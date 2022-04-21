U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,393.66
    -65.79 (-1.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,792.76
    -368.03 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,174.65
    -278.41 (-2.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,991.46
    -46.72 (-2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.03
    +1.84 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.40
    -2.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.73
    -0.55 (-2.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0839
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    +0.0770 (+2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3031
    -0.0035 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3590
    +0.4320 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,800.35
    -597.70 (-1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    949.15
    -22.77 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,627.95
    -1.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

IGT Wins Big at "The Casino Awards" in London with Victories in Four Categories

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IGT

Company's PeakSlant32™ cabinet, Regal Riches™ slot game, Floor Manager™ systems solution and Diversity and Inclusion achievements recognized in annual awards program

LONDON, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it won four categories of the 2022 "The Casino Awards" program, earning more honors than any other gaming supplier in the competition. Produced by Datateam Business Media, the publishers of Casino International magazine, The Casino Awards is an annual program that recognizes gaming operators and suppliers for excellence across Europe.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

IGT won the following four award categories at an awards banquet last week in London:

"IGT's victories across four categories in The Casino Awards 2022 program reflect the depth and breadth of the Company's excellence as a global gaming supplier and the diverse, industry-leading talent behind our products and solutions portfolio," said Renato Ascoli, IGT CEO, Global Gaming. "IGT's continued prowess in achieving important industry awards is a reflection of our robust internal and external quality testing programs that help ensure that our solutions capture players' interest and exceed our customers' performance expectations."

For more information, visit IGT.com, follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter, or watch IGT videos on YouTube.

About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Contact:
Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti, +39 06 5189 9184; for Italian media inquiries
James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

©2022 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/igt-wins-big-at-the-casino-awards-in-london-with-victories-in-four-categories-301530503.html

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk’s Boring Company raises $675 million, Obamas to leave Spotify, Amazon debuts new service

    Notable business headlines include Elon Musk’s The Boring Company raising $675 million for its tunnel-making venture, the Obama’s looking to end their exclusive podcast deal with Spotify, and Amazon debuting its new ‘Buy with Prime’ service for third-party sellers.

  • Boeing's Janene Collins tackles supplier challenges to head off disruptions

    Now she leads one for Boeing, composed of a network of more than 3,000 suppliers that make 560 million parts a year, valued at $19 billion. In the early days of the pandemic, Collins’ team revamped the way it works with the full spectrum of suppliers to get ahead of potential material shortages that could disrupt post-pandemic production. The Business Journal talked to Collins about Boeing’s project to map all the parts of its supply chain, how she got to Boeing, and how the pandemic changed what she did in her free time.

  • Russia Offers Oil in a Rush, Hinting at Longer-Term Trade Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s state oil producing giant Rosneft PJSC surprised traders in Europe and Asia with offers to sell large amounts of crude at speed, as well as setting out significant changes to the payment process for at least some of the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's Mana

  • Lithium price skyrockets as electric vehicle demand takes off

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss the rise in price for lithium as demand for electric vehicles increases.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Buying in April

    Because it takes care of the technology, customers can have top-notch website speed. Additionally, Cloudflare provides cybersecurity for the customers on its servers. Currently, Cloudflare has data centers in more than 250 cities globally, each of which stores code for customers on its cloud website hosting service.

  • Where Retirees Rely Most (and Least) on Social Security – 2022 Edition

    Retirement can often be daunting because it means a shift from traditional income to a reliance on savings, investments and government programs such as Social Security. However, for most Americans, the government safety net is not enough to live on. … Continue reading → The post Where Retirees Rely Most (and Least) on Social Security – 2022 Edition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Type of Senior Is Struggling to Afford Retirement

    Amid an economic environment marked by inflation, single seniors are having a harder time in retirement compared to married seniors, a new survey has found. The results of the American Advisors Group survey suggest unmarried seniors have less money than … Continue reading → The post This Type of Senior Is Struggling to Afford Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Boeing 787 Deliveries To Resume In 2H22: Reuters

