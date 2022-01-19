U.S. markets close in 4 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,568.83
    -8.28 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,334.09
    -34.38 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,438.57
    -68.33 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.15
    -19.08 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.27
    +1.84 (+2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.70
    +27.30 (+1.51%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    +0.56 (+2.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1356
    +0.0026 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8490
    -0.0160 (-0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3631
    +0.0032 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2520
    -0.3330 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,875.29
    +282.93 (+0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.72
    -2.03 (-0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,581.99
    +18.44 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

IHG Hotels & Resorts Unveils a New Vision for Loyalty

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When the world hit pause on travel, IHG Hotels & Resorts saw an opportunity to reconnect and learn from its guests and owners. The company made big, bold investments, transforming its portfolio with exciting brands and creating richer experiences – all under a fresh IHG Hotels & Resorts masterbrand.

As guests embark on a new era of travel and the industry continues to recover, the company turns to its pioneering loyalty program and is making one of its most significant investments to date.

Over the last few years, IHG Rewards has continued to evolve to meet the needs of current and future members. World-class partnerships, such as exclusive stays with Mr & Mrs Smith, a growing brand portfolio, and dynamic Reward Night pricing have given guests greater value and flexibility.

Today, IHG Rewards, the industry's first and one of world's largest hotel loyalty programs, is sharing the first of many changes that will be introduced in the coming months. The new tier and bonus point earning structure – which will go live during March – is designed to help members earn more points faster and have more ways to use them than ever before. These changes, the first in a series of enhancements, include:

  • Introducing a new Gold Elite tier starting at 20 nights, with an industry-leading 40% bonus point structure

  • Renaming of the 'Spire Elite' tier to 'Diamond Elite' to simplify member recognition and understanding of our highest tier, which will retain our best-in-class 100% bonus point structure

  • Improving bonus point earn levels across all other Elite tiers

The new tier and bonus point earning structure &#x002013; which will go live during March &#x002013; is designed to help members earn more points faster and have more ways to use them than ever before.
The new tier and bonus point earning structure – which will go live during March – is designed to help members earn more points faster and have more ways to use them than ever before.

Keith Barr, Chief Executive Officer, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: "If there's anything that has united the world in the last two years, it's the realization that no virtual platform can replicate the value of travel and making memories with those we love. Travel is its own biggest reward, and that's really at the heart of what we're doing with our loyalty program. Each time our members choose to stay at our hotels, we are increasing their opportunity to travel more, experience more, and reap benefits they won't get anywhere else. Our distinct portfolio of brands recognizes no two travelers are the same, helping guests and members make the right decision for all their travel needs.

We've made a lot of developments in the loyalty space over the years, but travel and hospitality have evolved considerably, and our guests' needs are changing. These changes are just the start as we prepare to fully relaunch a truly transformed program later this year. We'll continue elevating and enhancing our loyalty offerings with iconic brand partnerships and extensions, tailored experiences for our customers, enhanced benefits and so much more."

IHG Rewards members' stays beginning January 1, 2022 will count toward the new-and-improved status when the program launches. To learn more, please visit ihg.com/newrewards.

About IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 17 hotel brands and IHG Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has over 6,000 open hotels in more than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 in the development pipeline.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 350,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG Rewards. For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group) logo (PRNewsFoto/IHG)
IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group) logo (PRNewsFoto/IHG)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ihg-hotels--resorts-unveils-a-new-vision-for-loyalty-301464040.html

SOURCE IHG Hotels & Resorts

Recommended Stories

  • Holland America Line Extends Worry-Free Promise Through September to Give Travelers the Confidence to Book a Cruise

    Holland America Line is giving consumers the confidence to make travel plans through the summer with the extension of its Flexible Cancellation Plan to Sept. 30, 2022. As part of its "Worry-Free Promise," Holland America Line also will continue to implement best practices for COVID-19 health safety including operating vaccinated cruises and requiring a medically-supervised negative COVID-19 test prior to cruising.

  • British Airways cancels US flights over 5G safety fears

    British Airways has begun cancelling flights to America over concerns signals from 5G mobile phone masts could endanger the lives of passengers.

  • Cannabis: Tilray CEO explains why the company isn't waiting for U.S. legalization 'lottery ticket'

    Tilray CEO Irwin Simon joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman to discuss the cannabis industry, why the company is pivoting to food and beverage brands, weed legalization in the U.S., and the end of a partnership with Budweiser.

  • Jherrod Thomas Shares Journey of Becoming A Millionaire By Working A Corporate Job

    Most millionaire stories come from entrepreneurs who took the leap to leave their jobs to pursue ownership. That's not the case for Jherrod Thomas.

