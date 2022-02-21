Ignitis Group to present full-year 2021 results and 2022–2025 Strategic Plan on 28 February

Ignitis grupė

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) will release its Annual report 2021 as well as 2022–2025 Strategic Plan on Monday 28 February 2022. It will be followed by an earnings call for investors and analysts to be held on the same day at 1:00 pm Vilnius / 11:00 am London time.

To join the earnings call, please register at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mxmysdqv

Alternatively, you can join the earnings call through the dial-in numbers below:

United Kingdom, London: +44 20 7192 8338

Lithuania, Vilnius: +370 5 214 0081

United States, New York: +1 (646) 7413-167

Event Passcode: 7228658

Questions can be directed in advance to the Group’s IR, after registering for the earnings call or live during the call.

Presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call:

https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations

The Annual report will be available for download at:

https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Artūras Ketlerius

+370 620 76076

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel@ignitis.lt



