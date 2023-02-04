IGM FINANCIAL INC. ANNOUNCES JANUARY 2023 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT & ADVISEMENT AND NET FLOWS

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net outflows of $175 million during January 2023 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $259.5 billion at January 31, 2023, compared with $249.4 billion at December 31, 2022, and $270.7 billion at January 31, 2022. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

JANUARY HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $259.5 billion were up 4.0% in the month. Total net outflows were $175 million compared to net inflows of $1.1 billion in January 2022. Investment fund net redemptions were $422 million compared to net sales of $1.2 billion in January 2022.

IG Wealth Management – Assets under advisement of $115.4 billion were up 4.1% in the month. Total net inflows were $30 million compared to net inflows of $326 million in January 2022.

Mackenzie – Assets under management of $193.8 billion were up 3.8% in the month. Total net outflows were $239 million compared to net inflows of $741 million in January 2022. Investment fund net redemptions were $229 million compared to net sales of $818 million in January 2022.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.



Wealth Management

Asset Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth

Management Investment

Planning

Counsel Total

Mackenzie IGM Financial For the month ended January 31, 2023 Net flows





























Mutual fund net sales (171.7) (21.7) (193.4)

(61.7) (255.1)

ETF net creations - - -

(167.0) (1) (167.0)

Investment fund net sales (171.7) (21.7) (193.4)

(228.7) (422.1)

Institutional SMA net sales - - -

(10.0) (2) (10.0)

Managed asset net sales (171.7) (21.7) (193.4)

(238.7) (432.1)

Mackenzie Investment fund net sales 1.6 (4.7) (3.1) (3)























IGM Product net sales (170.1) (26.4) (196.5)























Other net flows 199.7 57.6 257.4



257.4















Net flows 29.6 31.2 60.9

(238.7) (174.7) (3)















Gross flows













Mutual fund gross sales 927.5 60.1 987.6

675.9 1,663.5

Dealer gross inflows 1,065.5 372.1 1,437.6



1,437.6



















Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement ($ millions) (unaudited) January 2023 December 2022 % Change

Last Month Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 103,289 99,275 4.0 % Other assets under advisement 12,101 11,541 4.9 % Assets under advisement 115,390 110,816 4.1 % Investment Planning Counsel





Assets under management 4,771 4,622 3.2 % Other assets under advisement 26,020 24,925 4.4 % Assets under advisement 30,791 29,547 4.2 % Total





Assets under management 108,060 103,897 4.0 % Other assets under advisement 38,114 36,459 4.5 % Assets under advisement 146,174 140,356 4.1 %







Asset management





Mackenzie





Mutual funds 56,705 54,434 4.2 % ETFs 5,244 5,219 0.5 % Investment funds 61,949 59,653 3.8 %







Institutional SMA 6,742 6,422 5.0 % Sub-advisory to Canada Life 48,837 47,023 3.9 % Total Institutional SMA 55,579 53,445 4.0 % Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management) 117,528 113,098 3.9 % Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 76,260 73,514 3.7 % Total 193,788 186,612 3.8 %







ETF's distributed to third parties 5,244 5,219 0.5 % ETF's held within IGM managed products 7,079 7,176 (1.4 %) Total ETFs 12,323 12,395 (0.6 %)







Consolidated





Assets under management 225,588 216,995 4.0 % Other assets under advisement 33,901 32,414 4.6 % Assets under management and advisement(4) 259,489 249,409 4.0 %

Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2023 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 102,011 Other assets under advisement 11,828 Assets under advisement 113,839 Investment Planning Counsel

Assets under management 4,723 Other assets under advisement 25,446 Assets under advisement 30,169 Total

Assets under management 106,734 Other assets under advisement 37,267 Assets under advisement 144,001



Asset Management

Mackenzie

Mutual funds 56,007 ETFs 5,639 Investment funds 61,646 Institutional SMA 6,582 Sub-advisory to Canada Life 47,930 Total Institutional SMA 54,512



Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management) 116,158 Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 75,012 Total 191,170



ETFs distributed to third parties 5,639 ETFs held within IGM managed products 6,961 Total ETFs 12,600



Consolidated

Assets under management 222,892 Other assets under advisement 33,137 Assets under management and advisement(5) 256,029







1 ETF net creations excludes ($406.7) million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products. 2 Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment. 3 ($3.0) million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation. 4 Within total assets under management and advisement, $4.2 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation at January 31, 2023. ($4.0 billion at December 31, 2022). 5 Within average total assets under management and advisement, $4.1 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.



Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $259 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

