U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,402.66
    -20.49 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,792.67
    -323.73 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,780.53
    +19.24 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,196.32
    -27.26 (-1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.10
    -0.05 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.10
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    -0.04 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1841
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    +0.0080 (+0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3890
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4990
    +0.0310 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,799.30
    +1,357.82 (+3.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.06
    +50.30 (+5.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.86
    +18.14 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

IGM Financial Inc. Reports Record High Second Quarter Earnings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Readers are referred to the disclaimer regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Additional IFRS Measures at the end of this Release.

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM or the Company) (TSX: IGM) today announced earnings results for the second quarter of 2021.

IGM Financial Inc. (CNW Group/IGM Financial Inc.)
IGM Financial Inc. (CNW Group/IGM Financial Inc.)

IGM HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net earnings of $237.4 million or 99 cents per share compared to $183.5 million or 77 cents per share in the second quarter 2020. This represents a 28.6% increase in earnings per share and is the all-time highest quarter result in the Company's history.

  • Net inflows of $2.5 billion, compared to net inflows of $3.6 billion in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Record high second quarter investment fund net sales of $1.9 billion, compared to $864 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Record high assets under management and advisement of $262.0 billion, up 5.4% in the quarter and 39.2% from June 30, 2020 (including $30.3 billion in net business acquisitions in 2020).

"Earnings per share of 99 cents in the quarter is the highest result in IGM's history," said James O'Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer of IGM Financial Inc. "The result reflects record high second quarter client inflows across the companies and continued strong investment returns for our clients."

Net earnings available to common shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $439.6 million or $1.84 per share compared to $344.4 million or $1.45 per share for 2020.

WEALTH MANAGEMENT
Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households and includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

Net earnings in the second quarter of 2021 was $134.3 million and represented 57.1% of IGM's net earnings. This was an increase of 33.6% compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Record high assets under advisement at June 30, 2021 of $143.3 billion, an increase of 4.7% from $136.9 billion at March 31, 2021 and an increase of 19.0% from $120.5 billion at June 30, 2020.

IG Wealth Management

Record high assets under advisement at June 30, 2021 of $112.2 billion, an increase of 4.9% from $107.0 billion at March 31, 2021 and an increase of 19.6% from $93.8 billion at June 30, 2020.

Highest second quarter net client inflows of $670 million, an increase of $732 million from net client outflows of $62 million in the second quarter of 2020. Net client inflows for the six month period were $1.7 billion, an increase of $1.4 billion from net client inflows of $319 million in 2020.

Record high second quarter gross client inflows of $3.2 billion, up 69.4% from gross inflows of $1.9 billion in 2020.

ASSET MANAGEMENT (MACKENZIE INVESTMENTS)
Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments.

Net earnings in the second quarter of 2021 was $56.5 million and represented 24.0% of IGM's net earnings. This was an increase of 54.4% compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Total assets under management were at an all-time high of $201.7 billion, an increase of 5.3% from $191.6 billion at March 31, 2021 and an increase of 44.3% from $139.7 billion at June 30, 2020. The increase from last year included $30.3 billion or 21.7% from the net business acquisitions in the fourth quarter of 2020 of GLC Asset Management Group Ltd. (GLC) and Greenchip Financial Corp. (Greenchip). Assets under management excluding sub-advisory to the Wealth Management segment were $122.9 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of 6.4% from March 31, 2021 and 73.6% from June 30, 2020. The net business acquisitions represented 42.8% of the increase from the prior year.

Record high second quarter investment fund net sales in the quarter of $1.7 billion, compared to $1.1 billion2 in 2020. Net sales for the six month period were $3.5 billion1 compared to net sales of $1.5 billion2 a year ago.

Record high second quarter gross mutual fund sales in the quarter of $3.0 billion, an increase of 19.6% from $2.5 billion2 in the second quarter of 2020. Mutual fund net sales for the second quarter were $1.1 billion compared to net sales of $376 million2 in 2020.

ETF business - ETF assets under management totalled $10.6 billion at June 30, 2021, up from $6.6 billion at June 30, 2020. Excluding investment in ETFs by IGM mutual funds, ETF assets under management were $4.9 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $3.1 billion at June 30, 2020.

STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS AND OTHER
Represents the key strategic investments made by the Company, including China Asset Management Co., Ltd., Great-West Lifeco Inc., Northleaf Capital Group Ltd., Wealthsimple Financial Corporation, and Portag3 Ventures LPs, as well as unallocated capital.