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) has informed key airlines and parts suppliers that 787 Dreamliner deliveries will begin in the second half of 2022, Reuters reported, citing three people familiar with the matter. Boeing's large 787 inventory, accumulated since deliveries were halted nearly a year ago due to structural issues, has locked up desperately needed cash and reduced airline capacity. The report cited two people familiar with the matter that Boeing has told airlines that deliveries would resume duri

  • Netflix Is Getting Into Advertising. Here Are 2 Other Stocks That Will Benefit

    Huge news came out this week when Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) management announced on the first-quarter earnings call that the company plans to launch an advertising-supported tier for its subscription streaming service. There were scant details about what the price point would be, how it would work, or the real reasons why Netflix is deciding to embrace ads now. Netflix's announcement also suggests a boost is coming to the connected-TV (CTV) advertising industry.

  • Chip-Starved Firms Are Scavenging Silicon From Washing Machines

    (Bloomberg) -- A major industrial conglomerate has resorted to buying washing machines and tearing out the semiconductors inside for use in its own chip modules, according to the CEO of a company central to the chipmaking supply chain.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkrainePutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disn

  • Activision Blizzard Dodges Another Bullet

    Things are looking up for Activision Blizzard . The video game publisher has had a rough go of things over the last year, starting with multiple sexual harassment accusations and a plethora of lawsuits from both past and former employees. A Wall Street Journal investigation in late 2021 also alleges that Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick was aware of the harassment issues within the company and swept them under the rug.

  • Cummins Releases First Human Capital Management Report

    Global power leader Cummins Inc. has released its first Human Capital Management Report exploring the company’s approach to creating a dynamic work environment to attract, develop and retain the sk...

  • Qatar Explores Boosting Its LNG Expansion as Gas Demand Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar is sounding out buyers about a further expansion of its liquefied natural gas capacity, according to people familiar with the matter, as Europe rushes to secure supplies in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With

  • MP Materials Begins Construction On Texas Factory; Inks Supply Deal With GM

    Mp Materials Corp (NYSE: MP) has signed a definitive supply agreement with General Motor Co (NYSE: GM) to produce alloy and magnets for the automotive giant's EV programs. The financial terms were not disclosed. Under the long-term agreement, MP Materials will supply U.S.-sourced and manufactured rare earth materials, alloy, and finished magnets for the electric motors. MP Materials' Texas magnetics facility will source materials from Mountain Pass, California, and produce magnets powering appro

  • How big banks are building a branch workforce of the future

    Retail bank employees are evolving with branch locations in this digital age. Traditional teller lines are going away and, with them, the standard teller positions. Dee O’Dell, east regional executive for consumer and business banking at U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB), said the bank is investing in its employees’ skill sets to make them less transaction-based and more focused on other products and services.

  • Exclusive-Boeing tells airlines 787 deliveries to restart second-half 2022 -sources

    Boeing Co has advised key airlines and parts suppliers that 787 Dreamliner deliveries would resume in the second half of 2022, a crucial landmark for an industry eager for a post-COVID recovery, three people familiar with the matter said. Boeing's swollen 787 inventory, amassed since it halted deliveries nearly a year ago over structural flaws, has locked up desperately needed cash and cut airline capacity. Resuming deliveries is also key to Boeing's plans for step-by-step 787 production increases in the coming months - vital to propping up a supply chain that has weathered successive crises.

  • Why you should retire with more money than you need

    No matter how much or how little money you have, you should structure your withdrawals thoughtfully.

  • U.S. regulators sue MoneyGram for illegally holding up customer funds and ‘leaving families high and dry’

    The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Attorney General of New York sued payments company MoneyGram for allegedly breaking consumer protection laws

  • Alphabet Gets New Wall Street-Low Price Target. Why This Analyst Still Likes the Stock.

    KeyBanc sets a Wall Street-low price target for shares of Alphabet. The analyst still thinks it's a good bet heading into earnings season.

  • The West Is Still Buying Russian Oil, but It’s Now Harder to Track

    An opaque market is forming to obscure the origin of oil from Russia as more tankers are loaded without a precise destination.