IGEN Directors Complete Non-Brokered Private Placements

LAKE ELSINORE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / (via IBN) - IGEN Networks Corporation (OTC:IGEN, CSE:IGN), a leading innovator of solutions for the consumer automotive, fleet management, and supply-chain industries, is pleased to announce the closing of non-brokered private placements with two of its Directors: Neil G. Chan, Chief Executive Officer and Robert B. Nealon, Chairman of the Board for a combined purchase of 83,333,333 restricted shares at an average price of $.0005625 per share with a hold period of 6 months.

Total common shares (post hold period) held by Neil G. Chan and Robert B. Nealon are 105,120,008 and 41,650,000 respectively. Combined holdings of IGEN Directors and Officers is 173,138,963 common shares or 8% of total shares outstanding.

Neil G. Chan, CEO of IGEN stated, "Our Directors and Officers have been instrumental in positioning the company with great partnerships, technologies, and intellectual properties over the last several years despite the macro-challenges. We have chosen to demonstrate our convictions through increased ownership of IGEN and will continue to focus on the execution of our 2023 plan".

Intellectual Property Portfolio - as we complete our due diligence of the insurance industry and major insurers who are using driver scores as actuarial metrics for billing, protecting IGEN's patent rights will be the company highest priority in 2023. IGEN's intellectual property portfolio will focus on normalizing the "big data" elements that influence driving habits along with correcting gross errors in assessing driver performance and driver behavior. Reducing what the insurance industry refers to as "rating-errors" is the single biggest opportunity for insurance companies. With an estimated $8B of annual rating-errors attributed to demographics and historical driver data rather than actual driver data, IGEN technologies and patents will improve the accuracy of measuring driver performance and risk. With close to 40 patent claims as part of Patent No. 11,037,378 and Patent-Pending 17/850,250, IGEN's patent portfolio defines the "big data" elements essential for accurate measurements, regardless of the data source. Whether originating from mobile phones, third-party GPS devices installed in vehicles or directly from video cameras and sensors integral to electric vehicles (EV), accumulated data from a minimum of 1M access points will contribute to significant improvements in accuracy and measurement of driver performance.

Consumer Product Brand focus for 2023 will market CUTrak and FamilyShield services to Credit Unions and their members through certified organizations representing specific regions across the US - namely the Association of Credit Union Executives of Puerto Rico (ASEC), comprised of approximately 90 Credit Unions and 1M members. In addition, with the successful deployment in the Upper Peninsula region, Michigan Credit Union League Service Corporation (MCULSC) is expected to expand CUTrak services amongst its members that represent approximately 80 Credit Unions located in seven districts. For each Credit Union program participant in 2023, revenue contributions are estimated to range from $48K to $120K annually per branch depending upon the number of car loans granted during the fiscal period.

Commercial Fleets and Asset Management Brands Medallion GPS and Medallion PRO will be sold through our partnership agreements with Hyperion Partners and the County Executives of America (CEA). IGEN's recent award to provide Fleet Management Services to New York State Counties offers opportunity for Counties and State governments to manage their self-insured vehicles. Initial deployment for the first major County in New York State was completed in late 2022. Subsequent deployments with Counties in New York State are being finalized along with newly enlisted members for 2023. The opportunity base for IGEN Commercial Fleet Services with the CEA is estimated at 12,000 active commercial vehicles with a target market share of 30% for fiscal-year 2023.

About IGEN Networks Corporation

IGEN Networks Corporation provides software solutions and consulting services for the consumer automotive, asset management, and supply-chain industries. The solutions enable customers to mitigate risk, improve driver safety, and increase productivity. IGEN is a fully reporting company in both Canada and the United States. It is publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol IGEN, and listed on the CSE under the symbol IGN. For more information, please visit: www.igennetworks.net

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities law. The terms and phrases "goal", "commitment", "guidance", "expects", "would", "will", "continuing", "drive", "believes", "indicate", "look forward", "grow", "outlook", "forecasts", "intend", and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by IGEN in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that IGEN believes are appropriate in the circumstances, including but not limited to statements regarding investment liquidity, financing options and long term goals of the Company, general economic conditions, IGEN's expectations regarding its business, customer base, strategy and prospects, and IGEN's confidence in the cash flow generation of its business. Many factors could cause IGEN's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to competition; IGEN's reliance on key personnel; IGEN's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; and difficulties in forecasting IGEN's financial results, particularly over longer periods given the rapid technological changes, competition and short product life cycles that characterize the mobile application industry. These risk factors and others relating to IGEN that may cause actual results to differ are set forth in the under the heading "Risk Factors" in IGEN's periodic filings with the British Columbia Securities Commission and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (copies of which filings may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on IGEN's forward-looking statements. IGEN has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

