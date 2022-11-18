IGM Financial Recognized as a Top 100 Employer in Canada

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today announced that it has been recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc. in its annual ranking of leading workplaces.

Through its unique group of individual businesses, IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel (IPC), IGM offers a diverse and inclusive work environment for more than 3,900 full-time staff and approximately 4,000 advisors across Canada and provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help Canadians meet their financial goals.

"We're incredibly honoured to be recognized as one of Canada's Top Employers," said James O'Sullivan, President and CEO, IGM Financial. "It's a testament to the efforts of all our phenomenal talent to build a unique and progressive culture across the company. We always strive to put our people first and to ensure we offer an environment that allows them to feel valued and engaged so they can reach their full potential."

Throughout the past year, IGM has strengthened its dedication to employees' well-being, community engagement, diversity, equity and inclusion, and environmental initiatives.

IGM has strived to meet the needs of its employees by implementing a modernized hybrid work model that is anchored in flexibility and designed to promote balance in employees' professional and personal lives. As part of this goal, the company substantially increased wellness and mental health programming to support employees' emotional, physical, financial and social well-being.

The company's ongoing commitment to community engagement across all its business units has been met with enthusiasm by employees, who have rallied around a variety of initiatives, including the IG Walk for Alzheimer's, the Mackenzie Together Charitable Foundation and IPC's annual Movember campaign.

Further, IGM has continued its focus on Diversity, Equity & Inclusion through, in part, the establishment of seven employee-led Business Resource Groups and on the environment by shaping a path to a net-zero future.

"We've remained committed to breaking down barriers for underrepresented groups in financial services, and together with our focus on sustainability and employee well-being, we believe that has made us a very attractive employer," said Cynthia Currie, Executive Vice-President and Chief Human Resources Officer, IGM Financial. "We're incredibly proud of the open and collaborative dialogue we've established with our employees. This has helped us to truly understand how they're feeling and to create a workplace that's responsive to their needs."

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $246 billion in total assets under management and advisement at October 31, 2022. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

