IGEL Recognizes 2022 North American Partner of the Year Award Winners at DISRUPT23 Nashville

Partners across eight categories honored for achievements in driving customer success and business growth with IGEL

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the managed endpoint operating system for secure access to any digital workspace, today announced winners of the 2022 IGEL Partner of the Year Awards for North America. The award winners were celebrated this week during DISRUPT23, the largest and only global event focused on end user computing (EUC), held in Nashville, Tenn., April 3-5, 2023.

"Together with our partners, IGEL is powering the new era of hybrid work with a unified solution to securely manage and automate the delivery of digital workspaces, from any cloud," said Phil Eden, Vice President of North America Cannel Sales, IGEL. "It's an honor to recognize the standout partners whose efforts over the past year have had a significant impact on elevating positive business outcomes for their customers, while achieving growth within their own businesses. They each have delivered significant contributions to IGEL's ongoing growth and are powerhouse members of the IGEL Velocity partner program."

The winners of the 2022 IGEL Partner Year Awards for North America are:

North America ELITE Partner of the Year: XenTegra

North America EXPERT Partner of the Year: Gotham

North America LAR Partner of the Year: SHI

North America Marketing Partner of the Year: Alchemy

North America Emerging Partner of the Year: Pivot Technology

Deal of the Year: Banner Health – CDW

North America Innovator of the Year: Connection

Services Specialized Partner of the Year: CPC

"The modern digital workspace for today's hybrid workforce starts with IGEL," said Andy Whiteside, President and CEO, XenTegra. "There is simply no better solution to build upon for the secure cloud-delivered endpoint users need to access work, data and apps from anywhere. We are honored to be recognized by IGEL as the North America ELITE Partner of the Year and are eager build upon our mutual success by accelerating the adoption of the new IGEL COSMOS platform."

"We are proud to be named among the distinguished ecosystem of partners in the IGEL Velocity partner program as the IGEL North America Innovator of the Year," said Brian Hicks, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Operations, Connection. "IGEL is delivering innovative solutions to modernize digital workspace environments and enable user communities with the right applications in a secure, manageable, high-performance and cost-effective modern work environment."

The IGEL Velocity partner program helps channel partners create new opportunities to grow their business more quickly and profitably. It offers a full suite of benefits and enablement programs to increase the ease-of-doing-business and the partner experience with IGEL, including exclusive access to the resources that drive business success. Programs include access to IGEL sales and technical training through the IGEL Academy, deal registration, rebates, and channel development funds through the IGEL Launchpad partner portal. For more information on the IGEL Velocity Program visit: https://www.igel.com/velocity-partner-program/.

About IGEL

Today, the world of work is hybrid. Multiple clouds can deliver applications sourced from anywhere to a widely distributed workforce using all types of devices. Right at the moment when the world of work needs it most, IGEL has the solution for fully managed, secure endpoint access to any digital workspace that gives IT teams strong control and end-users the freedom to work as they wish in a hybrid world. Enabling choice of any cloud, from any device, anywhere, IGEL unlocks a collaborative and productive end user computing experience while solving the common security and management challenges required to compete and win in today's world of hybrid work. With a growing ecosystem of more than 100 IGEL Ready technology partners, IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

