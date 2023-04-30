IHH Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:IHH) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, IHH Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:IHH) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for IHH Healthcare Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.067 = RM2.8b ÷ (RM48b - RM7.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, IHH Healthcare Berhad has an ROCE of 6.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 9.0%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for IHH Healthcare Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering IHH Healthcare Berhad here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

IHH Healthcare Berhad has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 31% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

Our Take On IHH Healthcare Berhad's ROCE

To sum it up, IHH Healthcare Berhad is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And given the stock has remained rather flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if other metrics are strong. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

