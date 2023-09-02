IGO (ASX:IGO) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

IGO Limited (ASX:IGO) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 28th of September to A$0.60. The payment will take the dividend yield to 6.4%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

IGO's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Prior to this announcement, IGO's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 61% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 107.0% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 60% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from A$0.02 total annually to A$0.88. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 46% a year over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

IGO's Dividend Might Lack Growth

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. IGO has impressed us by growing EPS at 52% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing nicely, but the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends. This might be sustainable, but we wonder why IGO is not retaining those earnings to reinvest in growth.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think IGO will make a great income stock. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for IGO that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

