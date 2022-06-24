IGEN Networks Corporation wins award to provide Medallion GPS to New York State Counties

iGen Networks Corp.

Medallion GPS Fleet Platform with patented "Driver Telematics Signature

Lake Elsinore, CA, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGEN Networks Corporation (OTC: IGEN) (CSE: IGN), a leading innovator of cloud-based and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for the protection and management of mobile assets, today announced its successful bid to provide IGEN's commercial fleet solution Medallion GPS to New York State Counties. All political subdivisions and districts located in the State of New York will be entitled to make purchases of fleet services from the awarded contract. IGEN's Medallion GPS fleet services will include its patented "Digital Telematics Signature", which offers greater accuracy in measuring and scoring driver behavior across all Light-Commercial Fleet vehicles and their drivers.

"Fleet owners today must provide driver-scores for their drivers to qualify for commercial fleet insurance," said Neil G Chan, CEO of IGEN Networks Corp. A large part of County vehicles are self-insured which offers an excellent fit for Medallion GPS capabilities. We expect our first deployments with the New York State Counties will become a bench-mark and reference for other Counties across the US, particularly with the initial states that IGEN is approved for bidding that includes Pennsylvania, Michigan, Tennessee, and California. The number of commercial fleet vehicles amongst these qualified states is estimated to range from 120,000 to 180,000 total Light-Commercial vehicles."

About IGEN Networks Corporation

IGEN Networks Corporation provides peace-of-mind to automotive consumers and their families through direct access to Internet-of-Things (IoT) cloud-based services that include Stolen Vehicle Protection, Real-time updates on asset health and Driver Behavior.

IGEN is a fully reporting company in both Canada and the United States. It is publicly traded on the OTCQB under the symbol IGEN, and listed on the CSE under the symbol IGN. For more information, please visit: www.igennetworks.net

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities law. The terms and phrases "goal", "commitment", "guidance", "expects", "would", "will", "continuing", "drive", "believes", "indicate", "look forward", "grow", "outlook", "forecasts", "intend", and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by IGEN in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that IGEN believes are appropriate in the circumstances, including but not limited to statements regarding investment liquidity, financing options and long term goals of the Company, general economic conditions, IGEN's expectations regarding its business, customer base, strategy and prospects, and IGEN's confidence in the cash flow generation of its business. Many factors could cause IGEN's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to competition; IGEN's reliance on key personnel; IGEN's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; and difficulties in forecasting IGEN's financial results, particularly over longer periods given the rapid technological changes, competition and short product life cycles that characterize the mobile application industry. These risk factors and others relating to IGEN that may cause actual results to differ are set forth in the under the heading "Risk Factors" in IGEN's periodic filings with the British Columbia Securities Commission and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (copies of which filings may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on IGEN's forward-looking statements. IGEN has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

IGEN Networks Corporation

Neil G. Chan

info@igennetworks.net

1(855)912-5378



