loss)

10,632,071

10,624,241

0.1%

Consolidated income before tax

10,557,310

10,624,241

(0.6%)

Income tax

(2,636,329)

(2,547,503)

3.5%

Consolidated income

7,992,364

8,049,394

(0.7%)

Net result - Group

7,897,449

7,984,348

(1.1%)

Consolidated turnover

In EUR

31/12/2021

31/12/2020

Evolution

12 months

12 months

1st quarter

From 1 January to 31 March

8,916,614

8,369,565

6.5%

2nd quarter

From 1 April to 30 June

8,850,150

7,475,897

18.4%

3rd quarter

From 1 July to 30 September

8,260,168

8,091,147

2.1%

4th quarter

From 1 October to 31 December

10,410,746

8,740,205

19.1%

Fiscal year

From 1 January to 31 December



36,358,008



32,676,814

11.3%

After a year of resilience marked by the health crisis, IGE+XAO returned to growth in 2021 with consolidated turnover amounting to 36,358,008euros, up 11.3% compared to 2020. Perpetual licence sales and services bounced back 13% and 31% respectively. Maintenance contract sales remained stable, penalised by a low revaluation index while subscription sales increased 13%. Major account customer activity was particularly dynamic with growth of 21% over the financial period. In parallel, the Group maintained its entire R&D roadmap and products, in terms of the existing offer as well as the development of new solutions, in particular in the Cloud and PLM (Product Life Cycle Management) fields.

Regarding profitability, operating income is stable, marked by the returning of costs to nominal levels in particular for personnel expenses and travel expenses as well as marketing expenses. The operating margin thus stands at 29.2%** compared to 32.5% in 2021. Total consolidated net income is 7,897,449 euros bringing the net margin to 21.7%***.

From a financial standpoint, the Group has, at 31 December 2021, a cash flow of 54.1 million euros and almost no bank debt (excluding the impact of IFRS 16).

* The consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 16 February 2022 and will be submitted for approval to the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.

** Operational profitability: operating income / turnover

*** Net profitability: net income / turnover


About the IGE+XAO Group

For over 35 years, the IGE+XAO Group has been a software publisher designing, producing, selling and supporting a range of Computer Aided Design (CAD), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Simulation software dedicated to Electrical Engineering. These software products have been designed to help companies in the design and maintenance of the electrical part of any type of installation. This type of CAD/PLM/Simulation is called "Electrical CAD/PLM/Simulation". IGE+XAO employs 389 people around the world in 30 sites and in 22 countries, and has more than 98,649 licenses distributed around the world. IGE+XAO is a reference in its field. For more information: http://www.ige-xao.com. Follow us on Twitter @igexao_corpo.

IGE+XAO Group contacts

IGE+XAO Group, 16 boulevard Déodat de Séverac – CS 90 312 – 31 773 COLOMIERS CEDEX

Phone: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36 – Fax: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 37

Website: www.ige-xao.com

Listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment B – Index CAC All shares® – ISIN FR 0000030827

Analysts/Investors: Alain Di Crescenzo (Chairman of the Group) +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36

Press Contact: Rozenn Nerrand-Destouches: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 02

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia posts strong Q4 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's quarterly earnings report.

  • Years after calling Bitcoin ‘rat poison,’ Warren Buffett just invested $1 billion in a crypto-friendly bank

    The superstar investor may be seeing an entirely different kind of opportunity in digital financial service providers like Nubank.

  • Cisco stock rises after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the after-hour action surrounding tech manufacturer Cisco Systems after beating earnings and revenue estimates.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Nvidia beats Q4 estimates on power of data center, gaming businesses

    Nvidia reported its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, beating analysts' estimates.

  • QuantumScape Stock Is Down After Reporting Earnings. It’s Hard to Say Why.

    QuantumScape reported fourth-quarter results Wednesday evening. The pre-sales company said it met all of its 2021 goals.

  • Shopify Stock Tumbles After Forecasting Slower Revenue Growth

    Shares of the e-commerce software provider were on track to close at their lowest levels since June 2020 after the company said the forces that made it one of the biggest winners of the pandemic are starting to slow.

  • Nvidia Underwhelms in First Results Since Scrapping Arm Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., which walked away from a $40 billion acquisition of Arm Ltd. earlier this month, failed to impress investors with its latest forecast, a sign of the lofty expectations for the most valuable U.S. chipmaker.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapHong Kong to Mass Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If Neede

  • 3 Vanguard Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.

  • Charlie Munger Expects Index Funds to Change the World—and Not in a Good Way

    Warren Buffett’s business partner says passive funds like those run by BlackRock wield too much power.

  • 10 Semiconductor Stocks With Growth Potential

    In this post, we will take a look at ten growth stocks from the semiconductor industry. If you want to skip our introduction and jump straight to the top five stocks, then head on over to 5 Semiconductor Stocks With Growth Potential. The semiconductor industry is one of the hottest topics in the technology sector […]

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market rally? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.

  • Why Fiverr Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) stock is sinking again today. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 0.9%. High-profile tech companies including Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Nvidia, and Roblox have recently reported earnings and seen significant sell-offs, and the trend appears to be impacting Fiverr.

  • Nvidia Stock Slips Despite an Earnings Beat and Strong Guidance

    Nvidia said revenue jumped 53% in its fiscal fourth quarter to $7.64 billion. The company is projecting better-than-expected results for the current quarter, as well.

  • U.S. Futures Drop, Treasuries Rise on Ukraine Risk: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures fell Thursday, Treasuries jumped and the dollar rallied in another bout of risk aversion sparked by the Ukraine standoff. Crude oil pared losses.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapHong Kong to Mass Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?S&P

  • Cisco Stock Jumps on Strong Earnings and a Growing Buyback

    The networking giant reported revenue of $12.7 billion in the latest quarter, up 6% from a year ago. It also announced an additional $15 billion worth of potential stock buybacks

  • Fastly Shares Swoon as Guidance Misses Estimates

    The content delivery network operator saw its shares tumble 26% in late trading after its outlook disappointed investors.

  • Earnings: Doordash posts record users and orders, Fisker beats on revenue

    Yahoo FInance's Rachelle Akuffo and Jared Blikre examine DoorDash's growth in users and revenue, in addition to Fisker's earnings beat.

  • Palantir Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before Thursday’s market action kicks off, Palantir (PLTR) will deliver fourth-quarter financials. Deutsche Bank’s Brad Zelnick expects the results will come in according to the guide, which calls for revenue of $418 million. However, the 5-star analyst believes most of the investor focus will turn to the “sustainability and quality of growth and any initial view for C1Q22 and CY22.” Zelnick notes that the slowdown in Government and Commercial revenue, coupled with “contribution margin compressi