IGM Financial Inc. Announces August 2021 Record High Investment Fund Net Flows and Assets Under Management & Advisement

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net flows of $777 million during August 2021 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $271.2 billion at August 31, 2021, compared with $265.2 billion at July 31, 2021 and $196.9 billion at August 31, 2020. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

AUGUST HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial - Record high assets under management & advisement of $271.2 billion, up 2.3% in the month and up 13.0% year to date. Record high total net inflows of $777 million up from $133 million in August 2020. Record high investment fund net sales of $591 million during August 2021 up from $267 million in August 2020.

IG Wealth – Record high assets under advisement of $116.3 billion, up 2.5% in the month and up 12.6% year to date. Record high August 2021 net inflows of $375 million up from net outflows of $12 million in August 2020.

Mackenzie – Record high assets under management of $208.0 billion, up 2.0% in the month and up 12.3% year to date. Record high total net flows of $300 million up from $219 million in August 2020. Record high investment fund net sales were $378 million up from net sales of $374 million in 2020.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.



Wealth Management

Asset Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth Management Investment Planning Counsel Total

Mackenzie(3) IGM Financial For the month ended August 31, 2021 Net flows





























Mutual fund net sales 201.4 11.3 212.7

304.4 517.1

ETF net creations - -



73.7 (1) 73.7

Investment fund net sales 201.4 11.3 212.7

378.1 590.8

Institutional SMA net sales - -



(78.4) (78.4)

Managed asset net sales 201.4 11.3 212.7

299.7 512.4

Mackenzie Investment Fund net sales 26.6 16.3 42.9 (3)























IGM Product net sales 228.0 27.6 255.6























Other dealer net flows 147.3 116.7 264.7



264.7















Net flows 375.3 144.3 520.3

299.7 777.1 3)















Gross flows













Mutual fund gross sales 873.9 61.1 935.0

842.1 1,777.1

Dealer gross inflows 1,035.0 390.4 1,425.4



1,425.4

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement ($ millions) (unaudited) August 2021 July 2021 % Change

Last Month Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 108,890 106,458 2.3 % Other assets under advisement 7,417 7,055 5.1 % Assets under advisement 116,307 113,513 2.5 % IPC





Assets under management 5,654 5,536 2.1 % Other assets under advisement 26,619 26,016 2.3 % Assets under advisement 32,273 31,552 2.3 % Total





Assets under management 114,544 111,994 2.3 % Other assets under advisement 34,025 33,060 2.9 % Assets under advisement 148,569 145,054 2.4 %







Asset management





Mackenzie(2)





Total Mutual funds 64,299 62,743 2.5 % ETFs 5,110 4,989 2.4 % Investment funds 69,409 67,732 2.5 %







Institutional SMA 57,660 56,701 1.7 %







Total 127,069 124,433 2.1 % Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 80,941 79,503 1.8 % Total 208,010 203,936 2.0 %







ETF's distributed to third parties 5,110 4,989 2.4 % ETF's held within IGM managed products 6,030 5,812 3.8 % Total ETFs 11,140 10,801 3.1 %







Consolidated





Assets under management 241,613 236,427 2.2 % Other assets under advisement 29,581 28,731 3.0 % Assets under management and advisement(4) 271,194 265,158 2.3 %





Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2021 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 107,011 Other assets under advisement 7,172 Assets under advisement 114,183 IPC

Assets under management 5,565 Other assets under advisement 26,072 Assets under advisement 31,637 Total

Assets under management 112,576 Other assets under advisement 33,233 Assets under advisement 145,809



Asset Management

Mackenzie(2)

Mutual funds 62,937 ETFs 5,013 Investment funds 67,950 Institutional SMA 56,889 Total 124,839 Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 79,625 Total 204,464



ETFs distributed to third parties 5,013 ETFs held within IGM managed products 5,836 Total ETFs 10,849



Consolidated

Assets under management 237,415 Other assets under advisement 28,895 Assets under management and advisement(5) 266,310





1 ETF net creations excludes $122.3 million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products. 2 Excludes sub-advisory to Wealth Management segment. 3 $42.9 million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation. 4 Within total assets under management and advisement, $4.4 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation at August 31, 2021. ($4.3 billion at July 31, 2021). 5 Within average total assets under management and advisement, $4.3 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.

Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $271 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

