IGM Financial Inc. Announces August 2021 Record High Investment Fund Net Flows and Assets Under Management & Advisement

6 min read
In this article:
WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net flows of $777 million during August 2021 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $271.2 billion at August 31, 2021, compared with $265.2 billion at July 31, 2021 and $196.9 billion at August 31, 2020. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

IGM Financial Inc. Logo (CNW Group/IGM Financial Inc.)
IGM Financial Inc. Logo (CNW Group/IGM Financial Inc.)

AUGUST HIGHLIGHTS
IGM Financial - Record high assets under management & advisement of $271.2 billion, up 2.3% in the month and up 13.0% year to date. Record high total net inflows of $777 million up from $133 million in August 2020. Record high investment fund net sales of $591 million during August 2021 up from $267 million in August 2020.

IG Wealth – Record high assets under advisement of $116.3 billion, up 2.5% in the month and up 12.6% year to date. Record high August 2021 net inflows of $375 million up from net outflows of $12 million in August 2020.

Mackenzie – Record high assets under management of $208.0 billion, up 2.0% in the month and up 12.3% year to date. Record high total net flows of $300 million up from $219 million in August 2020. Record high investment fund net sales were $378 million up from net sales of $374 million in 2020.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows

Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.



Wealth Management


Asset Management


($ millions) (unaudited)

IG Wealth Management

Investment Planning Counsel

Total


Mackenzie(3)

IGM

Financial

For the month ended August 31, 2021

Net flows
















Mutual fund net sales

201.4

11.3

212.7


304.4

517.1


ETF net creations

-

-



73.7 (1)

73.7


Investment fund net sales

201.4

11.3

212.7


378.1

590.8


Institutional SMA net sales

-

-



(78.4)

(78.4)


Managed asset net sales

201.4

11.3

212.7


299.7

512.4


Mackenzie Investment Fund net sales

26.6

16.3

42.9 (3)













IGM Product net sales

228.0

27.6

255.6













Other dealer net flows

147.3

116.7

264.7



264.7









Net flows

375.3

144.3

520.3


299.7

777.1 3)









Gross flows








Mutual fund gross sales

873.9

61.1

935.0


842.1

1,777.1


Dealer gross inflows

1,035.0

390.4

1,425.4



1,425.4

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited)

August

2021

July

2021

% Change
Last Month

Wealth Management




IG Wealth Management




Assets under management

108,890

106,458

2.3 %

Other assets under advisement

7,417

7,055

5.1 %

Assets under advisement

116,307

113,513

2.5 %

IPC




Assets under management

5,654

5,536

2.1 %

Other assets under advisement

26,619

26,016

2.3 %

Assets under advisement

32,273

31,552

2.3 %

Total




Assets under management

114,544

111,994

2.3 %

Other assets under advisement

34,025

33,060

2.9 %

Assets under advisement

148,569

145,054

2.4 %





Asset management




Mackenzie(2)




Total Mutual funds

64,299

62,743

2.5 %

ETFs

5,110

4,989

2.4 %

Investment funds

69,409

67,732

2.5 %





Institutional SMA

57,660

56,701

1.7 %





Total

127,069

124,433

2.1 %

Sub-advisory to Wealth Management

80,941

79,503

1.8 %

Total

208,010

203,936

2.0 %





ETF's distributed to third parties

5,110

4,989

2.4 %

ETF's held within IGM managed products

6,030

5,812

3.8 %

Total ETFs

11,140

10,801

3.1 %





Consolidated




Assets under management

241,613

236,427

2.2 %

Other assets under advisement

29,581

28,731

3.0 %

Assets under management and advisement(4)

271,194

265,158

2.3 %


Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement


($ millions) (unaudited)

Quarter to date 2021

Wealth Management


IG Wealth Management


Assets under management

107,011

Other assets under advisement

7,172

Assets under advisement

114,183

IPC


Assets under management

5,565

Other assets under advisement

26,072

Assets under advisement

31,637

Total


Assets under management

112,576

Other assets under advisement

33,233

Assets under advisement

145,809



Asset Management


Mackenzie(2)


Mutual funds

62,937

ETFs

5,013

Investment funds

67,950

Institutional SMA

56,889

Total

124,839

Sub-advisory to Wealth Management

79,625

Total

204,464



ETFs distributed to third parties

5,013

ETFs held within IGM managed products

5,836

Total ETFs

10,849



Consolidated


Assets under management

237,415

Other assets under advisement

28,895

Assets under management and advisement(5)

266,310



1 ETF net creations excludes $122.3 million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products.

2 Excludes sub-advisory to Wealth Management segment.

3 $42.9 million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation.

4 Within total assets under management and advisement, $4.4 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation at August 31, 2021. ($4.3 billion at July 31, 2021).

5 Within average total assets under management and advisement, $4.3 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.

Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $271 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/03/c4486.html