Wealthsimple – On May 3, 2021, Wealthsimple announced a $750 million equity fundraising which increased the value of IGM's investment in Wealthsimple to $1.45 billion. As a result of the transaction, IGM disposed of a portion of its investment for proceeds of $294 million ($258 million after-tax), and continues to hold a 23% interest valued at $1.15 billion.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Lifeco) – The Company's proportionate share of Lifeco's second quarter earnings was $31.3 million, a decrease of 9.3% from $34.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.

China Asset Management Co., Ltd. (China AMC) – The Company's proportionate share of China AMC's second quarter earnings was $15.1 million, an increase of 46.6% from $10.3 million in the second quarter of 2020 and was the highest quarterly result since IGM's investment in China AMC.

DIVIDENDS
The Board of Directors has declared a dividend of 56.25 cents per share on the Company's common shares which is payable on October 29, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2021.


1

During the six months ended June 30, 2021, institutional clients, which include Mackenzie mutual funds within their investment offerings, made fund allocation changes which resulted in gross sales of $367 million and net redemptions of $411 million.

2

During the three months ended June 30, 2020, institutional clients, which include Mackenzie mutual funds within their investment offerings, made fund allocation changes which resulted in gross sales and net sales of $109 million.


During the six months ended June 30, 2020, institutional clients, which include Mackenzie mutual funds within their investment offerings, made fund allocation changes which resulted in gross sales of $482 million and net sales of $290 million.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this Release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions and reflect IGM Financial's current expectations. Forward-looking statements are provided to assist the reader in understanding the Company's financial position and results of operations as at and for the periods ended on certain dates and to present information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook of the Company, as well as the outlook for North American and international economies, for the current fiscal year and subsequent periods. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "seeks", "intends", "targets", "projects", "forecasts" or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "may", "will", "should", "would" and "could".

This information is based upon certain material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking statements, including the perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, they may prove to be incorrect.

By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved.

A variety of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's and its subsidiaries' control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company, and its subsidiaries, and their businesses, and could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations of estimated or anticipated events or results. These factors include, but are not limited to: the impact or unanticipated impact of general economic, political and market factors in North America and internationally, interest and foreign exchange rates, global equity and capital markets, management of market liquidity and funding risks, changes in accounting policies and methods used to report financial condition (including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates), the effect of applying future accounting changes, operational and reputational risks, business competition, technological change, changes in government regulations and legislation, changes in tax laws, unexpected judicial or regulatory proceedings, catastrophic events, outbreaks of disease or pandemics (such as COVID-19), the Company's ability to complete strategic transactions, integrate acquisitions and implement other growth strategies, and the Company's and its subsidiaries' success in anticipating and managing the foregoing factors.

The reader is cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. The reader is also cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Other than as specifically required by applicable Canadian law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

Additional information about the risks and uncertainties of the Company's business and material factors or assumptions on which information contained in forward-looking statements is based is provided in its disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, available at www.sedar.com.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES AND ADDITIONAL IFRS MEASURES
This release contains non-IFRS financial measures and additional IFRS measures. Net earnings available to common shareholders, which is an additional measure in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), may be subdivided into two components consisting of:

  • Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders; and

  • Other items, which include the after-tax impact of any item that management considers to be of a non-recurring nature or that could make the period-over-period comparison of results from operations less meaningful.

Terms by which non-IFRS financial measures are identified include but are not limited to "adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders", "adjusted earnings per share", "adjusted return on average common equity" and other similar expressions used to provide management and investors with additional measures to assess earnings performance. However, non-IFRS financial measures do not have standard meanings prescribed by IFRS and are not directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Please refer to the attached Financial Highlights for the appropriate reconciliations of these non-IFRS financial measures to measures prescribed by IFRS.

Terms by which additional IFRS measures are identified include "earnings before income taxes" and "net earnings available to common shareholders". Additional IFRS measures are used to provide management and investors with additional measures to assess earnings performance. These measures are considered additional IFRS measures as they are in addition to the minimum line items required by IFRS and are relevant to an understanding of the entity's financial performance.

SECOND QUARTER WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL
IGM Financial Inc.'s Second Quarter 2021 results conference call and webcast will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The webcast and conference call can be accessed respectively through www.igmfinancial.com or by phone at 1-800-319-4610 or 1-416-915-3239.

The most recent Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of operating results are available on IGM Financial Inc.'s website at www.igmfinancial.com.

ABOUT IGM FINANCIAL INC.
IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $262 billion in total assets under management and advisement at June 30, 2021. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

IGM FINANCIAL INC.






