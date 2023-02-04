U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,136.48
    -43.28 (-1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,926.01
    -127.93 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,006.96
    -193.86 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,985.53
    -15.69 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.23
    -2.65 (-3.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.90
    -50.40 (-2.63%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -1.22 (-5.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0797
    -0.0114 (-1.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5320
    +0.1360 (+4.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2056
    -0.0173 (-1.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1500
    +2.5460 (+1.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,427.68
    -128.85 (-0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.42
    -1.43 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,901.80
    +81.64 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,509.46
    +107.41 (+0.39%)
     

IGM FINANCIAL INC. ANNOUNCES JANUARY 2023 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT & ADVISEMENT AND NET FLOWS

·6 min read

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net outflows of $175 million during January 2023 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $259.5 billion at January 31, 2023, compared with $249.4 billion at December 31, 2022, and $270.7 billion at January 31, 2022. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

IGM Financial Inc. Logo (CNW Group/IGM Financial Inc.)
IGM Financial Inc. Logo (CNW Group/IGM Financial Inc.)

JANUARY HIGHLIGHTS
IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $259.5 billion were up 4.0% in the month. Total net outflows were $175 million compared to net inflows of $1.1 billion in January 2022. Investment fund net redemptions were $422 million compared to net sales of $1.2 billion in January 2022.

IG Wealth Management – Assets under advisement of $115.4 billion were up 4.1% in the month. Total net inflows were $30 million compared to net inflows of $326 million in January 2022.

Mackenzie – Assets under management of $193.8 billion were up 3.8% in the month. Total net outflows were $239 million compared to net inflows of $741 million in January 2022. Investment fund net redemptions were $229 million compared to net sales of $818 million in January 2022.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows 

Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.



Wealth Management


Asset Management


($ millions) (unaudited) 

IG Wealth
Management

Investment
Planning
Counsel

Total


Mackenzie

IGM

Financial

For the month ended January 31, 2023

Net flows 
















Mutual fund net sales

(171.7)

(21.7)

(193.4)


(61.7)

(255.1)


ETF net creations

-

-

-


(167.0) (1)

(167.0)


Investment fund net sales

(171.7)

(21.7)

(193.4)


(228.7)

(422.1)


Institutional SMA net sales

-

-

-


(10.0) (2)

(10.0)


Managed asset net sales

(171.7)

(21.7)

(193.4)


(238.7)

(432.1)


Mackenzie Investment fund net sales

1.6

(4.7)

(3.1) (3)













IGM Product net sales

(170.1)

(26.4)

(196.5)













Other net flows

199.7

57.6

257.4



257.4









Net flows 

29.6

31.2

60.9


(238.7)

(174.7) (3)









Gross flows








Mutual fund gross sales

927.5

60.1

987.6


675.9

1,663.5


Dealer gross inflows

1,065.5

372.1

1,437.6



1,437.6










 

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited)

January

 2023

December

 2022

% Change
Last Month

Wealth Management




IG Wealth Management




Assets under management

103,289

99,275

4.0 %

Other assets under advisement

12,101

11,541

4.9 %

Assets under advisement

115,390

110,816

4.1 %

Investment Planning Counsel




Assets under management

4,771

4,622

3.2 %

Other assets under advisement

26,020

24,925

4.4 %

Assets under advisement

30,791

29,547

4.2 %

Total




Assets under management

108,060

103,897

4.0 %

Other assets under advisement

38,114

36,459

4.5 %

Assets under advisement

146,174

140,356

4.1 %





Asset management




Mackenzie




Mutual funds

56,705

54,434

4.2 %

ETFs

5,244

5,219

0.5 %

Investment funds

61,949

59,653

3.8 %





Institutional SMA

6,742

6,422

5.0 %

Sub-advisory to Canada Life

48,837

47,023

3.9 %

Total Institutional SMA

55,579

53,445

4.0 %

Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management)

