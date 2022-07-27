U.S. markets open in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,955.25
    +32.00 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,871.00
    +139.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,276.25
    +163.75 (+1.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.00
    +9.20 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.15
    +1.17 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,719.90
    +2.20 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    18.75
    +0.21 (+1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0164
    +0.0043 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.36
    +1.00 (+4.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2073
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6820
    -0.2250 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,318.20
    +226.40 (+1.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.71
    +5.60 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,348.06
    +41.78 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,715.75
    +60.54 (+0.22%)
     

IGM Financial Selects CGI to Operate and Modernize Its Transfer Agency Platform

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GIB
  • IGIFF

Agreement will see CGI help IGM accelerate its digital transformation

TORONTO and WINNIPEG, MB, July 27, 2022 /CNW/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) and IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) have signed a strategic agreement to deliver the next generation of mutual fund transfer agency (TA) platforms in Canada. The IGM and CGI partnership will focus on integrating two leading mutual fund record keeping solutions into a single, modern platform. It will include CGI taking responsibility for the overall modernization of the platforms as part of the company's portfolio of intellectual property solutions as well as supporting IGM with ongoing operations and delivery of the new platform through a software-as-a-service (SaaS).

IGM Financial Inc. (CNW Group/IGM Financial Inc.) (CNW Group/CGI)
IGM Financial Inc. (CNW Group/IGM Financial Inc.) (CNW Group/CGI)

This initiative furthers IGM's five-year digital transformation, which it began implementing in 2018 and has included working with global tech leaders such as Google Cloud and Salesforce.

"This is another important step in our ambitious, ongoing digital transformation, which has allowed us to elevate the client experience by leveraging strategic partnerships with world-class organizations such as CGI," said Mike Dibden, Chief Operating Officer, IGM Financial. "We're pleased to be working with CGI, whose scale and depth of expertise will help provide a seamless transition of technology services and capabilities and enable us to focus on our core mission: bettering the lives of Canadians by helping them better plan and manage their money."

CGI will support IGM's ongoing transformation by delivering new TA application management services and intelligent automation, including technology development and testing. With broad digital transformation and application services experience in financial services and other industries across Canada, CGI will future-proof the platform through ongoing operational efficiencies and end-to-end management, while modernizing the platform over time—in line with CGI's proven intellectual property continuous evolution practices.

"We are delighted to expand on our successful partnership with IGM and are proud to support its ongoing digitization and growth in Canada," said Jamie Holland, Senior Vice-President of CGI's Canada Industry Solutions business. "Our long-term collaboration with leading Canadian financial services firms such as IGM gives us an in-depth understanding of the industry's challenges and goals. This, combined with our team's wealth technology platform and business process services expertise, enables us to provide the holistic solution and support required to help our clients thrive."

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 84,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2021 reported revenue is $12.13 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

About IGM

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $242 billion in total assets under management and advisement at June 30, 2022. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. Learn more at igmfinancial.com.

SOURCE CGI

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/27/c3892.html

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the massive free cash flow — with inflation running hot at 9.1%, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters. Especially now.

  • Crescent Point Announces Q2 2022 Results

    Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

  • Shopify Posts Earnings Miss. But It’s the Guidance That’s Sinking the Stock.

    The company is expecting operating losses will 'materially increase' in the third quarter from the second quarter.

  • Bristol Myers Q2 Earnings Top Street Forecasts On Solid Eliquis and Opdivo Sales

    Solid cancer and blood clot treatment sales, as well as a smaller-than-forecast decline for Revlimid, helped deliver a top and bottom line beat for drugmaker Bristol Myers.

  • Microsoft stock falls on earnings and revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Microsoft's fourth-quarter earnings results, which were a miss on both the top and bottom line.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • We’re probably in the early stages of a new bull market. Nervous? Start with these 5 ‘moat’ stocks

    The odds are good that June 16 marked the stock market’s low, and we are in the early stages of a new bull market. Inflation is rolling over. Supply chains are repairing. There is enough terror in the market to suggest we are near the bottom.

