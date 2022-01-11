U.S. markets closed

IGT Reinforces ESG Leadership with Commitment to the Science Based Targets Initiative

·4 min read
In this article:
Company formally takes first step to target reduced greenhouse gas emissions

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it has joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which drives climate action among businesses worldwide. Through this commitment, IGT officially pledges to set targets to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, contributing to low-carbon emissions and furthering the Company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.
"IGT is advancing its sustainability leadership in the gaming industry by joining more than 2,000 companies worldwide committed to the SBTi in reducing their emissions, generating positive value for our planet and our future while continuing to grow their business," said Wendy Montgomery, IGT SVP Marketing, Communications and Sustainability. "Making a formal commitment to setting science-based targets advances IGT's established sustainability program and underscores our focus on ESG activities."

Aligned with the most ambitious objective of the 2015 Paris Agreement, IGT will develop both near and long-term GHG emissions targets in order to contribute to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial average temperature. IGT will focus on targets associated with the new SBTi Net-Zero Criteria and report its progress each year in the Company's annual Sustainability Report.

The SBTi is a partnership between the CDP, World Resources Institute, World Wide Fund for Nature, and the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). IGT has been a member of the UNGC since 2017 and has strengthened its relationship with the UN by adopting nine of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals and aligning them with its sustainability strategy.

For more information about IGT's sustainability efforts, including its working groups, GRI-compliant Sustainability Report, and Human Rights and Responsible Gaming policies, visit IGT.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:
Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti, +39 06 5189 9184; for Italian media inquiries
James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2022 IGT

All other trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