117,528

113,098

3.9 %

Sub-advisory to Wealth Management

76,260

73,514

3.7 %

Total

193,788

186,612

3.8 %





ETF's distributed to third parties

5,244

5,219

0.5 %

ETF's held within IGM managed products

7,079

7,176

(1.4 %)

Total ETFs

12,323

12,395

(0.6 %)





Consolidated




Assets under management

225,588

216,995

4.0 %

Other assets under advisement

33,901

32,414

4.6 %

Assets under management and advisement(4)

259,489

249,409

4.0 %

 

Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement


($ millions) (unaudited) 

Quarter to date 2023

Wealth Management


IG Wealth Management


Assets under management

102,011

Other assets under advisement

11,828

Assets under advisement

113,839

Investment Planning Counsel


Assets under management

4,723

Other assets under advisement

25,446

          Assets under advisement

30,169

Total


Assets under management

106,734

Other assets under advisement

37,267

Assets under advisement

144,001



Asset Management


Mackenzie


Mutual funds

56,007

ETFs

5,639

Investment funds

61,646

Institutional SMA

6,582

Sub-advisory to Canada Life

47,930

Total Institutional SMA

54,512



Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management)

116,158

Sub-advisory to Wealth Management

75,012

Total

191,170



ETFs distributed to third parties

5,639

ETFs held within IGM managed products

6,961

Total ETFs

12,600



Consolidated


Assets under management

222,892

Other assets under advisement

33,137

Assets under management and advisement(5)

256,029




1   ETF net creations excludes ($406.7) million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products.

2    Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment.

3    ($3.0) million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation.

4    Within total assets under management and advisement, $4.2 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation at January 31, 2023. ($4.0 billion at December 31, 2022).

5    Within average total assets under management and advisement, $4.1 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.


Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $259 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/03/c5969.html

Recommended Stories

  • Calculating The Fair Value Of South32 Limited (ASX:S32)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of South32 Limited...

  • Have You Thanked a Restaurant Dishwasher Lately?

    Workers in the restaurant industry don't tend to stay in one place for long. This group took notice of their workers who have stuck around.

  • 2.58 million pounds of Conagra Brands canned meat, poultry recalled for packaging defect

    A Conagra meat recall affects Armour Star Vienna Sausage, Hargis House Potted Meat, Great Value Vienna Sausage and Kroger Vienna Sausages brands.

  • Elon Musk found not guilty of fraud over Tesla tweet

    The Tesla boss is cleared of fraud charges over a tweet about taking the carmaker private.

  • Jury clears Musk of wrongdoing in Tesla tweets

    A jury has decided Elon Musk didn't deceive investors with tweets in 2018. (Feb. 3) (AP video by Terry Chea)

  • Why Palantir Stock Dropped at the Open Today

    Palantir makes data analytics software used by government and commercial customers. In a regulatory filing overnight, the company disclosed that on Jan. 29 Chief Accounting Officer Jeffrey Buckley announced plans to step down as soon as Palantir's 2022 10-K is filed. Palantir also said that Chief Operating Officer Shyam Sankar was named chief technology officer and Chief Legal Officer Ryan Taylor was named chief revenue officer.

  • Why Bill.com Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL), the payments specialist for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), were taking a dive today after the company posted strong results in its fiscal second quarter but offered disappointing guidance for the current period. Bill.com, which is a software-as-a-service company that helps SMBs handle payments and back-office accounting, said core revenue rose 49% in the quarter, and total revenue jumped 66% to $260 million, which beat estimates at $243.5 million. CEO Rene Lacerte said, "We delivered strong second-quarter results and achieved another quarter of non-GAAP profitable growth as we executed on our strategy to be the essential financial operations platform for SMBs."

  • This Is Warren Buffett's No. 1 Stock to Buy (and You Won't Find It in Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio)

    The Oracle of Omaha has spent over $63 billion since mid-2018 buying a stock that doesn't show up in Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filings or investment portfolio.

