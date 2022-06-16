U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,824.00
    +34.75 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,910.00
    +249.00 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,723.25
    +129.50 (+1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,751.40
    +19.10 (+1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.86
    +1.55 (+1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.00
    +14.40 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    +0.27 (+1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0449
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.0880 (-2.53%)
     

  • Vix

    29.62
    -3.07 (-9.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2165
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3780
    +0.5590 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,675.52
    +668.43 (+3.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.38
    +36.13 (+8.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.41
    +85.95 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,942.98
    +616.82 (+2.34%)
     

IGS BRINGS A TOUCH OF LOVE TO UNDERPRIVILEGED CHILDREN WITH 'FOOD FOR CHANGE' INITIATIVE

·2 min read

SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Food For Change" is an initiative by Integrated Global Solutions (IGS) with the key objective to aid underprivileged children and welfare homes in the community who are struggling, due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. This initiative aims to trigger change through food, ensuring no children within the community goes hungry.

L-R: Mr Ang Poh Koon (CEO of IGS), Mr Cheah Siong Nyin (Trustee of Pusat Jagaan Kanak-Kanak Cacat Taman Megah), Madam Umah Devi A/P Rajamanikam (Co-Founder Pusat Jagaan Kanak-Kanak Cacat Taman Megah) and Mr Johan Halid (CEO of Yayasan Food Bank)
L-R: Mr Ang Poh Koon (CEO of IGS), Mr Cheah Siong Nyin (Trustee of Pusat Jagaan Kanak-Kanak Cacat Taman Megah), Madam Umah Devi A/P Rajamanikam (Co-Founder Pusat Jagaan Kanak-Kanak Cacat Taman Megah) and Mr Johan Halid (CEO of Yayasan Food Bank)

"None of us can survive in isolation - community is important as the air we breathe. Therefore, those of us in the position to give, should do so as much as we can. The ability to give is the power to inspire. Giving back to the community helps us cultivate the culture of giving and paying it forward," says Ang Poh Koon, CEO of IGS.

As this initiative is IGS's first collaboration with Yayasan Food Bank, its goal is to work together in bringing smiles to the faces of underprivileged children and joy to their hearts. Food was chosen as the ideal material for donation, being a basic necessity in which the welfare homes require to sustain the day-to-day living of the underprivileged children. The items include cooking oil, rice, sugar, spices, sauces, noodles, and groceries.

Ang hopes that with this small act of kindness, it will go a long way to make a difference in the children's well-being. Among the beneficiaries of this initiative includes Pertubuhan Kebajikan Nur Hati, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Anak Yatim Marry and Pusat Jagaan Kanak-Kanak Cacat Taman Megah.

IGS is a leading system integrator in Malaysia for the tech industry and a specialist in digital transformation. Since its founding in 2003, IGS has a proven track record of success in completing digital transformation and large-scale IT projects. Transforming businesses through digital innovation, IGS offers IT solutions, services and consultancy for enterprises of all sizes. Find out more at www.igsb.com.my

Yayasan Food Bank is an ideal partner in this mission. The foundation serves as a catalyst for minimising food waste while addressing the issue of rising living costs particularly for the B40 community. This collaboration is in line with the Yayasan Food Bank's Humanitarian Relief Mission wherein the foundation hopes to provide food assistance for charity homes that have been severely affected by the pandemic.

If you would like to donate, you can do so to the following bank account:
Name: Yayasan Food Bank Malaysia
Bank: Maybank
Account: 5660 1063 0584

SOURCE Integrated Global Solutions Sdn Bhd

Recommended Stories

  • Woman filmed spewing racist slurs at Orlando restaurant’s Asian staff after refund disagreement

    A seafood restaurant in Orlando, Florida, took to social media to expose a woman who hurled racist abuse at its Asian staff after reportedly being denied a refund on Monday. The woman’s tirade, which was caught on surveillance and cellphone videos, occurred at around 2:55 p.m. inside King Cajun Crawfish at 924 North Mills Avenue. The restaurant said the confrontation started after the woman finished her meal — consisting of snow crabs and fried shrimp — and demanded a refund.

  • Mass shooting at Ohio cooling center as residents shelter from heatwave

    Witnesses say argument broke out in parking lot and shots were fired

  • Execution-Happy Russia Snatches American Fighters in Ukraine

    ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKOForeign volunteers fighting against Russian troops in Ukraine sounded the alarm Wednesday over two American fighters they say had been taken captive amid heavy fighting.Robert Drueke, 39, and Andy Huynh, 27, were serving with the Ukrainian military when they were taken in Kharkiv last week, The Telegraph reported. “We were out on a mission and the whole thing went absolutely crazy, with bad intel. We were told the town was clear when it turned out the Russians were already as

  • Cops Say 'Freaking, Savage Monster' Beheaded Pregnant Girlfriend

    A police chief in Illinois didn’t mince words when he referred to a man recently charged with decapitating his pregnant girlfriend as a “freaking savage monster.” Deundrea S. Holloway, 22, was charged with with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Liese Dodd, 22, two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child for the death of her unborn child, dismembering a human body, concealment of a homicide and other charges related to motor vehicle violations. Alton Police responded to

