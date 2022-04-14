U.S. markets closed

IGT Named "Multi-Channel Supplier of the Year" in 2022 International Gaming Awards

2 min read
Company recognized for leading cross-platform content and omnichannel slots technology

LONDON, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it was honored for its leadership in cross-platform content and technology by winning the "Multi-Channel Supplier of the Year" designation in the 2022 International Gaming Awards. The annual awards program recognizes leading iGaming and land-based casino suppliers and operators from around the world and is judged by a panel of gaming industry professionals.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

"In today's era of accelerated iGaming growth and increased player demand for cross-platform entertainment, IGT winning 'Multi-Channel Supplier of the Year' at the 2022 International Gaming Awards signals our alignment with industry trends and growth opportunities," said Mark MacCombie, IGT Senior Vice President EMEA Gaming. "As an end-to-end solutions provider, IGT is highly experienced in and committed to helping our customers achieve growth in all aspects of their gaming enterprises."

"An award such as 'Multi-Channel Supplier of the Year' spotlights the true power of IGT's leading content library and decades of experience in both the iGaming and land-based gaming sectors," said Gil Rotem, IGT President of iGaming. "As iGaming continues to expand around the world, IGT's ability to provide high-performing, cross-platform content and technology will help our customers maximize player engagement opportunities and drive play today and in the future."

IGT won this distinguished award on the merit of its compelling PlayCasino slots, blackjack, bingo, and video poker games on the Company's Remote Game Server and its continued success in delivering high-performing land-based casino games and systems technologies. As the industry's first omnichannel wide-area progressive jackpot, IGT's Powerbucks slots also anchored IGT's win, as it continues to differentiate the Company's game library in Canada.

For more information, visit IGT.com, follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter, or watch IGT videos on YouTube.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Contact:
Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti, +39 06 5189 9184; for Italian media inquiries
James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

©2022 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

