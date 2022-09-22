U.S. markets open in 52 minutes

iHerb Launches "For A Better You" Campaign to Empower Employees

0
·3 min read

The wellness leader presents new initiatives, strongly oriented to the needs and wellbeing of its team and their growth, health, and happiness

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iHerb, the world's largest e-commerce retailer dedicated to Vitamins, Minerals, and Supplements, is dedicated to continuously enhancing their exceptional employee experience and attracting the best, diverse talent on an international scale. With this goal in mind, the company has kicked off their "For A Better You" campaign, which encompasses a variety of initiatives, aimed at offering experiences for their employees that support their holistic development and inspire them to own their growth.

iHerb has cultivated a positive company culture – one that is an exciting place to grow a career, and consistently offers new and unique ways to prioritize its team members' health and wellbeing. To further this commitment and take it to the next level, the company has launched their new "For A Better You" campaign, based on harnessing the power of community and giving team members the freedom and resources to build and own their dream career, on their terms.

The campaign activities are specifically designed to empower team members to find their best selves at iHerb, with a focus on culture, progression, purpose, and impact. Campaign initiatives that help create opportunities for growth, leadership and recognition for employees include:

  1. Social media campaigns - Leveraging social media outlets, workday announcements, and CCTV messages to recognize and celebrate team member achievements on an ongoing basis

  2. Community building - Offering a talent standard of the month and live working sessions, based on the topic, to practice new skills and network with others. Facilitating lunch and learns for the community to meet with senior leaders to gain leadership advice and their perspective on essential and impactful topics that foster expansion and success

  3. iHerb Leadership Academy - Recently launched learning experience, designed to help team members own their career development through pilot programs. These initiatives provide opportunities for employees to practice and strengthen their skill sets, with a focus on both short term and long-term development support

"Company culture and employee wellbeing have been foundational elements at iHerb since day one and have been essential to our continued success and growth. We are committed to helping our team members discover and apply their unique abilities, by fostering an environment that promotes collaboration, recognition, and work-life balance through our "For A Better You" campaign," says iHerb's Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Léa Baltzinger. "As a global leader in health and wellness, it's of the utmost importance for iHerb to nurture a strong and inclusive company culture, in which every employee feels valued and supported, and all voices are heard and celebrated."

Voted "100 Best Places To Work" it's no wonder iHerb has garnered the loyalty of its employees. To learn more about opportunities in fulfillment, corporate, tech and more, please visit https://careers.iherb.com/global/en/

About iHerb: We are the world's largest e-commerce retailer dedicated to the Vitamins, Minerals, Supplements, or VMS, category, with a growing presence in other areas of consumer health and wellness. Trusted by millions in over 185 countries, we offer a curated portfolio of branded and innovative third-party and proprietary products at the best possible value, conveniently delivered directly to our customers. https://www.iherb.com

Media Contact: iHerb@behrmanpr.com

 

iHerb (PRNewsfoto/iHerb)
iHerb (PRNewsfoto/iHerb)
Cision
Cision

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iherb-launches-for-a-better-you-campaign-to-empower-employees-301630727.html

SOURCE iHerb

