IGM FINANCIAL INC. ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 2022 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT & ADVISEMENT AND NET FLOWS

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net outflows of $24 million during December 2022 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $249.4 billion at December 31, 2022, compared with $256.7 billion at November 30, 2022, and $277.1 billion at December 31, 2021. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

DECEMBER HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $249.4 billion were down 2.8% in the month. Total net outflows were $24 million compared to net inflows of $473 million in December 2021. Investment fund net redemptions were $423 million compared to net sales of $254 million in December 2021.

IG Wealth Management – Assets under advisement of $110.8 billion were down 2.5% in the month. Total net inflows were $156 million compared to net inflows of $322 million in December 2021.

Mackenzie – Assets under management of $186.6 billion were down 3.3% in the month. Total net outflows were $171 million compared to net inflows of $164 million in December 2021. Investment fund net redemptions were $141 million compared to net sales of $197 million in December 2021.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.





Wealth Management

Asset

Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth

Management Investment

Planning

Counsel Total

Mackenzie IGM Financial For the month ended December 31, 2022 Net flows





























Mutual fund net sales (248.7) (33.2) (281.9)

(341.9) (623.8)

ETF net creations - - -

201.3 (1) 201.3

Investment fund net sales (248.7) (33.2) (281.9)

(140.6) (422.5)

Institutional SMA net sales - - -

(30.4) (2) (30.4)

Managed asset net sales (248.7) (33.2) (281.9)

(171.0) (452.9)

Mackenzie Investment fund net sales (5.0) (29.9) (34.9) (3)























IGM Product net sales (253.7) (63.1) (316.8)























Other net flows 409.8 19.4 429.3



429.3















Net flows 156.1 (43.7) 112.5

(171.0) (23.6) (3)















Gross flows













Mutual fund gross sales 761.0 57.3 818.3

631.6 1,449.9

Dealer gross inflows 1,106.3 363.4 1,469.7



1,469.7

















Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement ($ millions) (unaudited) December 2022 November 2022 % Change

Last Month Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 99,275 102,886 (3.5 %) Other assets under advisement 11,541 10,804 6.8 % Assets under advisement 110,816 113,690 (2.5 %) Investment Planning Counsel





Assets under management 4,622 4,796 (3.6 %) Other assets under advisement 24,925 25,648 (2.8 %) Assets under advisement 29,547 30,444 (2.9 %) Total





Assets under management 103,897 107,682 (3.5 %) Other assets under advisement 36,459 36,445 0.0 % Assets under advisement 140,356 144,127 (2.6 %)







Asset management





Mackenzie





Mutual funds 54,434 56,422 (3.5 %) ETFs 5,219 5,139 1.6 % Investment funds 59,653 61,561 (3.1 %)







Institutional SMA 6,422 6,635 (3.2 %) Sub-advisory to Canada Life 47,023 48,578 (3.2 %) Total Institutional SMA 53,445 55,213 (3.2 %) Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management) 113,098 116,774 (3.1 %) Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 73,514 76,131 (3.4 %) Total 186,612 192,905 (3.3 %)







ETF's distributed to third parties 5,219 5,139 1.6 % ETF's held within IGM managed products 7,176 7,301 (1.7 %) Total ETFs 12,395 12,440 (0.4 %)







Consolidated





Assets under management 216,995 224,456 (3.3 %) Other assets under advisement 32,414 32,250 0.5 % Assets under management and advisement(4) 249,409 256,706 (2.8 %)

Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2022 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 99,208 Other assets under advisement 10,430 Assets under advisement 109,638 Investment Planning Counsel

Assets under management 4,659 Other assets under advisement 24,865 Assets under advisement 29,524 Total

Assets under management 103,867 Other assets under advisement 35,288 Assets under advisement 139,155



Asset Management

Mackenzie

Mutual funds 54,376 ETFs 5,045 Investment funds 59,421 Institutional SMA 6,351 Sub-advisory to Canada Life 46,879 Total Institutional SMA 53,230



Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management) 112,651 Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 73,609 Total 186,260



ETFs distributed to third parties 5,045 ETFs held within IGM managed products 6,997 Total ETFs 12,042



Consolidated

Assets under management 216,518 Other assets under advisement 31,242 Assets under management and advisement(5) 247,760









1 ETF net creations excludes $79.6 million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products. 2 Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment. 3 ($34.9) million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation. 4 Within total assets under management and advisement, $4.0 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation at December 31, 2022. ($4.2 billion at November 30, 2022). 5 Within average total assets under management and advisement, $4.0 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.

Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $249 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