  • A $9.4 Trillion Results Day Looms in a Test for Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- For analysts, the last Thursday of July is always one of the busiest dates in the calendar. This year, it’s likely to be even more of a stretch.Most Read from BloombergStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefBiden Will Speak With Xi on Thursday as US-China Ties WorsenCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleMajor Philippine Earthquake Kills 4, Triggers LandslidesFirm

  • ‘We get hundreds of thousands of dollars in royalties’: My late father left his investments to me and my sister, but gave me more than 50%. My sister wants half. What should I do?

    When she was in her 20’s, my sister and her husband accumulated a lot of credit-card debt, which my parents paid off (twice). In consideration of the fact that my sister paid off the credit-card debt, my parents set up the company so that I had a slight majority of the shares.

  • GE earnings: Analyst explains ‘the real attraction in the stock’

    John Eade, Argus Research President and Director of Portfolio Strategies, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss General Electric earnings and the company's turnaround story.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Market watchers are widely predicting that this week’s Q2 GDP print will show a contraction – which make two quarters in a row, the definition of a recession. Consumer sentiment reports have shown that John Q. Public agrees with this assessment, and has for the last couple of months, and markets bear that out. Even after a recent rally, stocks remain down 17% year-to-date on the S&P 500 and a deeper 25% on the NASDAQ. The market turndown, however, brought plenty of stocks into discount trading t

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying Apple (AAPL) Shares

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first half of 2022, a portfolio net return of -17.2% was recorded by the fund, underperforming the S&P 500 Index which delivered a -16.1% return for the same period. Go over the […]

  • Rio Tinto slashes dividend as profits take a hit; shares tumble

    Rio Tinto reported a 29% drop in first-half profit and more than halved its dividend on Wednesday, as weaker iron ore prices due to cooling demand from top consumer China, higher costs and labour shortages hurt the global miner. It is still the company's second-highest interim payout ever, following on from the record payout dispensed last year when Rio's profits benefited from a surge in commodity prices. Since then, iron ore prices have come under pressure due to persistent demand worries from top steel producer China, with the country's zero-COVID policy curtailing economic activity and weighing on ferrous markets.

  • Strategist: 'Soul-crushing' sell-offs 'may be delayed until late summer'

    By summer end, Mr. Market could be back to taking souls. For a few more weeks, though, conditions are in place for July's rally to be extended, one top Wall Street strategist proclaimed.

  • Why QuantumScape, Lordstown, and Faraday Future Stocks Sank Today

    The stocks of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE), and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ: FFIE) are all dropping today after an SEC filing from Faraday Future. QuantumScape was down 5.9%. Lordstown was down 4.9%.

  • Jim Cramer Likes These 7 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we will look at the 7 beaten-down semiconductor stocks that Jim Cramer likes. If you want to explore similar beaten-down semiconductor stocks that are on Jim Cramer’s radar, you can also read Jim Cramer Likes These 3 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks. Analysts and investors are treading carefully as they are exploring growth areas […]

  • If You'd Invested $3,000 in Apple in 2007, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) went public in 1980 at $22 per share. Let's turn the clock forward to 2007, 10 years after Steve Jobs returned to the company as its CEO. If you had invested $3,000 in Apple on Jan. 9, 2007 -- the day Jobs announced the iPhone -- your investment would be worth over $139,000 today.

  • Alphabet earnings miss estimates, ad revenue beats, stock pops

    Google parent company Alphabet reported earnings that missed Wall Street expectations after the closing bell on Tuesday.

  • Is Upstart Holdings Stock a Buy Now?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was one of the hottest tech stocks last year. Upstart goes a step further by gathering additional data -- including a customer's educational history, area of study, GPA, standardized test scores, and work history -- to create a more comprehensive lending profile. Upstart processes that data with its cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) platform, then partners with banks, credit unions, and auto dealerships to provide personal loans.

  • Facebook Parent Meta Poised to Report First-Ever Revenue Drop

    The social-media giant’s average-daily-user numbers could show their largest-ever retreat in its quarterly earnings report.