IGT Selected by Connecticut Lottery Corporation to Deliver Industry-Leading Products and Services for 10 Years

·5 min read
In this article:
Company wins facilities management contract in competitive procurement

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation, has won a facilities management lottery contract from the Connecticut Lottery Corporation following a competitive procurement. The contract includes an implementation period to install a new central system, which is expected to go live in April 2023. Once the system is live, the contract will run for 10 years through April 2033, with an additional five years of extension options.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.
As the most trusted provider of lottery systems and solutions, IGT will deliver its high-performing Aurora™ central lottery management system through a system conversion that replaces the system currently in place. Aurora incorporates a suite of flexible solutions designed to manage, transform and further grow the Connecticut Lottery Corporation's business. The platform will provide intuitive, user-friendly applications, tools and reporting capabilities which will handle all of the Lottery's transaction processing, game management and back-office operations.

"IGT has a strong reputation of being a quality lottery system provider, and for modernizing its system and its related components," said Greg Smith, Connecticut Lottery Corporation President & CEO. "The Connecticut Lottery Corporation is looking forward to using the Aurora system, and working with the IGT staff to continue our strong sales performance and deliver exceptional player and retailer experiences."

"The Connecticut Lottery Corporation is among the most successful U.S. lotteries and IGT is happy to propel the Lottery's achievements by delivering our world-class solutions," said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Lottery. "IGT's success in implementing central systems is unrivaled, having completed 60 on-time, full-system conversions in the last 13 years, including nine conversions from competitor systems. In serving the Connecticut Lottery, IGT will leverage its decades of industry leadership to help drive the Lottery's growth and offer engaging experiences for its players."

In addition to the Aurora platform and its full suite of flexible business applications, IGT will distribute 3,000 Retailer Pro and Retailer Compact lottery terminals, along with 200 GameTouch™ 28 self-service vending machines to lottery retailers.

As the lottery market leader providing central systems to 25 U.S. lotteries, IGT systems process more than 75 percent of U.S. lottery sales. With the acquisition of Connecticut Lottery as a facilities management customer, now all top five U.S. lotteries in terms of sales per capita rely on IGT's central systems. For more information about IGT's lottery business, visit igt.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

About the Connecticut Lottery Corporation
The Connecticut Lottery Corporation (CLC) is a quasi-public state agency with the mission to generate revenue for Connecticut consistent with the highest standards of good public policy and social responsibility. In fiscal year 2021, players won more than $925 million in prize money and Retailers earned more than $83 million in commissions. At the same time, the CLC provided $418 million to support the valuable services and programs funded by the state's General Fund including public health, libraries, public safety, education and more. Since the Lottery began in 1972, its contributions to the General Fund have exceeded $10.6 billion.

The CLC reminds the public that Lottery purchasers must be 18 or older, and players must be 21 to place sports wagers. If you gamble, please play responsibly and use your Game Sense.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:
Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452;
outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti, +39 3485475493; for Italian media inquiries
James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2021 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

