Ignitis Group’s financial calendar 2023

Ignitis grupė

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) announces its reporting dates for 2023, including the dates of the General Meetings of Shareholders:



28 February 2023: (i) Interim report for the twelve months of 2022

(ii) Annual report 2022 assessed by auditors, annual audited financial statements for 2022, and proposed allocation of profit (loss) 30 March 2023: Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 13 April 2023: Expected Ex-Dividend Date (for ordinary registered shares) 14 April 2023: Expected Dividend Record Date (for ordinary registered shares) 23 May 2023: Interim report for the first three months of 2023 22 August 2023: Interim report for the first six months of 2023 21 September 2023: Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (regarding the potential allocation of dividends for the six-month period ended on 30 June 2023) 4 October 2023: Expected Ex-Dividend Date (for ordinary registered shares) 5 October 2023: Expected Dividend Record Date (for ordinary registered shares) 21 November 2023: Interim report for the first nine months of 2023

Furthermore, during Q2 2023, the Group expects to announce the Strategic Plan 2023–2026.

Financial information is expected to be released around 9:00 am Vilnius / 7:00 am London time on the days referred above. Upon its publication, the Group will organize earnings calls for investors and analysts. The Group will inform about each earnings call through the stock exchanges separately.

The owners of Global Depositary Receipts representing the Group’s ordinary registered shares (hereinafter – GDR) should consider the specifics of GDR regulation, market differences and consult with GDR issuer (the Bank of New York Mellon), its authorized party or their securities manager regarding the timing of the right to receive dividends, and other relevant aspects.

The Group will notify the market in case of any changes in the information provided above.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Artūras Ketlerius

+370 620 76076

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt



