IGEM 2022: THE LEADING TRADE EVENT FOR GREEN TECHNOLOGY AND ECO SOLUTIONS OFFICIALLY OPENED ITS DOORS

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM) 2022 officially opened its doors with a soft launch ceremony today. Yang Berbahagia Dato' Seri Ir.Dr. Zaini Ujang, Secretary General of the Ministry of Environment and Water, officiated the event to signify the opening of the three-day exhibition and conference promoting green technology and eco solutions.

Dato’ Seri Ir.Dr. Zaini Ujang, Secretary General of the Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA) (third from left) ) accompanied by (from left) Dr. Ching Too a/l Kim, Deputy Secretary General (Water and Sewerage Service) from KASA, Dato’ Iskandar bin Abdul Samad, Chairman Malaysia Green Technology And Climate Change Corporation (MGTC), Yang Puan Noor Afifah Binti Abdul Razak, Deputy Secretary General (Environment) from KASA and En. Shamsul Bahar Mohd. Nor, Chief Executive Officer from MGTC.

This year, about 300 exhibitors will showcase their eco-friendly products and sustainable initiatives to help steer the country towards achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

Yang Berbahagia Dato' Seri Ir. Dr Zaini Ujang shared his aspiration during the event, "We are all here to promote green and environmental sustainability business opportunities, learn sustainable ways to do business, and exchange ideas and insights on green technology with industry experts from various countries. One of IGEM's attractions this year is the International Electric Mobility Showcase, which features the industry's latest EV models, products and next-generation electrified technology."

"After two years of holding the event virtually, we foresee more visitors will be attending this physical edition. This is because we are hosting exclusive programmes to help attendees better understand the impact of climate change and Malaysia's sustainability goals through technology sharing, in-depth discussions, business matching, and networking opportunities," he added.

Conference visitors will gain fresh insights into technological advances from other countries, such as hydrogen production from wastewater, participate in sharing sessions led by industry experts on various topics ranging from circular economies to low-carbon cities, and view scientific innovations from leading companies to navigate the green economy moving forward.

Minister of Environment and Water Yang Berhormat Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man will formalise the ceremony on 13 Oct 2022. The auspicious event is focused on providing substantial initiatives to improve our environment. IGEM 2022 is made possible by the support of these organisations:

PETRONAS; Title sponsor

Envision Digital; Platinum sponsor

Taiwan Excellence; Gold sponsor

UOB; Silver sponsor

Malakoff and Samaiden; Bronze partner

Green Energy powered by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB)

Themed "Race Towards Net Zero: Fulfilling Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) & Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) Commitments," IGEM 2022 is known as a unique arena that embodies Malaysia's commitment to sustainable development. IGEM 2022 is happening in Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from 12-14 October 2022. Register at: www.igem.my

SOURCE Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA)