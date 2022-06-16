IGS BRINGS A TOUCH OF LOVE TO UNDERPRIVILEGED CHILDREN WITH 'FOOD FOR CHANGE' INITIATIVE

SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Food For Change" is an initiative by Integrated Global Solutions (IGS) with the key objective to aid underprivileged children and welfare homes in the community who are struggling, due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. This initiative aims to trigger change through food, ensuring no children within the community goes hungry.

"None of us can survive in isolation - community is important as the air we breathe. Therefore, those of us in the position to give, should do so as much as we can. The ability to give is the power to inspire. Giving back to the community helps us cultivate the culture of giving and paying it forward," says Ang Poh Koon, CEO of IGS.

As this initiative is IGS's first collaboration with Yayasan Food Bank, its goal is to work together in bringing smiles to the faces of underprivileged children and joy to their hearts. Food was chosen as the ideal material for donation, being a basic necessity in which the welfare homes require to sustain the day-to-day living of the underprivileged children. The items include cooking oil, rice, sugar, spices, sauces, noodles, and groceries.

Ang hopes that with this small act of kindness, it will go a long way to make a difference in the children's well-being. Among the beneficiaries of this initiative includes Pertubuhan Kebajikan Nur Hati, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Anak Yatim Marry and Pusat Jagaan Kanak-Kanak Cacat Taman Megah.

IGS is a leading system integrator in Malaysia for the tech industry and a specialist in digital transformation. Since its founding in 2003, IGS has a proven track record of success in completing digital transformation and large-scale IT projects. Transforming businesses through digital innovation, IGS offers IT solutions, services and consultancy for enterprises of all sizes. Find out more at www.igsb.com.my

Yayasan Food Bank is an ideal partner in this mission. The foundation serves as a catalyst for minimising food waste while addressing the issue of rising living costs particularly for the B40 community. This collaboration is in line with the Yayasan Food Bank's Humanitarian Relief Mission wherein the foundation hopes to provide food assistance for charity homes that have been severely affected by the pandemic.