Consolidated Statements of Earnings






(unaudited)


Three months ended


Six months ended

(in thousands of Canadian dollars,


June 30


June 30

except per share amounts)

2021

2020

2021

2020






Revenues





Wealth management

$

627,638

$

531,066

$

1,231,089

$

1,093,799

Asset management

248,312

190,757

481,302

389,199

Dealer compensation expense

(82,701)

(66,096)

(163,410)

(137,477)

Net asset management

165,611

124,661

317,892

251,722

Net investment income and other

2,475

7,502

5,609

5,603

Proportionate share of associates' earnings

48,153

43,379

89,742

63,424


843,877

706,608

1,644,332

1,414,548






Expenses





Advisory and business development

291,124

245,419

575,150

504,533

Operations and support

196,685

185,417

403,224

380,524

Sub-advisory

20,472

16,899

40,201

34,401

Interest

28,496

27,470

56,616

54,777


536,777

475,205

1,075,191

974,235

Earnings before income taxes

307,100

231,403

569,141

440,313

Income taxes

69,354

47,861

129,025

95,895

Net earnings

237,746

183,542

440,116

344,418

Non-controlling interest

(357)

-

(547)

-

Net earnings available to common shareholders

$

237,389

$

183,542

$

439,569

$

344,418






Earnings per share (in dollars)





- Basic

$

0.99

$

0.77

$

1.84

$

1.45

- Diluted

$

0.99

$

0.77

$

1.84

$

1.45

IGM FINANCIAL INC.


Financial Highlights



For the three months
ended June 30


As at and for the six months
ended June 30

(unaudited)

2021

2020

Change


2021

2020

Change









Net earnings available to








common shareholders ($ millions)

$

237.4

$

183.5

29.4%


$

439.6

$

344.4

27.6%









Diluted earnings per share

0.99

0.77

28.6


1.84

1.45

26.9









Return on equity





15.5%

15.0%










Dividends per share

0.5625

0.5625

-


1.125

1.125

-

















Total assets under management and advisement (1) ($ millions)






$

262,006

$

188,260

39.2%

Total assets under management (1)








233,616

165,395

41.2

Wealth Management











Assets under advisement (1)








143,345

120,467

19.0

IG Wealth Management











Assets under management (2)








105,218

89,533


Other assets under advisement








6,967

4,303


Assets under advisement








112,185

93,836

19.6

Investment Planning Counsel












Assets under management (2)








5,485

5,041


Other assets under advisement








25,686

21,596


Assets under advisement








31,171

26,637

17.0

Asset Management (Mackenzie Investments)














Mutual funds (3)








61,717

60,132


ETFs (4)








4,889

3,132


Investment funds








66,606

63,264


Institutional SMA (3)








56,307

7,557


Total excluding subadvisory to Wealth Management






122,913

70,821


Sub-advisory to Wealth Management (3)








78,788

68,927


Total assets under management








201,701

139,748

44.3





















Net Flows





Asset



($ millions)


Wealth Management


Management






IG Wealth
Management

Investment
Planning


Mackenzie
Investments

Intersegment
Eliminations

Total (1)

For the three months ended June 30, 2021










Mutual fund net sales (2)



$

279

$

(60)


$

1,103

$

-

$

1,322

ETF net creations




-

-


562

-

562

Investment fund net sales




279

(60)


1,665

-

1,884

Institutional SMA net sales




-

-


242

-

242

Managed asset net sales




279

(60)


1,907

-

2,126

Other dealer net flows




391

176


-

(155)

412

Total net flows




670

116


1,907

(155)

2,538





















For the six months ended June 30, 2021










Mutual fund net sales (2)



$

780

$

(169)


$

2,564

$

-

$

3,175

ETF net creations




-

-


967

-

967

Investment fund net sales




780

(169)


3,531

-

4,142

Institutional SMA net sales




-

-


(172)

-

(172)

Managed asset net sales




780

(169)


3,359

-

3,970

Other dealer net flows




905

276


-

(434)

747

Total net flows




1,685

107


3,359

(434)

4,717



(1)

Consolidated results eliminate double counting where business is reflected within multiple segments.

(2)

Includes separately managed accounts.

(3)

The change in mutual fund assets under management includes a net decrease of $13.2 billion due to the divestiture of Quadrus Group of Funds and Greenchip acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in institutional assets under managment includes $43.5 billion due to the GLC Asset Management Group Ltd. acqusition in the fourth quarter of 2020.

(4)

Total ETFs in the Asset Management section including ETFs held within IGM investment funds were $10.6 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to $6.6 billion at June 30, 2020.

SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/04/c4429.html

Recommended Stories

  • TMX Group Limited Reports Results for Second Quarter of 2021

    TMX Group Limited (TSX: X) ("TMX Group") today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

  • Roku down after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Roku's recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why AMD Stock Jumped to a New All-Time High Today

    What happened  Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) climbed as high as $122.48 on Wednesday, marking a new record. As of 2:35 p.m. EDT, the popular tech stock was up more than 5%. So what AMD debuted its Radeon PRO W6000X series graphics processing units (GPUs) for Apple's Mac Pro desktop computers on Tuesday.

  • Why AMC, GameStop, and Sundial Growers Shares Are All Lower Today

    Shares of meme stocks AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were all heading lower in morning trading Wednesday, with the theater operator down 4%, the video game retailer off over 1%, and the marijuana company falling 3.5%. The three companies have failed to maintain any sort of momentum from their earlier bull runs, and calls for retail investors to stand strong are not resonating as much as they did previously during the share-buying frenzy of January.

  • Why Shares of Zoom Video Spiked Today

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) were rising today on seemingly no company-related news. The maker of the popular video-calling app, Zoom, saw its share price jump today, likely because some investors are concerned that rising COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant are bringing more restrictions. Zoom's app became the go-to service for communicating with friends, family, and colleagues during strict lockdowns and social distancing last year, and that helped drive up Zoom's share price in 2020.

  • 10 Stocks Reddit is Piling Into Before Earnings

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit is piling into before earnings. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Stocks Reddit is Piling Into Before Earnings. The stock market is on track to register a strong earnings quarter as more firms release their second quarter […]

  • Why Fastly Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) fell sharply on Wednesday. Analysts, on average, expect Fastly's revenue to grow 14.8% year over year to $85.7 million. Expectations imply a significant revenue growth deceleration from Fastly.

  • Uber Q2 earnings beat expectations but EBITDA loss steeper than expected

    Uber reported its Q2 earnings after the bell, and while it beat expectations on bookings, EBITDA losses were greater than anticipated

  • Why SunPower Stock Dropped 11.8% Today

    Shares of solar energy stock SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) fell as much as 11.8% in trading on Wednesday after reporting second-quarter 2021 financial results. SunPower's revenue was up 41.9% in the quarter to $308.9 million, and net income from continuing operations jumped from $55.9 million to $75.2 million, or $0.40 per share.

  • Energy Transfer's Diversification Paid Dividends in Q2

    The midstream company is benefiting from strength in some businesses, offsetting weakness elsewhere.

  • Why Kratos Defense Stock Just Cratered 13.5%

    Shares of military drone maker Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS) are falling today, down by 13.5% as of 1:11 p.m. EDT, after the defense specialist paired a solid earnings release last night with weak guidance. Analysts had estimated that Kratos would report $0.06 per share in profit for fiscal Q2 2021 -- and it did that. Sales growth in "unmanned systems" -- i.e., drones, Kratos' sexiest segment -- was particularly strong, rising 44%.

  • What the Heck Just Happened to Avis Budget Shares?

    After a heady rally in the first half of 2021, Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) stock suffered one of its worst declines so far this year on Wednesday, finishing the session down 16.6%. Avis Budget reported its best quarter in history on the evening of Aug. 3. From one of its worst-ever quarters this time last year to its best-ever quarter today, Avis Budget's turnaround is nothing short of remarkable.

  • Why Alteryx Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) were taking a dive today after the data analytics company once again offered up a disappointing earnings report. Alteryx beat estimates with its second-quarter earnings report.

  • Why Amgen Is Down Nearly 7% Today

    The biopharma name cautioned shareholders that it's still suffering from a pandemic hangover, but investors should think bigger-picture.

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • Why Phillips 66, Genesis Energy, and W&T Offshore Stocks are Getting Crushed Today

    A combination of falling oil prices, worries about the delta coronavirus variant, and reactions to earnings is sending most oil stocks down on Wednesday.

  • Western Digital Stock Is Slipping. Earnings Were a Blowout.

    Shares of disk-drive and flash-memory firm Western Digital are falling in after-hours trading, despite strong fiscal-fourth-quarter earnings and upside guidance.

  • Uber down after reporting earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Uber's earnings report.

  • Fastly Shares Tumble as June Outage Spurs Some Customers to Cut Ties

    'We have a couple of customers, one of them being a top 10 customer, that have yet to return their traffic to the platform,' the CEO said.

  • Here's Why Nikola Stock Bounced Back Wednesday

    Some comments from a large industrial engine company about the hydrogen economy gave Nikola a boost today.