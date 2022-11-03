U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,719.89
    -39.80 (-1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,001.25
    -146.51 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,342.94
    -181.86 (-1.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,779.73
    -9.41 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.95
    -2.05 (-2.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,632.10
    -17.90 (-1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    19.48
    -0.12 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9753
    -0.0066 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1240
    +0.0650 (+1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1160
    -0.0232 (-2.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2180
    +0.5160 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,246.82
    +94.57 (+0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.02
    -3.65 (-0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.63
    +44.49 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

IGM FINANCIAL REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

·8 min read

Readers are referred to the disclaimer regarding Forward-Looking Statements,
Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Other Financial Measures at the end of this Release.

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM or the Company) (TSX: IGM) today announced earnings results for the third quarter of 2022.

IGM Financial Inc. (CNW Group/IGM Financial Inc.)
IGM Financial Inc. (CNW Group/IGM Financial Inc.)

IGM Highlights

  • Net earnings of $216.1 million or 91 cents per share compared to $270.8 million or $1.13 per share in 2021.

  • Assets under management and advisement of $238.1 billion, down 10.2% from the third quarter of 2021 and down 1.6% from the prior quarter.

  • Net outflows were $342 million compared to net inflows of $2.2 billion in 2021. Year to date net inflows of $1.6 billion remained strong.

"We are pleased with strong earnings per share of 91 cents given the challenging market conditions," said James O'Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer of IGM Financial Inc. "This result reflects strong Wealth Management net client inflows and disciplined expense management."

Net earnings available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 were $216.1 million or 91 cents per share compared to $270.8 million or $1.13 per share in 2021. Net earnings available to common shareholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $642.5 million or $2.68 per share compared to $710.4 million or $2.97 per share in 2021.

WEALTH MANAGEMENT
Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, and includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

Net earnings in the third quarter of 2022 were $110.4 million and represented 51.1% of IGM's net earnings available to common shareholders. This was a decrease of 24.8% compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Assets under advisement at September 30, 2022 were $133.3 billion, a decrease of 8.4% from $145.5 billion at September 30, 2021 and a decrease of 0.6% from $134.2 billion at June 30, 2022.

IG Wealth Management
Assets under advisement at September 30, 2022 were $105.0 billion, a decrease of 7.8% from $114.0 billion at September 30, 2021 and a decrease of 0.4% from $105.5 billion at June 30, 2022.

Quarterly net client inflows were $406 million, compared to net client inflows of $1.0 billion in 2021. Year to date net client inflows were $2.3 billion, a decrease of $438 million from net client inflows of $2.7 billion in 2021. Both quarter and year to date net client inflows were the 2nd highest third quarter results in over 20 years.

Quarterly gross client inflows were $2.8 billion, down 11.7% from gross client inflows of $3.1 billion in 2021. Gross client inflows for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $9.8 billion, down 1.6% from gross client inflows of $10.0 billion in 2021. Both quarter and year to date gross client inflows were the 2nd highest third quarter results.

ASSET MANAGEMENT
Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments.

Net earnings in the third quarter of 2022 were $58.5 million and represented 27.1% of IGM's net earnings available to common shareholders. This was a decrease of 17.6% compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Total assets under management were $180.5 billion, a decrease of 11.2% from $203.3 billion at September 30, 2021 and a decrease of 2.3% from $184.7 billion at June 30, 2022. Assets under management excluding sub-advisory to the Wealth Management segment were $108.7 billion at September 30, 2022, a decrease of 12.4% from September 30, 2021 and a decrease of 2.9% from June 30, 2022.

Investment fund net redemptions of $680 million were down from net sales of $1.1 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

Mutual fund gross sales of $1.3 billion were down from $2.5 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

ETF business - ETF assets under management totalled $11.5 billion at September 30, 2022, down from $11.9 billion at September 30, 2021. Excluding investment in ETFs by IGM's managed products, ETF assets under management were $5.0 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $5.1 billion at September 30, 2021.

STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS AND OTHER
Represents the key strategic investments made by the Company, including China Asset Management Co., Ltd., Great-West Lifeco Inc., Northleaf Capital Group Ltd., Wealthsimple Financial Corporation, and Portage Ventures LPs, as well as unallocated capital.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Lifeco) – The Company's proportionate share of Lifeco's third quarter earnings was $27.6 million, a decrease of 21.8% from $35.3 million in the third quarter of 2021.

