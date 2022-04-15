IGE+XAO: Statement regarding the total number of shares and voting rights composing the registered capital on 15 April 2022 (D-15)

IGE+XAO

IGE+XAO

Société Anonyme with capital of 5,021,866.85 euros

Head office : 16 Boulevard Déodat de Séverac

31770 COLOMIERS

338 514 987 RCS Toulouse

SIRET: 338 514 987 000 76 – VAT number: FR 783.385.149.87

Regulated information

Statement regarding the total number of shares and voting rights composing the registered capital on 15 April 2022 (D-15)

In accordance with the article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and with the article 223-16 of the French Financial Market Authority (AMF) General Rule.

Toulouse, on 15 April 2022

Total number of shares composing the registered capital: 1,304,381

Total number of voting rights:

Gross (1): 2,256,569

Net (2): 2,252,135

(1) In conformity with the article 223-11 of the AMF General Rule, the total number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of the whole shares composing the registered capital.

(2) The net total number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of the whole shares composing the registered capital after deduction of the shares without voting right (in particular treasury shares).

The following threshold crossing statutory obligation is added to the legal thresholds: ‘Any natural person or legal entity, acting alone or jointly, according to the article L.233-9 of the French Commercial Code, who would hold, directly or indirectly, a number of shares or voting rights representing 0.5% or more of the capital or of the company voting rights, will have to notify to the company by registered letter sent to the head office the total number of shares or voting rights he holds, by the latest before the close of trading of the fourth day following the day the threshold is exceeded. This person will also have to notify the Company, in his declaration of threshold crossing, details mentioned in 3rd subparagraph of article L.233-7 I of the French Commercial Code.

This declaration must be renewed within the abovementioned conditions, each time a new 0.5% threshold is reached or crossed, whether up or down, whatever the reason until the 5% threshold laid down in article L.233-7 of the French Commercial Code. From the abovementioned 5% threshold crossing, a declaration must be made within the same conditions as those mentioned before, each time a new 0.5% threshold is reached or crossed, whether up or down, whatever the reason.’

About the IGE+XAO Group

For over 35 years, the IGE+XAO Group has been a software publisher designing, producing, selling and supporting a range of Computer Aided Design (CAD), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Simulation software dedicated to Electrical Engineering. These software products have been designed to help companies in the design and maintenance of the electrical part of any type of installation. This type of CAD/PLM/Simulation is called "Electrical CAD/PLM/Simulation". IGE+XAO employs 389 people around the world in 30 sites and in 22 countries, and has more than 98,649 licenses distributed around the world. IGE+XAO is a reference in its field. For more information: http://www.ige-xao.com . Follow us on Twitter @igexao_corpo.

