IGT Strengthens Video Lottery Terminal Leadership in Atlantic Canada via Massive Hardware and Content Deal

·4 min read
In this article:
Company signs contract with Atlantic Lottery Corporation to deploy nearly 1,400 CrystalDual 27 VLTs with popular The Price is Right content

LONDON, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its subsidiary, IGT Canada Solutions ULC, has signed a contract with the Atlantic Lottery Corporation ("ALC") to provide 1,375 CrystalDual® 27 video lottery terminals (VLTs) throughout the remainder of the year.

As part of the agreement, IGT will launch the VLTs with high-performing themes including The Wild Life™, Big City 5's™, The Big Easy™ and Royal Spins Deluxe™. Additionally, IGT will deploy The Price Is Right VLT content in 2023. Inspired by North America's highest-rated daytime television game show, The Price is Right is among the most recognizable brands in IGT's game library.

"IGT has supplied engaging cabinets and content that have proven to entertain VLT players throughout Atlantic Canada for more than 30 years," said Patrick Daigle, ALC President and CEO. "Expanding on the number of new VLTs in ALC's gaming venues with popular IGT themes allows us to deliver on our promise of providing our players with the most compelling gaming experiences."

"The versatility of IGT's CrystalDual 27 VLT enables ALC to continue modernizing its gaming offering and provides players with best-in-class, market-attuned content," said David Flinn, IGT SVP, Canada, South and Central America. "These 1,375 CrystalDual 27 units, in addition to the more than 350 that are already in the ALC market, reinforce our commitment to the Lottery's growth, and elevate gaming within the region with highly successful hardware."

The CrystalDual 27 VLT features two high-definition displays delivering optimal graphics for players. The terminal has a first-class audio package, ergonomic design, and a mobile device charging port to deliver exceptional player experiences.

For more information, visit IGT.com, follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter, or watch IGT videos on YouTube.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

About Atlantic Lottery Corporation

Atlantic Lottery was founded in 1976 and is jointly owned by the Atlantic Canadian provinces, with 100 per cent of profit being returned every year to the governments of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador. Atlantic Lottery offers players a wide range of regulated gaming options, including traditional draw games, Scratch'N Win, breakopen, video lottery, sports betting and digital games through its alc.ca portal.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:
Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti, +39 06 5189 9184; for Italian media inquiries
James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190
© 2022 IGT

The Price is Right®/©: 2022 Licensed by FremantleMedia North America, Inc. All Rights Reserved

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

