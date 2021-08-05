IGM Financial Inc. Announces July 2021 Record High Investment Fund Net Flows and Assets Under Management & Advisement
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net flows of $527 million during July 2021 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $265.2 billion at July 31, 2021, compared with $262.0 billion at June 30, 2021, and $194.1 billion at July 31, 2020. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.
JULY HIGHLIGHTS
IGM Financial - Record high assets under management & advisement of $265.2 billion, up 1.2% in the month and up 10.5% year to date. Total net inflows of $527 million up from $(17) million in July 2020. Record high investment fund net sales of $598 million during July 2021 up from $149 million in 2020.
IG Wealth – Record high assets under advisement of $113.5 billion, up 1.2% in the month and up 9.9% year to date. Record high net inflows of $348 million during July 2021 up from net inflows of $4 million in July 2020.
Mackenzie – Record high assets under management of $203.9 billion, up 1.1% in the month and up 10.1% year to date. Total net flows of $181 million up from $100 million in July 2020. Record high investment fund net sales were $420 million, of which $318 million was retail which is an improvement from net sales of $223 million in 2020 of which $184 million was retail.
Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows
Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.
Wealth Management
Asset
($ millions) (unaudited)
IG Wealth
Investment
Total
Mackenzie(3)
IGM
Financial
For the month ended July 31, 2021
Net flows
347.6
45.3
393.3
181.1
526.8(3)
Mutual fund net sales
187.5
(9.7)
177.8
339.7
517.5
ETF net creations
-
-
80.5(1)
80.5
Investment fund net sales
187.5
(9.7)
177.8
420.2
598.0
Institutional SMA net sales
-
-
(239.1)
(239.1)
Managed asset net sales
187.5
(9.7)
177.8
181.1
358.9
Mackenzie Investment Fund net sales
22.8
24.8
47.6 (3)
IGM Product net sales
210.3
15.1
225.4
Other dealer net flows
137.3
30.2
167.9
167.9
Gross flows
Mutual fund gross sales
922.9
60.7
983.6
899.7
1,883.3
Dealer gross inflows
1,073.4
374.3
1,447.7
-
1,447.7
Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement
($ millions) (unaudited)
July
2021
June
2021
% Change
Wealth Management
IG Wealth Management
Assets under management
106,458
105,218
1.2%
Other assets under advisement
7,055
6,967
1.3%
Assets under advisement
113,513
112,185
1.2%
IPC
Assets under management
5,536
5,485
0.9%
Other assets under advisement
26,016
25,686
1.3%
Assets under advisement
31,552
31,171
1.2%
Total
Assets under management
111,994
110,703
1.2%
Other assets under advisement
33,060
32,642
1.3%
Assets under advisement
145,054
143,345
1.2%
Asset management
Mackenzie(2)
Total Mutual funds
62,743
61,717
1.7%
ETFs
4,989
4,889
2.0%
Investment funds
67,732
66,606
1.7%
Institutional SMA
56,701
56,307
0.7%
Total
124,433
122,913
1.2%
Sub-advisory to Wealth Management
79,503
78,788
0.9%
Total
203,936
201,701
1.1%
ETF's distributed to third parties
4,989
4,889
2.0%
ETF's held within IGM managed products
5,812
5,748
1.1%
Total ETFs
10,801
10,637
1.5%
Consolidated
Assets under management
236,427
233,616
1.2%
Other assets under advisement
28,731
28,390
1.2%
Assets under management and advisement(4)
265,158
262,006
1.2%
Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.
Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement
($ millions) (unaudited)
Quarter to date 2021
Wealth Management
IG Wealth Management
Assets under management
106,135
Other assets under advisement
7,063
Assets under advisement
113,198
IPC
Assets under management
5,531
Other assets under advisement
25,830
Assets under advisement
31,361
Total
Assets under management
111,666
Other assets under advisement
32,884
Assets under advisement
144,550
Asset Management
Mackenzie(2)
Mutual funds
62,300
ETFs
5,004
Investment funds
67,304
Institutional SMA
56,504
Total
123,808
Sub-advisory to Wealth Management
79,149
Total
202,957
ETFs distributed to third parties
5,004
ETFs held within IGM managed products
5,757
Total ETFs
10,761
Consolidated
Assets under management
235,474
Other assets under advisement
28,593
Assets under management and advisement(5)
264,067
1
ETF net creations excludes $2.8 million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products.
2
Excludes sub-advisory to Wealth Management segment.
3
$47.6 million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation.
4
Within total assets under management and advisement, $4.3 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation at July 31, 2021. ($4.3 billion at June 30, 2021).
5
Within average total assets under management and advisement, $4.3 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.
Glossary of Terms
Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.
"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.
Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.
"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."
"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.
"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.
"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.
"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.
IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $265 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.
SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/04/c4227.html