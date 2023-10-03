U.S. markets close in 5 hours 26 minutes

IHC Raises Stake in Gautam Adani’s Flagship to Just Over 5%

P R Sanjai
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- An Abu Dhabi firm controlled by a key member of the emirate’s royal family increased its shareholding in Gautam Adani’s flagship conglomerate to a little over 5%, days after selling stakes in two other companies owned by the Indian billionaire as part of a portfolio rejig.

International Holding Co., through its units, bought an additional 0.06% stake in Adani Enterprises Ltd. to take its total shareholding to 5.04%, according to an exchange filing. IHC’s Green Vitality Rsc Ltd. and Green Enterprises Investment Holding Rsc Ltd. owned 4.55% of Adani Enterprises for the quarter ending June.

The firm had previously invested almost $2 billion in three Adani companies in 2022. Last week, IHC said it would sell its investment in Adani Green Energy Ltd. and Adani Transmission Ltd. — now renamed as Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. — but added that its “partnership with Adani and dedication to the Indian market remain steadfast.”

Read More: IHC Says Stake Sale in Adani Firms Was to ‘Rebalance’ Portfolio

Its decision to now increase its stake in Adani Enterprises reflects a conviction in the ability of the firm to incubate new businesses successfully, IHC said in a statement on Tuesday.

Adani Enterprises is the parent firm of the ports-to-power conglomerate and has spawned off many new businesses in recent years including airports, data centers and media.

The conglomerate has been trying to regain investor confidence after a scathing attack by a short seller in January by paring debt and luring billions of dollars from global investors such as Rajiv Jain’s GQG Partners and TotalEnergies SE.

IHC is a $236 billion conglomerate chaired by United Arab Emirates National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Sheikh Tahnoon also oversees two of the emirate’s wealth funds — Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and ADQ.

Read More: Gulf Royal’s $1.5 Trillion Empire Draws Bankers and Billionaires

(Updates with details of past shareholding in the second paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.