China Asset Management Co., Ltd. (ChinaAMC) – The Company's proportionate share of ChinaAMC's third quarter earnings was $14.7 million, a decrease of 13.5% from $17.0 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Dividends

The Board of Directors has declared a dividend of 56.25 cents per share on the Company's common shares which is payable on January 31, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 30, 2022.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this Release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions and reflect IGM Financial's current expectations. Forward-looking statements are provided to assist the reader in understanding the Company's financial position and results of operations as at and for the periods ended on certain dates and to present information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook of the Company, as well as the outlook for North American and international economies, for the current fiscal year and subsequent periods. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "seeks", "intends", "targets", "projects", "forecasts" or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "may", "will", "should", "would" and "could".

This information is based upon certain material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking statements, including the perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, they may prove to be incorrect.

By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved.

A variety of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's and its subsidiaries' control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company, and its subsidiaries, and their businesses, and could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations of estimated or anticipated events or results. These factors include, but are not limited to: the impact or unanticipated impact of general economic, political and market factors in North America and internationally, interest and foreign exchange rates, global equity and capital markets, management of market liquidity and funding risks, changes in accounting policies and methods used to report financial condition (including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates), the effect of applying future accounting changes, operational and reputational risks, business competition, technological change, changes in government regulations and legislation, changes in tax laws, unexpected judicial or regulatory proceedings, catastrophic events, outbreaks of disease or pandemics (such as COVID-19), the Company's ability to complete strategic transactions, integrate acquisitions and implement other growth strategies, and the Company's and its subsidiaries' success in anticipating and managing the foregoing factors.

The reader is cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. The reader is also cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. 

Other than as specifically required by applicable Canadian law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

Additional information about the risks and uncertainties of the Company's business and material factors or assumptions on which information contained in forward-looking statements is based is provided in its disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, available at www.sedar.com.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES
This report contains Non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios that do not have standard meanings prescribed by IFRS and may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies. These measures and ratios are used to provide management, investors and investment analysts with additional measures to assess earnings performance.

Non-IFRS financial measures include, but are not limited to, "Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders", "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted earnings before income taxes", "adjusted earnings before interest and taxes" (Adjusted EBIT), "earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization before sales commissions" (EBITDA before sales commissions), and "earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization after sales commissions" (EBITDA after sales commissions). These measures exclude other items which are items of a non-recurring nature, or that could make the period-over-period comparison of results from operations less meaningful. EBITDA before sales commissions excludes all sales commissions. EBITDA after sales commissions includes all sales commissions and highlights aggregate cash flows.

Non-IFRS ratios include the following: 

Ratio

Numerator

Denominator

Adjusted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS)

Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders

Average number of outstanding common shares on a diluted basis

Return (Adjusted return) on equity (ROE, Adjusted ROE)

Net earnings (Adjusted net earnings) available to common shareholders

Average shareholders' equity excluding non-controlling interest

ROE (Adjusted ROE) excluding the impact of fair value through other comprehensive income investments

Net earnings (Adjusted net earnings) available to common shareholders

Average shareholders' equity excluding non-controlling interest and the impact of fair value through other comprehensive income investments net of tax


Refer to the appropriate reconciliations of non-IFRS financial measures, including as components of non-IFRS ratios, to reported results in accordance with IFRS included in IGM Financial Inc.'s most recent Management, Discussion and Analysis.

This report also contains other financial measures which include:

  • Assets under Management and Advisement (AUM&A) represents the consolidated AUM and AUA of IGM Financial. In the Wealth Management segment, AUM is a component part of AUA. All instances where the asset management segment is providing investment management services or distributing its products through the Wealth Management segment are eliminated in our reporting such that there is no double-counting of the same client savings held at IGM Financial's operating companies.

  • Assets under Advisement (AUA) are the key driver of the Wealth Management segment. AUA are savings and investment products held within client accounts of our Wealth Management segment operating companies.

  • Assets under Management (AUM) are the key driver of the Asset Management segment. AUM are a secondary driver of revenues and expenses within the Wealth Management segment in relation to its investment management activities. AUM are client assets where we provide investment management services, and include investment funds where we are the fund manager, investment advisory mandates to institutions, and other client accounts where we have discretionary portfolio management responsibilities.

THIRD QUARTER WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL
IGM Financial Inc.'s Third Quarter 2022 results conference call and webcast will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The webcast and conference call can be accessed respectively through igmfinancial.com/en or by phone at 1-800-319-4610 or 1-416-915-3239.

The most recent Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of operating results are available on IGM Financial Inc.'s website at igmfinancial.com/en.

ABOUT IGM FINANCIAL INC.
IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $246 billion in total assets under management and advisement at October 31, 2022. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

 

IGM FINANCIAL INC.
























