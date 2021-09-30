U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,307.54
    -51.92 (-1.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,843.92
    -546.80 (-1.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,448.58
    -63.86 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,204.37
    -20.94 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.11
    +0.28 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.90
    +35.00 (+2.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.17
    +0.68 (+3.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1579
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -0.0120 (-0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3477
    +0.0050 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2490
    -0.7100 (-0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,485.75
    +2,292.28 (+5.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,069.52
    -12.92 (-1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.42
    -21.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

IGT Appoints Joe Asher As President Of Sports Betting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Seasoned gaming industry executive to build on IGT PlaySports market leadership

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) ("IGT") today announced that it has appointed Joe Asher as President of Sports Betting, effective October 1, 2021. Reporting to Enrico Drago, IGT CEO Digital & Betting, Asher will lead the ongoing expansion of the IGT PlaySports sports betting business in North American markets.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

"The PlaySports sports betting solution is among the most widely used in the U.S., powering approximately 50 U.S. sportsbooks for 20 customers across 18 states. We expect continued growth in our PlaySports business, and Joe Asher's knowledge, experience, network and vision for sports betting are key ingredients to boosting our future success," said Enrico Drago, IGT CEO Digital & Betting.

Asher joins IGT having recently served as CEO of William Hill US. He held this position from 2012, when the business was created, until it was sold to Caesars Entertainment Inc. in April 2021. Asher joined William Hill when it acquired Brandywine Bookmaking, a company he created as a start-up in 2008.

"I'm really excited to join Enrico Drago and the IGT PlaySports team to help this business reach new heights for our customers and our shareholders," said Joe Asher, IGT President of Sports Betting. "This is a unique moment in the North American gaming industry as sports betting is expanding rapidly and opportunities abound. I have some background working in partnership with PlaySports and I look forward to working with our team to further enhance our technology and trading capabilities to serve our existing and future customers."

Asher's background in the gaming industry is built on a lifelong passion for the race and sports betting business. Honored as a member of the Sports Betting Hall of Fame Class of 2021, he has held management positions at several racetracks including Brandywine Raceway, Dover Downs, Harrington Raceway and Foxboro Raceway. Asher was also the Wilmington News-Journal's thoroughbred racing handicapper for Delaware Park. He also became the youngest track announcer in North America, calling races at Harrington, Foxboro, Brandywine and Dover Downs. Asher continues to announce horse races, serving as a guest announcer at the Elko County Fair every year.

Outside of his career in sports betting, Asher was an attorney with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. A graduate of the University of Delaware and the Delaware Law School of Widener University, Asher served a judicial clerkship with the Supreme Court of Delaware and was admitted to the bar in Delaware and New York.

About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivalled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning IGT and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contacts
Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452 and outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti, Italian media inquiries, +39 34 85475493
James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/igt-appoints-joe-asher-as-president-of-sports-betting-301389210.html

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Falls; Pelosi Touts Infrastructure Progress, Senate Passes Shutdown Bill; CarMax Plunges

    The Dow Jones fell, even as Nancy Pelosi touted infrastructure bill progress. The Senate passed a bill to avert government shutdown. CarMax plunged.

  • Market Recap: Thursday, September 30

    Stocks turned negative on Thursday in the final session of September and the third quarter. Scott Wren, Wells Fargo Investment Institute Senior Global Equity Strategist and Stephen Dover, Franklin Templeton Chief Market Strategist joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Verizon Communications Inc. ( NYSE:VZ ) will increase its dividend on the 1st of November to US$0.64. Although the...

  • Bed Bath & Beyond falls short of earnings estimates

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down Bed Bath & Beyond's stock taking a hit after the company's guidance was cut due to a less than stellar earnings report.

  • The true difference between bitcoin and ethereum, according to Grayscale’s CEO

    Bitcoin and Ethereum are used for very different purposes that should be taken into account by investors, says Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale Investments, which calls itself the world's largest cryptocurrency asset manager.

  • Could Kinder Morgan Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    This midstream giant is heavily invested in carbon-based energy, but there's still material opportunity ahead.