  • KPMG fined $5.8 million over "Bargain Booze" audits in Britain

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's accounting watchdog on Wednesday fined KPMG 4.3 million pounds ($5.85 million) for audits of drinks store chain Conviviality, whose brands included Bargain Booze and Wine Rack, before it went into administration in 2018. The Financial Reporting Council said KPMG, one of the world's "Big Four" accounting firms, will also have to report to the watchdog identifying the causes of the deficiencies in the 2017 audit, and the steps and remedial action which the firm has taken. In the latest in a string of sanctions from the FRC, the KPMG's fine was reduced to 3 million pounds for admissions and early settlement of the case, the FRC said.

  • Zoom is returning to the office, but most workers aren’t coming back

    Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) on Wednesday announced a new return-to-office plan that allows the vast majority of its 4,400 employees to work from home by establishing three broad categories for workers: hybrid (a majority of the workforce that lives within commuting distance and would come in occasionally), remote and in-person, the latter of which will comprise less than 2% of Zoom’s workforce. Zoom’s videoconferencing technology, a staple among thousands of companies for communicating and collaborating as the pandemic forced workers to shelter at their homes, will be a major source of interaction internally. “Workers genuinely want choice, and they are choosing to continue to work at home,” Zoom Chief Financial Officer Kelly Steckelberg told MarketWatch.

  • Hawaiian Airlines Surprises With Breakaway Distribution Strategy

    Hawaiian Airlines is quietly changing its distribution strategy. Beginning April 1, travel agencies in the U.S. that use the “legacy technologies” of the global distribution systems Amadeus, Sabre, and Travelport will be cut off from the airline’s fares for travel within the Hawaiian Islands. Plus, agencies using those channels to access content will have to […]

  • Airlines Race to Cancel Flights Amid AT&T and Verizon 5G Rollout Concerns

    Emirates, Air India, All Nippon Airlines and Japan Airlines all announced that they are canceling some flights to the U.S.

  • Activision’s Embattled CEO Is Already Complicating Microsoft’s Acquisition

    The confusion around Kotick's future role adds one more unknown to a merger that is sure to get significant scrutiny in the months to come.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Block, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Block (NYSE: SQ), the fintech company formerly known as Square, lost nearly half its market value over the past three months as rising interest rates sparked an exodus from higher-growth tech stocks. Declining Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) prices exacerbated the sell-off, since Block generates revenue from Bitcoin trades and holds some Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

  • Airlines Cancel Some Flights Ahead of U.S. 5G Wireless Launch

    The flight suspensions occurred even as AT&T and Verizon agreed to limit signals within 2 miles of runways to address air-safety concerns.

  • Abercrombie & Fitch to close S.F. store at Westfield mall next week

    Abercrombie & Fitch plans to close its San Francisco store at 865 Market St. in the Westfield mall next week, becoming the latest large clothing retailer in downtown or Union Square to shutter during the pandemic. The store at Westfield San Francisco Centre will close Jan. 26, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Tuesday. Retailers including Uniqlo, DSW, Marshalls, Gap and H&M have also closed San Francisco locations since late 2020 as the area has struggled with the absence of international tourists and office workers as well as crime and homelessness.

  • Enbridge strikes another gas pipeline deal in Brownsville with Houston LNG developer

    Developer Texas LNG Brownsville LLC aims to make a final investment decision on the South Texas export project this year.

  • Airlines disrupted worldwide by U.S. 5G 'nightmare'

    Global airlines cancelled or rejigged dozens of flights as the on-off rollout of 5G mobile in the United States triggered what one airline pilot called a "nightmare" of scheduling for carriers grappling with fast-changing airplane restrictions. A decision by two U.S. wireless carriers to delay switching on the powerful new telecom masts near key airports, following protests from airlines about possible interference, came too late to avoid a ripple of cancellations on Wednesday. Airlines across Asia and several in the Middle East and Europe said they were cancelling some flights or switching models, with much of the initial disruption hitting the Boeing 777, for decades a workhorse of long-distance air travel.

  • Why employees are leaving—and the culture that makes them stay

    Employees want to work for and will stay at companies where there’s a culture of flexibility and well-being, writes LinkedIn's chief people officer.

  • Toyota Shares Sink Most in Nearly Two Years on Output Target Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. shares fell as much as 4.7% Wednesday morning, their biggest intraday loss since March 2020, after the company warned it expects to miss its production target for this fiscal year. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets Wrap

  • Texas Power Grid Braces for Freeze That Imperils Fuel Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- The Texas power grid and the natural gas drillers, wind farms and solar arrays that supply it are facing their second test in less than a month as subzero weather bears down on the Lone Star state. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNe

  • China to Curb Purchases of U.S. Farm Goods, Fitch Solutions Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Relations between the U.S. and China are set to remain strained, which could prompt Beijing to continue diversifying its imports of agricultural goods and keep America’s share low, according to Fitch Solutions. Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arre

  • In Battle for Workers, the Humble 401(k) Gets Richer in 2022

    Facebook and KPMG are among the companies sweetening retirement plan contributions this year in a tight job market.

  • 5 Dividend Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around in 2022

    Make it your goal to acquire high-quality dividend stocks that can grow over time; here are five great examples.