Consolidated Statements of Earnings
















(unaudited)



Three months ended




Nine months ended

(in thousands of Canadian dollars,



September 30




September 30

 except per share amounts)

2022


2021


2022


2021









Revenues








Wealth management

$       606,816


$       655,052


$   1,859,087


$   1,886,141

Asset management

235,375


263,436


732,790


744,738

Dealer compensation expense

(72,916)


(85,913)


(236,528)


(249,323)

Net asset management

162,459


177,523


496,262


495,415

Net investment income and other

11,126


2,500


8,568


8,109

Proportionate share of associates' earnings

46,899


55,903


145,332


145,645


827,300


890,978


2,509,249


2,535,310









Expenses








Advisory and business development

294,338


293,981


907,274


869,131

Operations and support

205,565


197,641


627,419


600,865

Sub-advisory

17,890


20,757


56,839


60,958

Interest

28,591


28,636


85,110


85,252


546,384


541,015


1,676,642


1,616,206

Earnings before income taxes

280,916


349,963


832,607


919,104

Income taxes

63,879


78,382


187,074


207,407

Net earnings

217,037


271,581


645,533


711,697

Non-controlling interest

(915)


(733)


(2,994)


(1,280)

Net earnings available to common shareholders

$       216,122


$       270,848


$       642,539


$       710,417









Earnings per share (in dollars)








- Basic

$             0.91


$             1.13


$             2.69


$             2.98

- Diluted

$             0.91


$             1.13


$             2.68


$             2.97

 

 

 

IGM FINANCIAL INC.






























Financial Highlights



















For the three months
ended September 30


As at and for the nine months
ended September 30


(unaudited)


2022


2021


Change


2022


2021


Change



















Net earnings available to














     common shareholders ($ millions)


$            216.1


$            270.8


(20.2)

%

$            642.5


$            710.4


(9.6)

%


















Diluted earnings per share


0.91


1.13


(19.5)


2.68


2.97


(9.8)



















Return on equity








13.8 %


16.3 %





















Dividends per share 


0.5625


0.5625


-


1.6875


1.6875


-





















































Total assets under management and advisement (1) ($ millions)






$       238,105


$       265,214


(10.2)

%

Total assets under management (1) 








208,707


236,152


(11.6)



Wealth Management

















Assets under advisement (1)








133,309


145,462


(8.4)




IG Wealth Management

















Assets under management (2)








95,460


106,551







Other assets under advisement








9,569


7,407







Assets under advisement








105,029


113,958


(7.8)




Investment Planning Counsel

















Assets under management (2)








4,575


5,503







Other assets under advisement








23,711


26,012







Assets under advisement








28,286


31,515


(10.2)



Asset Management (Mackenzie Investments)
















Mutual funds 








52,541


59,721







ETFs (3)








5,010


5,068







Investment funds








57,551


64,789







Institutional SMA








6,106


8,178







Sub-advisory to Canada Life








45,015


51,131







Total excluding sub-advisory to Wealth Management






108,672


124,098







Sub-advisory to Wealth Management








71,834


79,242







Total assets under management








180,506


203,340


(11.2)




































Net Flows








 Asset 






($ millions)







Wealth Management


Management(4)













 IG Wealth
Management 


 Investment
Planning Counsel 


 Mackenzie
Investments


 Intersegment
Eliminations


Total (1)



For the three months ended September 30, 2022















Mutual fund net sales (2)




$             (404)


$                (40)


$             (594)


$                    -


$          (1,038)




ETF net creations




-


-


(86)


-


(86)




Investment fund net sales




(404)


(40)


(680)


-


(1,124)




Institutional SMA net sales




-


-


(139)


-


(139)




Mackenzie net sales through Wealth Management


(13)


(18)


-


31


-




IGM product net sales




(417)


(58)


(819)


31


(1,263)




Other dealer net flows




823


97


-


1


921




Total net flows




406


39


(819)


32


(342)





































For the nine months ended September 30, 2022















Mutual fund net sales (2)




$               761


$             (174)


$             (770)


$                    -


$             (183)




ETF net creations




-


-


571


-


571




Investment fund net sales




761


(174)


(199)


-


388




Institutional SMA net sales




-


-


(699)


-


(699)




Mackenzie net sales through Wealth Management


(14)


(6)


-


20


-




IGM product net sales




747


(180)


(898)


20


(311)




Other dealer net flows




1,514


390


-


4


1,908




Total net flows




2,261


210


(898)


24


1,597




































 

(1)

Consolidated results eliminate double counting where business is reflected within multiple segments.

(2)

Includes separately managed accounts.

(3) 

Total ETFs in the Asset Management section including ETFs held within IGM investment funds were $11.5 billion at September 30, 2022 compared to $11.9 billion at September 30, 2021.

(4) 

Asset Management flows activity excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment.



SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/03/c6324.html

Recommended Stories

  • Lumen Plunges on Its Dividend Cut: Is the Stock Now a Bargain or a Value Trap?

    When Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) closed its two asset sales and appointed a new CEO over the past couple of months, it seemed highly probable that the company would cut its dividend. Is this a sign of Lumen's impending demise, or can the business be turned around? With a new CEO and a better balance sheet thanks to recent asset sales, Lumen could be an interesting stock for deep-value investors, as dividend seekers sell off their shares.

  • Barrick Gold (GOLD) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Barrick Gold (GOLD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.18% and 18.16%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Warner Bros. Discovery stock rises despite a hefty earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal breaks down quarterly earnings for Warner Bros. Discovery, restructuring costs, and the company's guidance.

  • Fidelity (FIS) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, 2022 Guidance Cut

    Fidelity (FIS) is likely to execute share buybacks of around $500 million in the fourth quarter.

  • PayPal earnings forecast heads higher, but the stock is heading lower yet again

    PayPal Holdings Inc.'s cost-savings story began to play out in the latest quarter as the company beat expectations and raised its full-year forecast on the bottom line, though PayPal also reduced its 2022 revenue forecast in light of the economic climate.

  • ‘Disregard for the livelihoods of millions’: Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders slammed the Fed's hawkish stance — Powell responded with another 0.75% hike. Here are 3 ideas for shockproofing

    More hikes are likely coming. Can your portfolio handle it?

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Flying High Again Today

    As investor days go, Boeing (NYSE: BA) apparently had a good one. Boeing didn't have a lot of momentum coming into this week's investor day presentations. Boeing shares are down more than 40% over the past five years, weighed down first by issues involving the 737 MAX and more recently the pandemic and its impact on travel.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) were soaring 12.7% higher as of 11:19 a.m. ET on Thursday. Perhaps the most likely explanation for Axsome jumping today is that large institutional investors could be buying the biotech stock. Another possibility is that some short-sellers are covering their positions, creating upward pressure on the share prices in the process.

  • Lightspeed Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD) (NYSE: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022.

  • ConocoPhillips (COP) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Ups Dividend

    Higher production volumes and commodity price realizations aid ConocoPhillips' (COP) earnings in Q3.

  • Why Lincoln National Is Crashing Today

    Shares of insurance company Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) are down 32.5% as of 12:59 p.m. ET in response to what can only be considered a disastrous third-quarter report. For the three-month stretch ending in September, Lincoln National turned $4.6 billion worth of revenue into a loss of nearly $2.6 billion, or a loss of $15.17 per share. The insurer's quarterly results also reflect "unfavorable notable items" totaling $2 billion worth of charges -- an adverse impact of $11.62 -- linked to a yearly review of its deferred acquisition costs and subsequent changes to its reserve assumptions.

  • CommScope (COMM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    CommScope (COMM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.17% and 3.41%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Better Buy: Microsoft vs. Alphabet

    Tech giants Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were among the companies that posted disappointing quarterly results and saw their stock prices subsequently plunge. With powerful brands such as Windows, Office, Android, and Google between them, Alphabet and Microsoft have had unquestionable impacts on consumer technology and are still likely to continue doing so well into the future. As a result, you might be wondering which is the better buy: Alphabet or Microsoft?

  • Energy Transfer's Profits Soar. Time to Buy This Ultra-High-Yielding Stock?

    Midstream-giant Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is having an excellent year. The master limited partnership (MLP) recently released its third-quarter results, delivering 20% earnings and cash flow growth.

  • Don't Worry, Cleveland-Cliffs Should Bounce Back in Q4

    The domestic steelmaker had a particularly bad third quarter, but management believes the fourth quarter will be better.

  • PayPal Earnings Beat On Cost Cutting But Shares Fall On Weak Guidance

    PayPal reported third-quarter earnings that topped estimates as cost-cutting moves kicked in but payment volume came in below views.

  • Innovative Industrial Properties Earnings Beat Expectations, but Acquisition Activity Slows

    Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) released solid third-quarter results after the market close on Wednesday. Here's how the quarter turned out for the cannabis-industry-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) and its investors. Revenue growth was "driven primarily by the acquisition and leasing of new properties, additional building infrastructure allowances provided to tenants at certain properties that resulted in adjustments to base rent, and contractual rental escalations at certain properties," the company said in the earnings release.

  • Intrepid Potash (IPI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    Intrepid Potash (IPI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -37.42% and 4.18%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • AMD Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) stock price rose 4% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, Nov. 1, following its third-quarter earnings report. The chipmaker's revenue increased 29% year over year to $5.

  • Coinbase stock dips as the crypto platform reports an earnings, revenue miss

    Crypto reporter David Hollerith examines Coinbase shares following its recent earnings miss.