  • 1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    The stock market had a rough year in 2022, but the technology sector bore the brunt of the pessimism, with the Nasdaq-100 index falling by 33%. The semiconductor industry is a good example. The pandemic triggered chip shortages across the world in 2020 and 2021, which gave manufacturers pricing power and drove monumental growth.

  • Ford CEO defends earnings after leaving $2 billion in profits 'on the table’

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses Ford CEO Jim Farley's comments on the automaker's fourth-quarter results, his frustration with the profits miss, and the company's EV transformation.

  • J.P. Morgan Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    The year has started well for stock market investors, no doubt of that. The S&P 500 has jumped 9%, and the NASDAQ is up nearly 17%. While this doesn’t reverse last year’s losses, the gains, prompted by several releases of positive economic data, do indicate a shift to more positive investor sentiment. But there is always a voice of caution, and today it’s coming from JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic, who warns that the stock rally likely won’t last – and that it has only postponed, not ended,

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Won't Regret Owning in 2023

    Dividend stocks are a great way to mitigate downside risk, hedge against inflation, and generate reliable levels of passive income. Closed-end funds, real estate investment trusts (REITs), and some actively managed diversified holding companies are purpose-built to return an outsize portion of cash flows to shareholders via regular distributions. Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) is a REIT with a current annualized yield of 10.75%.

  • Jobs report tells markets what Fed chairman Powell tried to tell them

    On Wednesday afternoon Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said over and over again: We’re not done raising interest rates. Wall Street didn’t listen. January’s blowout jobs report, posted Friday morning, showed nonfarm payrolls rose by nearly three times as much as economists had been expecting.

  • Amazon earnings: AWS performance was the 'disappointment,' analyst says

    JMP Securities, a Citizens Company, Equity Research Analyst Nick Jones sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to dissect Amazon's latest earnings report and unit sales in the greater tech environment.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Rose This Week

    Electric vehicle (EV) battery company QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) got a boost this week thanks to the Federal Reserve. On Wednesday the Fed increased interest rates by just 25 basis points in response to elevated, but slowing, inflation. Electric vehicle stocks have been plummeting over the past year as investors have become worried about a potential recession.

  • There’s still too much risk in stock and bond markets. Earn this easy 4.5% return while you wait for stability, says trader who hit 2 big calls in 2022.

    In our call of the day, LaDuc says cash is the place to be and that investors are "being paid to wait. They're getting very favorable 4.5% on their sitting cash."

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks slide after jobs report shocks, Big Tech results disappoint

    U.S. stocks tumbled Friday after government employment data showed more than half a million jobs were added in January — throwing a wrench in hopes for a pause on rate increases — while subpar earnings results from Big Tech giants weighed on investor sentiment.

  • Why Clearfield's Stock Cratered 15.2% Today

    Shares of fiber optics company Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) fell as much as 15.2% in trading on Friday after reporting fiscal first-quarter 2023 financial results. Revenue was up 68% from a year ago to $85.9 million, and net income rose 37% to $14.3 million, or $1.00 per share. What got investor attention was backlog falling 17% from just a quarter ago to $136 million, which management said was in large part due to a return to normal ordering patterns.

  • Billionaire Adani's Empire Loses $107 Billion

    The damage to Gautam Adani's conglomerate, caused by accusations of fraud, price manipulation, money laundering and problems of governance from the New York short-seller Hindenburg Research, is deepening. Credit Suisse and Citigroup no longer accept certain securities issued by the entities that make up the Adani empire as collateral for margin loans to private clients, according to Bloomberg News. The central bank of India has also asked the country's financial institutions to disclose their exposure to the conglomerate, which holds mines, ports, power plants and data centers in India.

  • Ford logs $2 billion loss in 2022, says profit was left ‘on the table’

    Ford Motor Co. late Thursday reported mixed quarterly results, with Chief Executive Jim Farley saying that the auto maker left $2 billion in profit on the table, referring to the company's full-year losses.