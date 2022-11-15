U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,978.10
    +20.85 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,475.01
    -61.69 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,344.73
    +148.51 (+1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,901.82
    +40.57 (+2.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.13
    +1.26 (+1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.20
    -3.70 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.55
    -0.57 (-2.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0373
    +0.0044 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8390
    -0.0260 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1867
    +0.0113 (+0.96%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.4400
    -0.5600 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,933.67
    +366.90 (+2.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.39
    +3.69 (+0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,369.44
    -15.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

Ignite Attachments Launches, Sparking Disruption In The Value Attachments Category

·3 min read

Brand debuts with mission to deliver seamless ecommerce experience with attachments designed to fit every machine, every schedule, and every budget

MOORHEAD, Minn., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ignite Attachments launches today, offering accessibly priced attachments and three point (3PT) implements for compact equipment in the agriculture, landscape, rental and construction industries in a digital, direct-to-consumer storefront. The new-to-market brand aims to deliver on speed, quality and equipment compatibility with an upgraded customer experience.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9113651-ignite-attachments-launches-3pt-implements-for-compact-equipment/

The Ignite product lineup makes the equipment that businesses and homeowners already own more versatile and efficient. Ignite and its industry-leading e-commerce experience, featuring the Fit-Finder, will help consumers save time, energy and money with a budget-friendly price range between $219.99 and $4,199.99. "With Ignite, we've harnessed the spirit of working smarter, not harder," said Business Director Trisha Pearson. "We saw an opportunity to provide a better experience, all around, for customers who demand more value. Simply put, our mission is to give consumers the right fit for the right price, right when folks need it to get the job done."

In addition to 56 products at launch, the revolutionary e-commerce experience of Ignite sets it apart from the competition. It inspires confidence with transparent inventory availability, pricing models and the proprietary Fit-Finder—the industry's most reliable attachment finder that ensures each Ignite product is a perfect fit for its intended carrier and use case upon arrival. Removing the guesswork from the shopping process, the Fit-Finder tool compares the specs of the carrier and the attachment to determine compatibility. The easy-to-use interface of the Fit-Finder delivers on ease of service and eliminates the need for holds or callbacks with the entire process accessible from its mobile-friendly site.

"The value attachments sector has been stagnant for a long time and has failed to change with the times. Products from nearly every other category can be purchased online with a few taps on a smartphone, but this sector has been left behind," said Matt Foley, Lead Engineer. "Ignite is here to challenge that status quo. Whether our customers are looking to replace worn attachments or add versatility to their equipment, we are dedicated to helping them get more done for less and faster."

Ignite products are engineered to fit most compact equipment including compact tractors, loaders, excavators and more. Available starting today, the Ignite line-up includes:

  • Buckets for Skid Steer Loaders, Compact Track Loaders and Mini Loaders

  • Compact Tractor 3PT Implements, including Angle Blades, Box Blades, Rakes, Rotary Cutters, Snow Blowers and Tillers

  • Pallet Fork Assemblies

  • Mini Excavator (MX) Buckets & Couplers

Following the launch of Ignite, the brand will deliver a continuous pipeline of new products that broaden the portfolio and speak to consumers' ever-evolving needs, while never compromising on compatibility, affordability and quality. To learn more about Ignite, visit IgniteAttachments.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube at @igniteattachments.

About Ignite Attachments
Ignite Attachments, headquartered in Moorhead, Minnesota, offers accessibly priced attachments and 3PT implements for compact equipment for agriculture, landscape, rental and construction in a digital, direct-to-consumer storefront. With the promise to deliver attachments and implements compatible with most compact equipment makes and models at the right price, at blazing-fast delivery speeds, Ignite is committed to helping its customers get more done for less. Launching in November 2022, Ignite products for compact tractors, loaders, excavators and more are made to meet the demands of business owners and homeowners with acreage across the United States. For more information, visit www.igniteattachments.com.

Ignite Attachments Launches, Sparking Disruption In The Value Attachments Category
Ignite Attachments Launches, Sparking Disruption In The Value Attachments Category

 

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ignite-attachments-launches-sparking-disruption-in-the-value-attachments-category-301678854.html

SOURCE Ignite Attachments

Recommended Stories

  • A Once-in-a-Generation Opportunity: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Investor sentiment has soured in response to economic uncertainty, sparking a sweeping downturn in the stock market. In fact, the broad-based S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite have both declined for three consecutive quarters, an event that last occurred during the Great Recession in 2009. For instance, Block (NYSE: SQ) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) have lost 71% and 57% of their value, respectively, providing a rare buying opportunity.

  • iPhone can now communicate through satellites when there is no signal, Apple says

    Feature available in US and Canada now, and will roll out to other countries in December

  • A Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Before 2023

    Economic uncertainty sent the stock market into a freefall, creating a rare buying opportunity for investors.

