U.S. markets close in 3 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,025.08
    +43.73 (+1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,234.02
    +230.45 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,619.41
    +156.43 (+1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,920.95
    +18.29 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.22
    +1.06 (+1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.40
    +11.90 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    20.92
    +0.16 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0622
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9930
    -0.0800 (-1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1996
    +0.0053 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1150
    -0.6050 (-0.44%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,426.94
    -869.94 (-3.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    510.36
    +0.31 (+0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,947.11
    +3.07 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,927.47
    +428.60 (+1.56%)
     

IGM FINANCIAL INC. ANNOUNCES FEBRUARY 2023 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT & ADVISEMENT AND NET FLOWS

·6 min read

WINNIPEG, MB, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net inflows of $933 million during February 2023 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $258.0 billion at February 28, 2023, compared with $259.5 billion at January 31, 2023, and $267.7 billion at February 28, 2022. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

IGM Financial Inc. Logo (CNW Group/IGM Financial Inc.)
IGM Financial Inc. Logo (CNW Group/IGM Financial Inc.)

FEBRUARY HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $258.0 billion were down 0.6% in the month. Total net inflows were $933 million compared to net inflows of $1.3 billion in February 2022. Investment fund net sales were $346 million compared to net sales of $1.0 billion in February 2022.

IG Wealth Management – Assets under advisement of $115.0 billion were down 0.4% in the month. Total net inflows were $489 million compared to net inflows of $783 million in February 2022.

Mackenzie – Assets under management of $192.2 billion were down 0.8% in the month. Total net inflows were $309 million compared to net inflows of $409 million in February 2022. Investment fund net sales were $222 million compared to net sales of $429 million in February 2022.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows 

Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.



Wealth Management


Asset
Management


($ millions) (unaudited) 

IG Wealth
Management

Investment
Planning
Counsel

Total


Mackenzie

IGM

Financial

For the month ended February 28, 2023

Net flows 
















Mutual fund net sales

92.6

30.8

123.4


137.7

261.1


ETF net creations

-

-

-


84.7 (1)

84.7


Investment fund net sales

92.6

30.8

123.4


222.4

345.8


Institutional SMA net sales

-

-

-


86.9 (2)

86.9


Managed asset net sales

92.6

30.8

123.4


309.3

432.7


Mackenzie Investment fund net sales

 

14.4

 

5.8

 

   20.2 (3)













IGM Product net sales

107.0

36.6

143.6













Other net flows

381.5

118.1

499.8



499.8









Net flows 

488.5

154.7

643.4


309.3

932.5 (3)









Gross flows








Mutual fund gross sales

1,085.5

114.7

1,200.2


857.9

2,058.1


Dealer gross inflows

1,441.9

511.1

1,953.0



1,953.0









 

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited)

February

 2023

January

 2023

% Change
Last Month

Wealth Management




IG Wealth Management




Assets under management

102,469

103,289

(0.8 %)

Other assets under advisement

12,501

12,101

3.3 %

Assets under advisement

114,970

115,390

(0.4 %)

Investment Planning Counsel




Assets under management

4,754

4,771

(0.4 %)

Other assets under advisement

25,862

26,020

(0.6 %)

Assets under advisement

30,616

30,791

(0.6 %)

Total




Assets under management

107,223

108,060

(0.8 %)

Other assets under advisement

38,357

38,114

0.6 %

Assets under advisement

145,580

146,174

(0.4 %)





Asset management




Mackenzie




Mutual funds

56,462

56,705

(0.4 %)

ETFs

5,234

5,244

(0.2 %)

Investment funds

61,696

61,949

(0.4 %)





Institutional SMA

6,767

6,742

0.4 %

Sub-advisory to Canada Life

48,126

48,837

(1.5 %)

Total Institutional SMA

54,893

55,579

(1.2 %)

 

Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management)

 

116,589

 

117,528

 

(0.8 %)

Sub-advisory to Wealth Management

75,638

76,260

(0.8 %)

Total

192,227

193,788

(0.8 %)





ETF's distributed to third parties

5,234

5,244

(0.2 %)

ETF's held within IGM managed products

7,091

7,079

0.2 %

Total ETFs

12,325

12,323

0.0 %





Consolidated




Assets under management

223,812

225,588

(0.8 %)

Other assets under advisement

34,161

33,901

0.8 %

Assets under management and advisement(4)

257,973

259,489

(0.6 %)

Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement


($ millions) (unaudited) 

Quarter to date 2023

Wealth Management


IG Wealth Management


Assets under management

102,557

Other assets under advisement

12,066

Assets under advisement

114,623

Investment Planning Counsel


Assets under management

4,747

Other assets under advisement

25,676

          Assets under advisement

30,423

Total


Assets under management

107,304

Other assets under advisement

37,735

Assets under advisement

145,039



Asset Management


Mackenzie


Mutual funds

56,401

ETFs

5,461

Investment funds

61,862

 

Institutional SMA

 

6,644

Sub-advisory to Canada Life

47,995

Total Institutional SMA

54,639



Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management)

116,501

Sub-advisory to Wealth Management

75,260

Total

191,761



ETFs distributed to third parties

5,461

ETFs held within IGM managed products

7,029

Total ETFs

12,490



Consolidated


Assets under management

223,805

Other assets under advisement

33,569

Assets under management and advisement(5)

257,374



1

ETF net creations excludes $72.1 million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products.

2

Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment.

3

$20.3 million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation.

4

Within total assets under management and advisement, $4.2 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation at February 28, 2023. ($4.2 billion at January 31, 2023).

5

Within average total assets under management and advisement, $4.2 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.

Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $258 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/03/c1667.html

Recommended Stories