IHCS Selects ClearScale Managed Services to Optimize AWS Infrastructure

·3 min read

Home Care Provider Enhances AWS Environment to Meet Demands of 24x7 Patient Needs

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearScale, a leading AWS consulting services company, announced that it is now providing ClearScale Managed Services for Integrated Home Care Services (IHCS), the nation's leading independent home care benefits administrator. ClearScale Managed Services, an Amazon Web Services (AWS)-focused cloud MSP program, will enhance IHCS' ability to exceed its plan commitments, patient satisfaction goals, and regulatory compliance requirements.

IHCS provides a fully integrated home care model for managed care organizations. The company reduces administrative costs by managing essential functions such as network development, management, and claims for more than two million members. To respond to the needs of its growing number of national health plan and patient commitments, IHCS sought a partner to enhance the scalability and availability of its IT infrastructure and systems by furthering their move to the cloud.

With the support of ClearScale, IHCS migrated all remaining on-premises data center and business applications to AWS. Once the migration was successfully completed and all critical applications were transitioned to the cloud, IHCS contracted with ClearScale's MSP services to manage system compliance, infrastructure monitoring, security auditing and reporting, as well as software patch management.

ClearScale Managed Services provides monitoring, remediation, and infrastructure management services for organizations on AWS. Customers select from multiple tiers offering 24x7x365 alerting, monitoring, and support services for their AWS environments, with rapid response times for critical issues.

"IHCS is an example of a forward-looking company that proactively embraced the benefits of the cloud becoming a digital-first business and took dedicated steps to ensure its new cloud environment remains secure and performant according to the high standards of AWS," said Pavel Vasilyev, CTO for ClearScale. "By managing around-the-clock cloud operations for IHCS, ClearScale Managed Services helps IHCS focus on what it does best: providing exceptional, cutting-edge services and solutions to patients and health plans."

"As the leading provider of value-based, integrated home care services for managed care organizations, it is vital that we have secure, scalable and resilient IT systems in place to support our operations," said Phil Goldenberg, Chief Information Officer for IHCS. "Our new partnership with ClearScale allows us to effectively modernize and manage our cloud infrastructure and continue to provide the high level of patient care and service that IHCS is widely-recognized for."

To learn more about ClearScale Managed Services, visit https://www.clearscale.com/services/cloud-managed-services.

About ClearScale

ClearScale is a cloud-native systems integration, strategic consulting, and application development company founded in 2011. The company has successfully delivered more than 1,000 innovative cloud projects for clients ranging from startups to large enterprises and public sector organizations. ClearScale's cloud experts design, implement, optimize, and manage customized cloud solutions that help customers achieve their business transformation initiatives. For more information, visit www.clearscale.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Integrated Home Care Services

Integrated Home Care Services (IHCS), the nation's leading independent home care benefits administrator, offers a value-based, fully integrated home care model for managed care organizations. Our unique model improves care quality and coordination for over two million members, while reducing administrative costs by managing key functions such as network development, management, and credentialing, utilization management, and claims. For more information about an integrated home care model, download our position paper, or to learn more about IHCS, please visit ihcscorp.com.

Contact

Public Relations
1-800-591-0442
info@clearscale.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ihcs-selects-clearscale-managed-services-to-optimize-aws-infrastructure-301633380.html

SOURCE ClearScale

