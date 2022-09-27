Ignition Interlock Device Market to Reach 625.89 Million by 2028 | 4.3 Million Units Sold in 2021 | SkyQuest Technology

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Global ignition interlock device market was valued at USD 377.75 million in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 625.89 million by 2028, at a CAGR of more than 7.48% over the forecast period (2022–2028).

Westford, USA, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for Ignition Interlock Device Market is on the rise, with more and more people wanting to ensure their driving privileges are kept in check. Ignition interlock devices are designed to prevent drivers from starting their vehicles if they have been previously convicted of drunken driving or driving with a blood alcohol level over the legal limit.

There are several different types of ignition interlock devices available in the ignition interlock device market, and each has its own advantages and disadvantages. One of the most popular devices is the breathalyzer, which measures a driver's breath alcohol level and then prevents them from starting their vehicle if it exceeds a set limit.

In the wake of several high-profile fatal drunken driving accidents, demand for ignition interlock devices market is on the rise. As per SkyQuest analysis, IIDs are majorly installed in drivers who have had their license revoked for a DUI or related offense and are required to use an ignition interlock device whenever they operate a motor vehicle.

The devices have been proven to be an effective measure in reducing drunk driving, and many states in the US ignition interlock device market are now making them mandatory for offenders. In Massachusetts, for example, more than 25,000 drivers have received an IID as a result of their license revocation.

The devices are also being increasingly used by law enforcement agencies to monitor drivers who may be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), IIDs are the most effective tool we have currently to reduce crashes and save lives on our nation’s roads in the global ignition interlock device market.

4.3 Million Units of Ignition Interlock Devices Sold in 2021

As per SkyQuest analysis, over 4.3 million units of ignition interlock devices were sold in 2021. This is a 2% increase from the 4.2 million units sold in 2020.

This increase in sales is likely due to the growing number of people who are affected by alcohol and drug abuse. The NHTSA also believes that more people are relying on IIDs as a way to prevent them from returning to driving after having a drinking or driving offense.

We found that the number of vehicles operating with ignition interlock device market has increased by 33% over the past four years. The primary factor for this increase is the installation of these devices on convicted drunk drivers’ vehicles. Ignition interlock devices are designed to prevent convicted drunk drivers from starting their vehicles. If a driver does start their vehicle with an ignition interlock device active, they will be required to take a breathalyzer test. If their blood alcohol level is over 0.08%, they will be required to install an ignition interlock device permanently on their vehicle.

Ignition interlock devices have been shown to be effective in reducing drunk driving accidents and fatalities. A study on ignition interlock device market by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that states with ignition interlock laws had 16% fewer alcohol-related traffic fatalities than states without such laws. The use of ignition interlock devices has also been linked to a decrease in repeat DUI offenses.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, alcohol is the main cause of crashes involving vehicles and impaired driving. In fact, alcohol is involved in 88% of all DUIs. The IIDs are used to prevent drivers with alcohol or drug related convictions from being able to operate a car. They use a breath test to measure how much alcohol or drugs is in a person's system. If the breath test results are above a set limit, the person is not allowed to operate the car.

Top 5 Players Holds 38% Share of Global Ignition Interlock Device Market

Ignition interlock devices are becoming more popular as the penalty for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs increases. There are many different manufacturers of these devices, but the two biggest producers are Intoxica and Drive Safe. Intoxica makes both portable and permanent devices.

However, it can be tough for manufacturers to compete in ignition interlock device market space. This is because there are a few key factors that determine which IID is most effective. These factors include price, features, and accuracy. Here are a few examples of how manufacturers are competing in the IID market:

One manufacturer is making IIDs available in multiple variations, including one for drivers with a blood alcohol level of .02% or lower and another for drivers with a blood alcohol level of .08%. Another manufacturer is making an IID that can be installed using a self-contained sensor system.

In an effort to stay ahead of its competitors in the global ignition interlock device market, most of the players are focused on developing a strong relationship with police departments that use its products. They also work with law enforcement to determine which drivers should be placed on IID and provides training for officers who use the devices. Officers are also given ways to comply with state laws that prohibit alcohol abuse without penalizing drivers who have not had any prior offenses involving alcohol or driving while impaired by alcohol.

Key Players in Global Ignition Interlock Device Market

Intoxalock (US)

Lifesafer (US)

Alcohol Countermeasure Systems (US)

Smart Start (US)

Scram Systems (US)

Alcolock (Canada)

Sens- O-Lock (US)

Simple Interlock (US)

LMG Holdings (US)

Golden State Interlock (US)

Skyfine (US)

Drager (Germany)

