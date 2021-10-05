IGT Resort Wallet and IGTPay Cashless Technologies Named "Product Innovation of the Year" in 2021 Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas

IGT's fully integrated turnkey cashless gaming solution recognized for excellence in gaming innovation

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its Resort Wallet™ and IGTPay™ modules of the IGT ADVANTAGE™ casino management system continued their award winning streak after being named "Product Innovation of the Year" yesterday in the 2021 Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas. The Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas program is held each year in conjunction with the Global Gaming Expo ("G2E") and recognizes and rewards the gaming industry's strongest performers of the previous year.

Last month IGT was named "Technology Provider of the Year" in the International Gaming Awards for its Resort Wallet and IGTPay solutions.

"IGT winning 'Product Innovation of the Year' in the Global Gaming Awards is an excellent start to our G2E 2021 and a reflection of the market relevance and vast potential of our Resort Wallet and IGTPay cashless gaming technologies," said Renato Ascoli, IGT CEO Global Gaming. "The Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas is among the most lauded gaming industry awards programs and we're pleased that our transformative Resort Wallet and IGTPay solutions stood apart for their innovation and the many benefits that they deliver to our customers and their players."

IGT's Resort Wallet and IGTPay make "going cashless" simple for operators and players. As modules of the IGT ADVANTAGE casino management system, Resort Wallet enables operators to offer "carded cashless" or "cardless cashless" gaming, and in combination with IGTPay, provide players access to external funding sources such as bank and debit cards and e-wallets. As the industry's only fully integrated cashless solution, Resort Wallet with IGTPay provides a seamless player experience that enables players to transfer funds to and from their PIN-protected Cashless Wagering Account to various casino games and personal funding sources in a single secure cashless ecosystem.

