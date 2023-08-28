IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of CA$0.5625

The board of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 31st of October, with investors receiving CA$0.5625 per share. This makes the dividend yield 5.9%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

IGM Financial's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite comfortably covered by IGM Financial's earnings, but it was a bit tighter on the cash flow front. The company is clearly earning enough to pay this type of dividend, but it is definitely focused on returning cash to shareholders, rather than growing the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 12.4%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 64%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

IGM Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$2.15 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$2.25. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

IGM Financial Could Grow Its Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. IGM Financial has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 9.7% per annum. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

Our Thoughts On IGM Financial's Dividend

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. However, lack of cash flows makes us wary of the potential for cuts in the dividend's future, even though the dividend is generally looking okay. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for IGM Financial that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

