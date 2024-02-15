IGN Fan Fest Returns on Monday, February 19 with "Avatar: The Last Airbender"; "Dune: Part Two"; "WWE 2K24" PLUS "Abbott Elementary"; "G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra"; "Gear Five From One Piece" and More

Fans Can Discover More About IGN Fan Fest HERE

LOS ANGELES, February 15, 2024--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IGN Fan Fest, now in its fourth year, returns Monday, Feb. 19, featuring some of the biggest names in games and entertainment for a week of exclusive interviews, trailers, gameplay, sneak peeks, and more across all IGN platforms. Live streams will take place on Friday, February 23 and Saturday, February 24.

Movies including "Dune: Part Two," "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" and the highly anticipated series "Avatar: The Last Airbender," "Tracker," and "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live" are just some of the new titles coming to this year’s IGN Fan Fest, in addition to fan favorites such as "Abbott Elementary" and "Invincible."

Games including "Brawlhalla," "G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra," "Killer Klowns from Outer Space," "Street Fighter 6," and "WWE 2K24" will also be highlighted.

Anime will also take center stage, which is a new element for Fan Fest this year. Some titles include "Gear Five From One Piece," "Oshi no Ko," and "Solo Leveling." From the world of comics, fans can expect exclusive reveals from Marvel Comics, "Spawn: Rat City" and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II - Re-Evolution."

Last year’s event saw highlights including the first look at the opening of "Diablo IV," a peek behind the stunts of "John Wick: Chapter 4," and an in-depth conversation with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey from HBO’s "The Last of Us."

IGN Fan Fest premiered in 2021 and is a global celebration of everything fans love from the world of games and entertainment. Highlighting pop culture’s biggest talent, exclusives, and new releases, in 2023 IGN Fan Fest attracted 1 million live views, 32 million video views, and 35 million social impressions across more than a dozen platforms.

About IGN

IGN Entertainment is one of the leading Internet media companies focused on video games and entertainment. IGN reaches more than 360 million monthly users around the world, and is followed by more than 58MM social and YouTube followers. IGN also publishes daily content on 36 platforms including TikTok, X, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat Discover. Established in 1996, IGN is headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices in New York and London. IGN content is localized in 20 languages and 110 countries and hosted on websites and native applications on mobile, connected TV, and Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

