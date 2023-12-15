IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Will Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.5625

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.5625 per share on the 31st of January. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 6.3%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

IGM Financial's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. IGM Financial was earning enough to cover the previous dividend, but it was paying out quite a large proportion of its free cash flows. By paying out so much of its cash flows, this could indicate that the company has limited opportunities for investment and growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 13.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 65%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

IGM Financial Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$2.15 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$2.25. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

We Could See IGM Financial's Dividend Growing

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. IGM Financial has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 8.7% per annum. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

Our Thoughts On IGM Financial's Dividend

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. On the plus side, the dividend looks sustainable by most measures but it is let down by the lack of cash flows. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for IGM Financial that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