  • 10 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 dividend growth stocks to buy. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see 5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy. It’s commonly believed that growth stocks don’t pay dividends and income investors who want a steady stream of […]

  • Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks that analysts are cutting price targets of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 5 Stocks. A post-pandemic economic recovery has been slowed by the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the […]

  • 3 Biotech Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Rise 44% or Better

    September's been a lousy month for biotech stocks with the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index down around 5.7% since the end of August. Rising interest rates are the main cause for concern, but that isn't a good reason to lose faith in this particular industry. You could sit around feeling sad about the September sell-off, or you could take advantage of some bargain stock opportunities.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    On Thursday, Nio announced the official commencement of deliveries of its flagship SUV, ES8 in Norway. Offer battery-as-a-service (BaaS) in Norway. The concept of Nio Houses, which offer various amenities like cafes and library rooms to Nio owners, is unarguably the biggest branding move the EV maker has attempted in its efforts to win customer loyalty.

  • U.S. could be heading into an ‘era’ of high inflation that produces paltry, or even negative, real returns on safe assets, analyst warns

    High inflation in the U.S. could last for an entire decade -- creating paltry inflation-adjusted returns on safe assets like Treasury bonds and weakening the currencies of the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia, according to Capital Economics.

  • My 3 Top Dividend Stocks for October

    There are still plenty of great options out there for investors seeking reliable, above-average income.

  • What You Need to Know About IBM's $19 Billion Spinoff

    The biggest move made by International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) since CEO Arvind Krishna took the helm last year was the planned spinoff of the managed infrastructure services unit. Here's what IBM investors need to know. IBM shareholders will receive at least 80.1% of Kyndryl's common stock when the spinoff is complete, with IBM retaining the remaining stake.

  • Why 2 EV Charging Stocks Face 'Offsetting Risks' To 'Outsized Opportunity'

    Electric vehicle charging stocks are among the key beneficiaries of the rapid EV transition underway currently, according to a BofA Securities analyst. The EV Charging Analyst: Ryan Greenwald maintained Neutral ratings on the shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) and EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO). The analyst has a $26 price target for ChargePoint and $11 price target for EVgo. The EV Charging Thesis: The Biden administration's top priorities include robust funding for EV charging infras

  • 10 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021

    In this article, we will take look at the 10 best silver mining stocks in 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of silver mining companies and their future outlook, and go directly to see the 5 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021. During uncertain times, investors often take refuge in precious metals. Especially during […]

  • Lucid to deliver SUVs in October, Sherwin-Williams cuts guidance on supply chain fears

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the morning's top stock movers, including Lucid & Sherwin-Williams

  • Reddit’s ‘Apes’ have gone bananas and made Dole — yes, Dole — a meme stock

    In a move that now seems destined, retail investing 'Apes' are turning agribusiness giant Dole into a meme stock.

  • Energy stocks are still a buy after big gains — here are 12 to consider

    Energy stocks are on fire — up 19% in September alone. The move is so big, energy stocks are even attracting the endorsement of popular financial media commentators. 1. Energy stocks are up a lot in the past year, but they still are nowhere near pre-pandemic levels — while energy prices are back up there or much higher.

  • Coinbase scores first 'Buy' rating as stock sags, but here's why the future may look brighter

    The shares of Coinbase have been under pressure, but at least one analyst thinks the future bodes well for the largest crypto exchange.

  • Why GameStop Is Falling Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are down 3.5% in morning trading Thursday on no news specific to the video game retailer, even though a lawsuit against Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) and various market makers like Citadel Securities has suggested big-money interests conspired to keep its share price down. Despite vociferous denials the Robinhood brokerage colluded with anyone, including Citadel, its biggest customer, to limit trading in GameStop shares earlier this year during the meme stock trading frenzy that saw short-sellers losing tens of billions of dollars, internal chat messages revealed in a lawsuit against the brokerage by investors have at least given the impression of impropriety. For example, Robinhood's brokerage president Jim Swartwout reportedly informed colleagues he had sold all his personal holdings in AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) immediately before he moved to implement a "position closing only" directive in GameStop stock, meaning retail investors couldn't buy any more shares, only sell them.