  • Elon Musk claims he’s sleeping at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters ‘until org is fixed’

    The Tesla and SpaceX boss has spoken in the past about his workaholic living habits

  • 15 Biggest Tech Companies In The World After The 2022 Stock Market Collapse

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 biggest tech companies in the world after the 2022 stock market collapse. If you want to explore similar tech companies, you can also take a look at 5 Biggest Tech Companies In The World After the 2022 Stock Market Collapse. 2022 has been a bad year for […]

  • How to Use the iPhone 14’s Satellite SOS If You’re in an Emergency

    The iPhone 14’s satellite connection allows you to send messages to emergency services if you’re ever in trouble when there’s no cellular service. WSJ’s Joanna Stern (along with an accident-prone dummy clone) tests the feature and guides you through how to use it. Photo illustration: Preston Jessee for The Wall Street Journal

  • Apple’s iPhone 14 Satellite Emergency SOS Is Live. You’ll Hopefully Never Use It.

    If you’re ever in trouble and out of cell-service range, Apple’s new emergency messaging could help. Otherwise, you would never know it was there.

  • 2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the buzziest terms in technology at the moment. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is the parent company of Google, YouTube, and the Google Cloud platform. CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted Google's research multiple times on Alphabet's recent earnings call, saying that the company is using AI to bring "significant improvements to search," and that he thinks AI is the next big revolution after mobile phones.

  • Samsung Customers Seek Chip ‘Second Source’ on Geopolitical Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said the global technology industry is in search of alternative sources for advanced semiconductors given rising political risks.Most Read from BloombergMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadGriffin to ‘Three-Time Loser’ Trump: Step Aside for DeSantisGoldman Sachs Paid Over $12 Million to Bury Partner's Claim of Sexist CultureSam Bankman-Fried Posts Weird Cryptic Tweets After Wealth WipeoutSpeaking at the

  • Elon Musk Names His Top 3 Cryptocurrencies

    The cryptocurrency industry is currently going through an unprecedented crisis after the bankruptcy of the FTX exchange.

  • SAP Launches SAP Build to Unleash Business Expertise - Partners with Coursera to Empower a New Generation of Developers

    SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced at the SAP TechEd conference the launch of a powerful new offering to drive the next wave of business transformation by unleashing the expertise of those who know best – business users. Drawing on the unique depth and breadth of the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), SAP Build is a low-code solution that puts SAP's world-class enterprise technology in the hands of business users, giving them direct, secure access to the end-to-end processes, data and context the

  • Elon Musk fires Twitter engineer who publicly argued with him over the app

    Employee tweets saluting emoji after being dismissed

  • The Xbox Series S is $50 off right now

    The Xbox Series S offers smooth gameplay in an adorable package and right now it's down to a lowest-ever $250.

  • Epic's 'failure of proof' in Apple antitrust case questioned by appeals panel

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -"Fortnite" video game maker Epic Games on Monday asked a three-judge federal appeals panel to overturn portions of a lower court antitrust ruling that largely favored Apple Inc and its multibillion dollar App Store payment business. Epic had sued Apple in 2020 alleging that the iPhone maker unlawfully requires software developers to pay it commissions of up to 30% on in-app purchases by consumers. After a three-week trial last year, a judge stopped short of dubbing Apple an "illegal monopolist" and found that Epic had failed to prove that the privacy and security benefits of the commissions and related policies outweighed costs to consumers.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Arista Networks, AudioCodes and TESSCO

    Arista Networks, AudioCodes and TESSCO have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Apple, Fortnite Battle Moves Before Appeals Court Over App Store Monopoly Claims

    Three judges are hearing the high-profile case that now includes the Justice Department and could determine the fate of the iPhone’s power.

  • Samsung Early Black Friday deals: 9 promos that seem too good to be true

    When it comes to early Black Friday Samsung deals, so many people are looking for discounts on TVs. After all, there’s no question that Samsung makes some of the best TVs on the market. And if you’re looking for great Samsung TV deals ahead of Black Friday 2022, we have excellent news. Samsung is offering … The post Samsung Early Black Friday deals: 9 promos that seem too good to be true appeared first on BGR.

  • Insulet Issues Medical Device Correction For Omnipod 5 Controller Due To Faulty Charging

    Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) announced a Medical Device Correction for the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System because of an issue with the Omnipod 5 Controller charging port and cable. Insulet has received 24 reports that the Omnipod 5 Controller charging port (USB-C port) or cable (USB cable) is melting, deforming or discoloring due to heat generated by a poor connection between the cable and the port. Related: Insulet Shares Jump After Q3 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Improved

  • Twitter fired employees who publicly called out Elon Musk

    At least three Twitter employees who survived the mass layoffs that cut the company's workforce in half have been fired after calling out their new boss on the platform.

  • Exclusive-Russian software disguised as American finds its way into U.S. Army, CDC apps

    Thousands of smartphone applications in Apple and Google's online stores contain computer code developed by a technology company, Pushwoosh, that presents itself as based in the United States, but is actually Russian, Reuters has found. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United States' main agency for fighting major health threats, said it had been deceived into believing Pushwoosh was based in the U.S. capital. After learning about its Russian roots from Reuters, it removed Pushwoosh software from seven public-facing apps, citing security concerns.