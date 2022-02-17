IGE+XAO: A year of growth +11.3%
Toulouse, IGE+XAO Group announces:
Annual consolidated financial statement for the 2021 financial period (in IFRS format)*
A year of growth +11.3%
Consolidated Profit & Loss
31/12/2021
31/12/2020
Evolution
12 months
12 months
Revenues
36,358,008
32,676,814
11.3%
Operating income (loss)
10,632,071
10,624,241
0.1%
Consolidated income before tax
10,557,310
10,624,241
(0.6%)
Income tax
(2,636,329)
(2,547,503)
3.5%
Consolidated income
7,992,364
8,049,394
(0.7%)
Net result - Group
7,897,449
7,984,348
(1.1%)
Consolidated turnover
31/12/2021
31/12/2020
Evolution
12 months
12 months
1st quarter
From 1 January to 31 March
8,916,614
8,369,565
6.5%
2nd quarter
From 1 April to 30 June
8,850,150
7,475,897
18.4%
3rd quarter
From 1 July to 30 September
8,260,168
8,091,147
2.1%
4th quarter
From 1 October to 31 December
10,410,746
8,740,205
19.1%
Fiscal year
From 1 January to 31 December
11.3%
After a year of resilience marked by the health crisis, IGE+XAO returned to growth in 2021 with consolidated turnover amounting to 36,358,008euros, up 11.3% compared to 2020. Perpetual licence sales and services bounced back 13% and 31% respectively. Maintenance contract sales remained stable, penalised by a low revaluation index while subscription sales increased 13%. Major account customer activity was particularly dynamic with growth of 21% over the financial period. In parallel, the Group maintained its entire R&D roadmap and products, in terms of the existing offer as well as the development of new solutions, in particular in the Cloud and PLM (Product Life Cycle Management) fields.
Regarding profitability, operating income is stable, marked by the returning of costs to nominal levels in particular for personnel expenses and travel expenses as well as marketing expenses. The operating margin thus stands at 29.2%** compared to 32.5% in 2021. Total consolidated net income is 7,897,449 euros bringing the net margin to 21.7%***.
From a financial standpoint, the Group has, at 31 December 2021, a cash flow of 54.1 million euros and almost no bank debt (excluding the impact of IFRS 16).
* The consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 16 February 2022 and will be submitted for approval to the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.
** Operational profitability: operating income / turnover
*** Net profitability: net income / turnover
About the IGE+XAO Group
For over 35 years, the IGE+XAO Group has been a software publisher designing, producing, selling and supporting a range of Computer Aided Design (CAD), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Simulation software dedicated to Electrical Engineering. These software products have been designed to help companies in the design and maintenance of the electrical part of any type of installation. This type of CAD/PLM/Simulation is called "Electrical CAD/PLM/Simulation". IGE+XAO employs 389 people around the world in 30 sites and in 22 countries, and has more than 98,649 licenses distributed around the world. IGE+XAO is a reference in its field. For more information: http://www.ige-xao.com. Follow us on Twitter @igexao_corpo.
