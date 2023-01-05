IGM FINANCIAL INC. ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 2022 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT & ADVISEMENT AND NET FLOWS
WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net outflows of $24 million during December 2022 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $249.4 billion at December 31, 2022, compared with $256.7 billion at November 30, 2022, and $277.1 billion at December 31, 2021. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.
DECEMBER HIGHLIGHTS
IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $249.4 billion were down 2.8% in the month. Total net outflows were $24 million compared to net inflows of $473 million in December 2021. Investment fund net redemptions were $423 million compared to net sales of $254 million in December 2021.
IG Wealth Management – Assets under advisement of $110.8 billion were down 2.5% in the month. Total net inflows were $156 million compared to net inflows of $322 million in December 2021.
Mackenzie – Assets under management of $186.6 billion were down 3.3% in the month. Total net outflows were $171 million compared to net inflows of $164 million in December 2021. Investment fund net redemptions were $141 million compared to net sales of $197 million in December 2021.
Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows
Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.
Wealth Management
Asset
($ millions) (unaudited)
IG Wealth
Investment
Total
Mackenzie
IGM
Financial
For the month ended December 31, 2022
Net flows
Mutual fund net sales
(248.7)
(33.2)
(281.9)
(341.9)
(623.8)
ETF net creations
-
-
-
201.3 (1)
201.3
Investment fund net sales
(248.7)
(33.2)
(281.9)
(140.6)
(422.5)
Institutional SMA net sales
-
-
-
(30.4) (2)
(30.4)
Managed asset net sales
(248.7)
(33.2)
(281.9)
(171.0)
(452.9)
Mackenzie Investment fund net sales
(5.0)
(29.9)
(34.9) (3)
IGM Product net sales
(253.7)
(63.1)
(316.8)
Other net flows
409.8
19.4
429.3
429.3
Net flows
156.1
(43.7)
112.5
(171.0)
(23.6) (3)
Gross flows
Mutual fund gross sales
761.0
57.3
818.3
631.6
1,449.9
Dealer gross inflows
1,106.3
363.4
1,469.7
1,469.7
Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement
($ millions) (unaudited)
December
2022
November
2022
% Change
Wealth Management
IG Wealth Management
Assets under management
99,275
102,886
(3.5 %)
Other assets under advisement
11,541
10,804
6.8 %
Assets under advisement
110,816
113,690
(2.5 %)
Investment Planning Counsel
Assets under management
4,622
4,796
(3.6 %)
Other assets under advisement
24,925
25,648
(2.8 %)
Assets under advisement
29,547
30,444
(2.9 %)
Total
Assets under management
103,897
107,682
(3.5 %)
Other assets under advisement
36,459
36,445
0.0 %
Assets under advisement
140,356
144,127
(2.6 %)
Asset management
Mackenzie
Mutual funds
54,434
56,422
(3.5 %)
ETFs
5,219
5,139
1.6 %
Investment funds
59,653
61,561
(3.1 %)
Institutional SMA
6,422
6,635
(3.2 %)
Sub-advisory to Canada Life
47,023
48,578
(3.2 %)
Total Institutional SMA
53,445
55,213
(3.2 %)
Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management)
113,098
116,774
(3.1 %)
Sub-advisory to Wealth Management
73,514
76,131
(3.4 %)
Total
186,612
192,905
(3.3 %)
ETF's distributed to third parties
5,219
5,139
1.6 %
ETF's held within IGM managed products
7,176
7,301
(1.7 %)
Total ETFs
12,395
12,440
(0.4 %)
Consolidated
Assets under management
216,995
224,456
(3.3 %)
Other assets under advisement
32,414
32,250
0.5 %
Assets under management and advisement(4)
249,409
256,706
(2.8 %)
Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.
Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement
($ millions) (unaudited)
Quarter to date 2022
Wealth Management
IG Wealth Management
Assets under management
99,208
Other assets under advisement
10,430
Assets under advisement
109,638
Investment Planning Counsel
Assets under management
4,659
Other assets under advisement
24,865
Assets under advisement
29,524
Total
Assets under management
103,867
Other assets under advisement
35,288
Assets under advisement
139,155
Asset Management
Mackenzie
Mutual funds
54,376
ETFs
5,045
Investment funds
59,421
Institutional SMA
6,351
Sub-advisory to Canada Life
46,879
Total Institutional SMA
53,230
Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management)
112,651
Sub-advisory to Wealth Management
73,609
Total
186,260
ETFs distributed to third parties
5,045
ETFs held within IGM managed products
6,997
Total ETFs
12,042
Consolidated
Assets under management
216,518
Other assets under advisement
31,242
Assets under management and advisement(5)
247,760
1
ETF net creations excludes $79.6 million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products.
2
Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment.
3
($34.9) million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation.
4
Within total assets under management and advisement, $4.0 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation at December 31, 2022. ($4.2 billion at November 30, 2022).
5
Within average total assets under management and advisement, $4.0 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.
Glossary of Terms
Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.
"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.
Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.
"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."
"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.
"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.
"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.
"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.
IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $249 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.
SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/05/c8684.html