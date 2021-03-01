IGT and Big Time Gaming pair iconic Wheel of Fortune slots brand with proven Megaways mechanic to create dynamic game for online and mobile slots players

LONDON, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it has successfully rolled out the highly anticipated Wheel of Fortune ® Megaways™ slots game on IGT PlayDigital's online game delivery platform.

IGT PlayDigital Announces Highly Successful Rollout of Wheel of Fortune® Megaways™ Slots Game

Wheel of Fortune Megaways first launched in New Jersey, where the game set new performance records and drove significant player acquisition and retention for IGT's customers. Earlier this week, IGT also launched the game in approved jurisdictions throughout Europe, with additional go-lives planned for 2021 in online gaming jurisdictions around the world.

The Wheel of Fortune Megaways game was built specifically for online and mobile play, and pairs the most popular slots theme of all time, Wheel of Fortune slots, with Big Time Gaming's (BTG) highly successful, patented Megaways game mechanic. The action-packed game joins the IGT PlayDigital library of more than 140 exciting PlayCasino games that entertain online and mobile players.

BetMGM was among the first online casinos in New Jersey to offer IGT's Wheel of Fortune Megaways, developed by BTG. The game quickly became one of the online casino's most popular games in New Jersey based upon 2021 bets placed.

"BetMGM is committed to delivering a consistent, world-class gaming experience to our players. Since the addition of Wheel of Fortune Megaways to our gaming offering, it has catapulted to the top of our performance charts," said Matthew Sunderland, BetMGM VP of Gaming. "Particularly in combination with the Megaways mechanic, the quality and attraction of the Wheel of Fortune slots brand remains appealing to players across the United States."

"Big Time Gaming was honored to collaborate with the IGT PlayDigital team to bring the Wheel of Fortune Megaways online slots game to life," said Nik Robinson, Big Time Gaming CEO. "Applying Big Time Gaming's leading slots mechanics and pioneering game design to the iconic Wheel of Fortune slots brand that IGT has cultivated for more than two decades was an exceptional experience that resulted in a superior game."

"In partnership with Big Time Gaming, IGT PlayDigital created a spectacular online game by combining the legendary Wheel of Fortune slots brand with the Megaways game mechanic, which offers players one million ways to win in the Free Spins bonus," said Enrico Drago, IGT PlayDigital Senior Vice President. "In a time when digital gaming growth is critical to so many IGT customers around the world, delivering unique games such as Wheel of Fortune Megaways helps our customers drive performance and differentiate their game portfolios."

Wheel of Fortune Megaways is a six-reel, high volatility game that gives players up to 117,649 ways to win and an impressive one million ways to win in its Free Spins feature. During the title's base game, players have the chance for any wild symbol to morph into a Wild Megastack™ that is comprised of up to seven wilds that collectively can fill the entire reel. The vibrant game leverages familiar Wheel of Fortune sounds, symbols and imagery and gives players the chance to enjoy a new take on the player-favorite WHEEL-OF-FORTUNE! Wheel Bonus.

For more information and to watch Wheel of Fortune Megaways gameplay visit https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/igt-casino-lounge.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE: IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 3485475493; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2021 IGT

©2021 Califon Productions, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management.

