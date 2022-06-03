IGM FINANCIAL INC. ANNOUNCES MAY 2022 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT & ADVISEMENT AND NET FLOWS

WINNIPEG, MB, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net outflows of $26 million during May 2022 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $255.8 billion at May 31, 2022, compared with $257.4 billion at April 30, 2022, and $256.1 billion at May 31, 2021. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

MAY HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $255.8 billion were down 0.6% in the month. Total net outflows were $26 million compared to net inflows of $1.5 billion in May 2021. Investment fund net redemptions were $385 million compared to net sales of $660 million in May 2021.

IG Wealth Management – Assets under advisement of $111.1 billion were down 0.5% in the month. Total net inflows were $174 million compared to net inflows of $241 million in May 2021.

Mackenzie – Assets under management of $195.7 billion were down 0.7% in the month. Total net outflows were $268 million compared to net inflows of $1.2 billion in May 2021. Investment fund net redemptions were $322 million compared to net sales of $595 million in May 2021.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.



Wealth Management

Asset

Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth

Management Investment

Planning

Counsel Total

Mackenzie(2)(3) IGM Financial For the month ended May 31, 2022 Net flows





























Mutual fund net sales (29.7) (33.8) (63.5)

(264.2) (327.7)

ETF net creations - - -

(57.3)(1) (57.3)

Investment fund net sales (29.7) (33.8) (63.5)

(321.5) (385.0)

Institutional SMA net sales - - -

53.7 53.7

Managed asset net sales (29.7) (33.8) (63.5)

(267.8) (331.3)

















Mackenzie Investment fund net sales (6.3) (6.0) (12.3)2)























IGM Product net sales (36.0) (39.8) (75.8)























Other dealer net flows 209.6 94.8 305.8



305.8















Net flows 173.6 55.0 230.0

(267.8) (25.5)4)















Gross flows













Mutual fund gross sales 901.9 42.4 944.3

598.6 1,542.9

Dealer gross inflows 1,046.1 386.3 1,432.4



1,432.4

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement ($ millions) (unaudited) May 2022 April 2022 % Change

Last Month Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 102,098 102,793 (0.7%) Other assets under advisement 8,994 8,841 1.7% Assets under advisement 111,092 111,634 (0.5%) Investment Planning Counsel





Assets under management 4,912 5,018 (2.1%) Other assets under advisement 25,318 25,454 (0.5%) Assets under advisement 30,230 30,472 (0.8%) Total





Assets under management 107,010 107,811 (0.7%) Other assets under advisement 34,304 34,285 0.1% Assets under advisement 141,314 142,096 (0.6%)







Asset management





Mackenzie





Mutual funds 56,878 57,619 (1.3%) ETFs 5,605 5,777 (3.0%) Investment funds 62,483 63,396 (1.4%)







Institutional SMA 6,792 6,806 (0.2%) Sub-advisory to Canada Life 49,357 49,338 - Total Institutional SMA 56,149 56,144 -







Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management) 118,632 119,540 (0.8%) Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 77,083 77,574 (0.6%) Total 195,715 197,114 (0.7%)







ETF's distributed to third parties 5,605 5,777 (3.0%) ETF's held within IGM managed products 6,768 6,787 (0.3%) Total ETFs 12,373 12,564 (1.5%)







Consolidated





Assets under management 225,642 227,351 (0.8%) Other assets under advisement 30,129 30,063 0.2% Assets under management and advisement(4) 255,771 257,414 (0.6%)

Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement



($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2022 Wealth Management



IG Wealth Management



Assets under management 103,371

Other assets under advisement 8,912

Assets under advisement 112,283

Investment Planning Counsel



Assets under management 5,027

Other assets under advisement 25,694

Assets under advisement 30,721

Total



Assets under management 108,398

Other assets under advisement 34,597

Assets under advisement 142,995







Asset Management



Mackenzie



Mutual funds 57,915

ETFs 5,709

Investment funds 63,624







Institutional SMA 6,896

Sub-advisory to Canada Life 50,066

Total Institutional SMA 56,962







Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management) 120,586

Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 78,437

Total 199,023







ETFs distributed to third parties 5,709

ETFs held within IGM managed products 6,843

Total ETFs 12,552







Consolidated



Assets under management 228,984

Other assets under advisement 30,340

Assets under management and advisement(5) 259,324









1 ETF net creations excludes $44.7 million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products. 2 Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment. 3 ($12.3) million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation. 4 Within total assets under management and advisement, $4.2 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation at May 31, 2022. ($4.2 billion at April 30, 2022). 5 Within average total assets under management and advisement, $4.3 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.

Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $256 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