  • NYC Creep Nabbed for Attacking Asian Men Speaking Cantonese, Cops Say

    NYPDAn arrest has finally been made in an anti-Asian attack on a group of New York City men speaking Cantonese last November.Police captured Isaiah Jordan, a 30-year-old Black man, on Tuesday. In an email, the New York City Police Department told The Daily Beast that he faces hate crime, assault, aggravated harassment, criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing charges.According to a police report, Jordan mocked a group of men speaking Cantonese when they walked past him on Nov. 2, 2021. One

  • Dad Left Vile Note for Estranged Wife After Drowning Their Three Kids in a Bathtub, Feds Say

    Christina Neuman BergThe Illinois man facing charges for allegedly drowning his three children in a bathtub left a chilling note for his estranged wife to find, prosecutors said Wednesday. “Mr. Karels left a note in the home, which stated, ‘If I can’t have them, neither can you,’” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said during a Wednesday court hearing for Jason Karels.Karels, 35, has been charged with murder for the Monday deaths of his three young children—5-year-old Bryant, 3-year-old

  • 2 men accused of stabbing woman and Queens pizzeria owners who intervened indicted for attempted murder

    The two men accused of robbing an Asian American woman and stabbing the owners of a pizzeria in Queens, New York, for trying to help the victim last March have been indicted for attempted murder charges. Supreme Gooding, 18, and Robert Whack, 30, were formally charged with attempted murder, assault and robbery at the Queens Criminal Court on Tuesday for the March incident. The duo is also facing assault, robbery, grand larceny, criminal possession of a weapon and other charges for robbing an elderly woman ten days before the Queens stabbing.

  • Nupur Sharma controversy: Prayagraj demolition breaks a family's dream

    The demolition of Muslim activist Afreen Fatima's house in India has left her family and neighbours in fear.

  • One Surprising Theory Why the Philippines Has Very Few Mass Shootings—Despite Easy Access to Lots of Guns

    Political and criminal homicides are common in the Philippines, indiscriminate shootings aren't

  • The Air Canada Foundation Celebrates its 10-Year Anniversary with Renewed Commitment in Helping Kids Spread Their Wings

    The Air Canada Foundation (ACF) is today celebrating its milestone 10-year anniversary focusing on the health and well-being of children and youth. Since its inception in 2012, the Foundation has positively impacted the lives of thousands of children through its various programs, partnerships, and initiatives.

  • Los Angeles DA George Gascon recall group says it has collected required signatures to put matter on ballot

    The recall group trying to oust Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon said it was collected enough signatures to put the question on November's ballot.

  • Judge convicts Jan. 6 suspect -- and his son -- who brought Confederate flag to Capitol

    A father and son who were among the first of the rioters to enter the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, learned their fate Wednesday afternoon after a bench trial this week on federal charges they tried to block Congress' certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory. Kevin and Hunter Seefried, of Delaware, were both found guilty of five counts: obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a Capitol building or grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

  • Never Share This One Thing With a Stranger, Police Say in New Warning

    Sharing is caring, as the old adage goes. Sharing toys as kids is one of the first lessons we learn, and as adults, we do our best to share what we can with friends and acquaintances alike. Sharing with strangers, on the other hand, can carry hidden dangers. Police have just issued a new warning about one thing in particular you should never share with someone you don't know. Read on to find out what you'll want to keep to yourself from here on out.READ THIS NEXT: Never Go to the Bathroom at a B

  • Police: 3-year-old boy missing in Lowell found dead

    Police: 3-year-old boy missing in Lowell found dead

  • Guest Opinion: Blame lack of morality for gun violence

    Various additional restrictions on gun ownership may help, but they will always be Band-Aids placed upon a far deeper problem — culture-rot.

  • Truck Driver Arrested For Texas Woman’s 1992 Murder Charged In 1993 California Cold Case

    A man arrested in Texas last month for a 1992 homicide has just been charged with another murder of a woman found dead in California nearly 30 years ago. Douglas Thomas, 67, was charged on Friday in California for the 1993 murder of Sherri Herrera, 30, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. DNA allegedly helped connect Thomas to Herrera’s murder, as well as the 1992 murder of Shanda Denise Hayes, for which Thomas is currently awaiting trial in Texas, according to CB

  • Lawmaker: Report shows Oklahoma death row inmate's innocence

    A Republican Oklahoma state representative who is a self-described death-penalty supporter on Wednesday said a report by a Houston law firm into the conviction of death row inmate Richard Glossip proves Glossip's innocence. “We've got an individual sitting on death row that's been there 25 years and I believe he's totally innocent,” said Rep. Kevin McDugle. McDugle called for a new appeals court hearing for Glossip based on the investigation by Houston law firm Reed Smith, which produced the report at no charge to the state.

  • Arrest made after driver goes on racist rant, attempts to stab officer

    Police have arrested a man on a hate crime charge after a father and son were on the receiving end of a hate-fueled road rage incident in Newburgh.

  • Woman Loses Custody Of Daughter To Her Alleged Rapist, Has To Pay Child Support

    Crysta Abelseth says the man, who impregnated her when she was 16, is “well connected” with the local justice system and has been threatening her.

  • “Why are you here to kill a Black life?” Shouts Protester Outside Planned Parenthood

    In a viral TikTok video, a Black woman records a protestor verbally harassing her in a Planned Parenthood parking lot, per the Daily Dot. “Do Black lives matter?” the woman shouts in the video. I’m sure this is only one of many situations where pro-birthers have gotten in a Black woman’s business. This incident just so happened to be caught on video.