U.S. markets open in 2 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,996.50
    +20.75 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,974.00
    +148.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,072.75
    +75.75 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.10
    +10.50 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.22
    -0.10 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.20
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    20.86
    -0.08 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0563
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.62
    +0.48 (+2.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1980
    +0.0038 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3000
    -0.1060 (-0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,419.51
    +177.92 (+0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.15
    -8.90 (-1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,939.66
    +61.00 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,423.96
    -29.52 (-0.11%)
     

IGT Improves ESG Score in 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment

·2 min read

Company demonstrates leadership, scores in 88th percentile amongst evaluated businesses in the casinos and gaming industry

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT" or the "Company") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it scored in the 88th percentile in the casino and gaming industry category in the 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). IGT was one of 69 companies that were assessed in its category, and the Company particularly demonstrated strong performance against its peers in environmental and social reporting and operational eco-efficiency.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

"IGT remains committed to advancing the Company's global sustainability and ESG initiatives," said Wendy Montgomery, IGT SVP, Marketing, Communications and Sustainability. "This improved ranking from S&P Global provides insight on the impact of our sustainability efforts and helps IGT remain 'Ahead of the Game' when it comes to sustainability best practices. This enhanced score reassures our stakeholders that we continue to demonstrate industry leadership in global sustainability."

Within S&P's CSA, IGT received an overall ESG score of 52 on Jan. 20, 2023, an improvement from its previous assessment. On the basis of their performance, companies receive rankings for more than 25 financially relevant sustainability criteria across economic, environmental and social dimensions.

Since 1999, the CSA and the collaboration with Dow Jones Indices (now S&P Dow Jones Indices) have been used to create a leading global sustainability benchmark. The CSA applies a best-in-class approach, meaning no industries are excluded from the assessment, and the CSA compares companies across 61 industries. Active participation in the CSA has helped many companies to stand out as ESG leaders.

For more information on IGT's global sustainability program, visit IGT.com, or follow IGT on LinkedIn.

About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Contact:
Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti, Italian media inquiries, +39 06 5189 9184
James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2023 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/igt-improves-esg-score-in-2022-sp-global-corporate-sustainability-assessment-301756136.html

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is the largest investor in these 8 stocks

    Warren Buffett's earnings-linked letter to shareholders details dominant stakes in AmEx, BofA, two oil giants and more.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With Just $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Lithium Probe Shuts Down a Tenth of Global Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as CEO Solomon Put to TestChina’s lithium industry is reeling as its top production hub — responsible for around a 10th of the world’s supply — faces sweeping closures amid a gove

  • Nio Wins a Big Battle That Might Help it Sell More Cars

    The Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker has cleared a major hurdle after a dispute with VW's Audi.

  • Do’s and don’ts of layoffs: These are the things you should never post on LinkedIn if you lose your job

    Losing your job can understandably be very emotional. But once you put it all out there online, it's hard to take it back.

  • Coca-Cola-Owned Brand Expands Its Bold Take On a Novel Drink

    A Coca-Cola subsidiary is launching new unique beverages to expand the cola giant's variety of drinks.

  • As Walmart, Home Depot raise wages, analyst calls it 'no brainer' for long-term value

    Big box retailers — and big-time employers — in the U.S. recently announced plans to increase minimum wages.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery sues Paramount over $500 million ‘South Park’ deal

    Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is suing Paramount Global, saying its competitor aired new episodes of the popular animated comedy series “South Park” after Warner paid for exclusive rights.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Seagen, Li Auto, Union Pacific, Berkshire Hathaway, and More

    A report from The Wall Street Journal says Pfizer is in discussions to acquire biotechnology company Seagen. Li Auto says it expects first-quarter deliveries to surge as much as 73%.

  • Is $1 million enough to retire? These experts say no

    Inflation and a rocky stock market are worsening America's retirement crisis: $1 million is no longer enough to retire—experts say you need double that instead.

  • Target Makes a Big Move to Compete With Walmart and Amazon

    Competition between some of the world's largest retailers, Amazon , Walmart and Target , has each one reaching for big changes to get ahead or stay competitive. Amazon was the first to launch its app StyleSnap in 2020 where customers could take a picture using the Amazon App or go through its website to find the product or one similar. Walmart followed suit by launching its A.I. tool that works similar to Amazon's StyleSnap called TrendGetter in 2022.

  • Comcast Xfinity Cable: Here's the Real Price, All the Hidden Fees

    Comcast has contempt for its customers. The company won't put that in a slogan, but it very clearly thinks that it can continue to operate like the monopoly it once was. Even though it has fallen from 22.

  • Warren Buffett: 'There will be no finish line' at Berkshire Hathaway

    Seven key takeaways from Warren Buffett's latest wide-ranging letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders.

  • Can I Retire at 45 With $3 Million?

    You can probably retire in financial comfort at age 45 if you have $3 million in savings. Although it's much younger than most people retire, that much money can likely generate adequate income for as long as you live. Very … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 45 With $3 Million? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil rises on Russian supply jitters

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices edged up in volatile trade on Monday, as Russia halted exports to Poland via a key pipeline ahead of a hefty supply cut announced for March, but a stronger dollar and fears of recession capped gains. West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude futures (WTI) traded at $76.68 a barrel, 36 cents, or 0.5% higher, while Brent crude futures were up 34 cents, or 0.4%, at $83.50 a barrel at 0950 GMT. Russia halted supplies of oil to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline, the chief executive of Polish refiner PKN Orlen said on Saturday, a day after Poland delivered its first Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

  • Five Key Charts to Watch in Global Commodity Markets This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Here are some notable charts to monitor in commodities markets over the coming days.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as CEO Solomon Put to Test ShippingCommodity watchers keen on taking the pulse of the global ec

  • Frost, heat-wave hit India's rapeseed crop, dent yields

    India's rapeseed production could remain steady in 2023 despite a record planting as yields were curtailed by frost and a heat-wave in key producing areas, farmers and industry officials told Reuters. Lower-than expected rapeseed production could force India, the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils, to increase expensive overseas purchases of cooking oils such as palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil to fulfil rising demand. Another two-dozen farmers from top-producing Rajasthan state told Reuters that frost and a heat-wave had reduced the number of seeds in pods.

  • Nokia phonemaker HMD Global to move some manufacturing to Europe

    HMD Global, the Finnish phonemaker and inheritor of the Nokia mobile phone brand, has revealed plans to transition some of its manufacturing to Europe. The announcement, which was timed to coincide with the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 industry event in Barcelona, comes four years after HMD Global revealed it was moving its data centers to Europe to satisfy European Union (EU) data regulations such as GDPR. Moving manufacturing there, it seems, is a natural next-step.

  • 107,000 vehicles recalled by Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and BMW: Check latest car recalls

    Hyundai, Mercdes-Benz and BMW are recalling new model vehicles in the latest string of car recalls. Check affected cars here.

  • Roth Conversion

    A Roth IRA conversion is the process of taking your assets out of your traditional IRA or employer-sponsored plan and placing them in a Roth IRA.