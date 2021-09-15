U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,448.75
    +4.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,633.00
    +50.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,403.75
    +16.75 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,207.20
    +1.70 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.87
    +0.41 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.30
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1811
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    -0.0470 (-3.55%)
     

  • Vix

    19.46
    +0.09 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3805
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6100
    -0.0700 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,194.33
    +1,906.44 (+4.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,198.95
    +40.22 (+3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.06
    -34.37 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,483.35
    -186.75 (-0.61%)
     

iGene Laboratory donates 25,000 SARS-CoV-2 PCR Kits to Indonesia

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iGene Laboratory Pte. Ltd donates 25,000 SARS-CoV-2 PCR Kits to Indonesia to assist the government of the Republic of Indonesia in managing the COVID-19 disease outbreak. The occasion was marked with a symbolic hand-over ceremony at the Republic of Indonesia Embassy in Singapore on 13 September 2021 hosted by the Indonesian Ambassador, H.E. Suryo Pratomo.

iGene Laboratory CEO Kane Black with Indonesian Ambassador H.e Suryo Pratomo
iGene Laboratory CEO Kane Black with Indonesian Ambassador H.e Suryo Pratomo
iGene Logo
iGene Logo

The donated RT-PCR kits will be handed over for immediate deployment in the Gatot Soebroto Army Hospital and Dr. Esnawan Hospital Indonesia.

Mr. Kane Black, CEO of iGene Laboratory and parent company INEX Innovate, said - "In what are unprecedented challenging times in our lifetime, it is crucial that we come together and assist one another. We are pleased and grateful to be able to step up and play a small role in supporting Indonesia's continuing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in times of need."

The Indonesian Embassy in Singapore has been actively helping to facilitate the donations. H.E. Suryo Pratomo highlighted the show of solidarity and sense of community in the times of COVID-19 and added, "The silver lining of the pandemic is proving the strength of the relationship between Indonesia and Singapore at various levels."

The aid has been transported by the Indonesian Air Force's C-130 Hercules aircraft on September 13, 2021 from Paya Lebar Air Base Singapore to Halim Air Base with the assistance of Singapore The Ministry of Defence.

About iGene Laboratory

iGene Laboratory is a College of American Pathologist (CAP) accredited Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) laboratory that provides diagnostic testing, contract research (CRO) and COVID-19 testing services.

iGene Laboratory is a wholly owned subsidiary of INEX Innovate Pte Ltd.

For more information visit: www.igenelab.com

About INEX Innovate

Spun out from the National University of Singapore (NUS), INEX INNOVATE is Asia's first Women's Life Science Health Innovations group. Founded by maternal-fetal medicine specialists, INEX focuses on developing and commercialising molecular diagnostic technologies in the areas of fetal health and women's oncology.

Headquartered in Singapore with subsidiaries in Hong Kong, Indonesia and the United Kingdom, INEX Innovate is backed by institutional and government shareholders including Enterprise Singapore, Genting Berhad, Zicom MedTacc and PriceWaterhouseCoopers.

INEX has a broad commercial portfolio of validated tests in prenatal health, ovarian and breast cancers along with more than 48 key patents.

In 2020, the company was a finalist in the Business Transformation of the Year award category at the British Chamber of Commerce Singapore Annual Business Awards in recognition of its efforts in launching new technologies and pivoting towards COVID-19 testing to support Singapore's battle against the corona virus pandemic. In 2021, INEX was recipient of the Frost & Sullivan 'Singapore Clinical Laboratories in Women's Health Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award' and was also recognized by World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) with the IP for Innovation Champion Award.

For more information visit: www.inex.sg

SOURCE iGene Laboratory Pte. Ltd

