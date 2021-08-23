U.S. markets close in 5 hours 26 minutes

Ignitis Group to present H1 2021 results on 31 August

Ignitis grupė
·1 min read
In this article:
Ignitis Group will release its interim report for the first half-year 2021 on Tuesday 31 August 2021. It will be followed by an earnings call for investors and analysts to be held on 31 August 2021 at 11:00 am Vilnius / 9:00 am London.

To join the earnings call, please register at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8nqe4aft

Alternatively, you can join the earnings call through the dial-in numbers below:

United Kingdom, London: +44 20 7192 8338

Lithuania, Vilnius: +370 5 214 0081

United States, New York: +1 (646) 7413-167

Event Plus Passcode: 5082919

Questions can be directed in advance to Ignitis Group’s IR, after registering for the earnings call or live during the call.

Presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call:

https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations

The interim report will be available for download at:

https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Artūras Ketlerius

+370 620 76076

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel@ignitis.lt


