IGM FINANCIAL INC. ANNOUNCES AUGUST 2022 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT & ADVISEMENT AND NET FLOWS

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net inflows of $27 million during August 2022 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $247.2 billion at August 31, 2022, compared with $252.9 billion at July 31, 2022, and $271.2 billion at August 31, 2021. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

AUGUST HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $247.2 billion were down 2.2% in the month. Total net inflows were $27 million compared to net inflows of $784 million in August 2021. Investment fund net redemptions were $178 million compared to net sales of $575 million in August 2021.

IG Wealth Management – Assets under advisement of $108.6 billion were down 1.7% in the month. Total net inflows were $179 million compared to net inflows of $375 million in August 2021.

Mackenzie – Assets under management of $187.9 billion were down 2.4% in the month. Total net outflows were $204 million compared to net inflows of $307 million in August 2021. Investment fund net redemptions were $149 million compared to net sales of $363 million in August 2021.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.



Wealth Management

Asset

Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth

Management Investment

Planning

Counsel Total

Mackenzie(2)(3) IGM Financial For the month ended August 31, 2022 Net flows





























Mutual fund net sales (24.8) (3.7) (28.5)

(136.3) (164.8)

ETF net creations - - -

(13.0)(1) (13.0)

Investment fund net sales (24.8) (3.7) (28.5)

(149.3) (177.8)

Institutional SMA net sales - - -

(54.5) (54.5)

Managed asset net sales (24.8) (3.7) (28.5)

(203.8) (232.3)

Mackenzie Investment fund net sales 4.3 (6.1) (1.8)(2)























IGM Product net sales (20.5) (9.8) (30.3)























Other net flows 199.4 58.8 259.3



259.3















Net flows 178.9 49.0 229.0

(203.8) 27.0(3)















Gross flows













Mutual fund gross sales 728.3 52.5 780.8

451.6 1,232.4

Dealer gross inflows 966.9 315.6 1,282.5



1,282.5

















Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement ($ millions) (unaudited) August 2022 July 2022 % Change

Last Month Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 99,039 100,966 (1.9 %) Other assets under advisement 9,540 9,453 0.9 % Assets under advisement 108,579 110,419 (1.7 %) Investment Planning Counsel





Assets under management 4,746 4,846 (2.1 %) Other assets under advisement 24,604 25,053 (1.8 %) Assets under advisement 29,350 29,899 (1.8 %) Total





Assets under management 103,785 105,812 (1.9 %) Other assets under advisement 34,137 34,499 (1.0 %) Assets under advisement 137,922 140,311 (1.7 %)







Asset management





Mackenzie





Mutual funds 54,869 56,263 (2.5 %) ETFs 5,330 5,467 (2.5 %) Investment funds 60,199 61,730 (2.5 %)







Institutional SMA 6,415 6,488 (1.1 %) Sub-advisory to Canada Life 46,736 48,495 (3.6 %) Total Institutional SMA 53,151 54,983 (3.3 %) Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management) 113,350 116,713 (2.9 %) Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 74,505 75,816 (1.7 %) Total 187,855 192,529 (2.4 %)







ETF's distributed to third parties 5,330 5,467 (2.5 %) ETF's held within IGM managed products 6,519 6,640 (1.8 %) Total ETFs 11,849 12,107 (2.1 %)







Consolidated





Assets under management 217,135 222,525 (2.4 %) Other assets under advisement 30,086 30,363 (0.9 %) Assets under management and advisement(4) 247,221 252,888 (2.2 %)









Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2022 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 99,690 Other assets under advisement 9,342 Assets under advisement 109,032 Investment Planning Counsel

Assets under management 4,776 Other assets under advisement 24,684 Assets under advisement 29,460 Total

Assets under management 104,466 Other assets under advisement 34,019 Assets under advisement 138,485



Asset Management

Mackenzie

Mutual funds 55,424 ETFs 5,418 Investment funds 60,842 Institutional SMA 6,416 Sub-advisory to Canada Life 47,269 Total Institutional SMA 53,685



Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management) 114,527 Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 74,469 Total 188,996



ETFs distributed to third parties 5,418 ETFs held within IGM managed products 6,490 Total ETFs 11,908



Consolidated

Assets under management 218,993 Other assets under advisement 29,953 Assets under management and advisement(5) 248,946









1 ETF net creations excludes ($54.7) million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products. 2 Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment. 3 ($1.8) million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation. 4 Within total assets under management and advisement, $4.1 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation at August 31, 2022. ($4.1 billion at July 31, 2022). 5 Within average total assets under management and advisement, $4.1 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.





Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $247 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

