IgniteTech Continues to Grow With the Acquisition of Three Software Products

·3 min read

New Additions Include Mobile App Builder, VMWare Performance Accelerator and School System Collaboration Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IgniteTech, the company "Where Software Goes to Live" today announced the acquisition of three new software solutions — BiznessApps, Infinio and School Loop — from another business unit within the ESW Capital organization.

Ignite Technologies, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Ignite Technologies, Inc.)
Ignite Technologies, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Ignite Technologies, Inc.)

IgniteTech™ announced the acquisition of three new software solutions — BiznessApps, Infinio and School Loop

These exciting new offerings strengthen IgniteTech's Commerce & Digital Engagement and Information Technology Acceleration solution suites.

  • BiznessApps enables thousands of mobile app developers around the world to realize independence through a platform for simple app creation and management.

  • Infinio improves critical response times and performance for customers using VMWare.

  • School Loop is a web and app-based collaboration tool for students, parents and teachers at school districts throughout the U.S.

"These three acquisitions continue what has been a record year of growth for IgniteTech," said Eric Vaughan, IgniteTech's CEO. "In Q1, we acquired 11 new solutions and global customer bases from Aclate, Inc. Now, we're excited to partner with the customers of BiznessApps, Infinio and School Loop and provide their software with an innovative new home. Each of these products have unique, modern value props, and we welcome the opportunity to guide their future."

The additional acquisitions continue to make good on IgniteTech's promise to continuously expand its portfolio of products in the IgniteTech Unlimited program for both current and incoming IgniteTech customers. IgniteTech Unlimited is the groundbreaking, Netflix-style license model where every IgniteTech customer has full access to the entire IgniteTech enterprise solution portfolio — at no additional cost. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, IgniteTech customers deployed over 100 software solutions as part of the Unlimited program, driving down their costs and improving remote-work collaboration across their organizations.

BiznessApps, Infinio and School Loop customers should expect all billing, support and services to continue seamlessly, and IgniteTech will make any additional announcements regarding changes if appropriate.

About IgniteTech
Ignite Enterprise Software Solutions, Inc. (IgniteTech) is one of the world's foremost and innovative enterprise software companies. Founded in 2010, IgniteTech is a privately-held company and a member of the ESW Capital group of companies. Building on its corporate vision, "Where Software Goes to Live", IgniteTech grows solely through acquisitions, delivering on the promise of revitalizing enterprise software through the three pillars of the Company's corporate vision: to save and stabilize the software and businesses it acquires; to innovate and transform products to the AWS cloud and to add Unlimited value with a one-of-a-kind, Netflix-style software subscription that includes all products in IgniteTech's solution suites.

About ESW Capital LLC
Based in Austin, Texas, Enterprise Software (ESW) Capital has honed a finely-tuned methodology focused on buying, strengthening and growing innovative business software companies. By taking advantage of its unique operating development platforms, ESW revitalizes its acquisitions for sustainable success while making customer satisfaction a top priority. ESW and its affiliated companies have been in the enterprise software space since 1988, and the group includes notable brands such as IgniteTech, Trilogy, Crossover, Aurea and Avolin.

Contact: success@ignitetech.com
Follow: LinkedIn / Twitter

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contact: Derek Reynolds, VP of Marketing, derek.reynolds@ignitetech.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ignitetech-continues-to-grow-with-the-acquisition-of-three-software-products-301357431.html

SOURCE IgniteTech

